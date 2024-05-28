ArtistGNDphotography

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), along with the rest of the petrochemical industry, may be entering the early innings of a cyclical upswing for plastics. Though it is too early to tell based on sequential price recovery, the PMI economic indicators suggest that inventory stocking led to a slight uptick in demand for these products. Given the modest price and demand improvement paired with lower ethane prices, LyondellBasell may experience some marginal tailwinds throughout eFY24 & eFY25 as the firm’s products realize modestly growing demand. I rate LYB with a HOLD recommendation with a price target of $100.44/share at 8.18x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.

LyondellBasell Operations & Forecast

LyondellBasell continues to experience pressure on chemicals prices as the industry remains in a relative state of surplus. As a result of planned and unplanned outages, the firm’s output O&P Americas was lower on a year-to-year basis while O&P EAI experienced some recovery. On the refining side of the business, crack spreads recovered sequentially but remain significantly lower from a year ago levels. I believe much of the pullback was the result of the continued bear market for the broader spectrum of their products as average selling prices remain pressured. US O&P did realize sequentially stronger propylene and polypropylene selling prices; however, European prices remained relatively flat with higher average ethylene production costs. This has led to continued margin pressure paired with a decline in cash generation across the firm’s segments.

Management does anticipate prices to be in the recovery stage, as voiced in their q1’24 earnings call, though some capacity concerns are being raised as China continues to add refining and chemicals capacity. According to ICIS, China will add 232.5mm tons of chemicals capacity between 2023-2024 with intent of exporting to Europe. I believe that the production slowdown in China paired with the growing capacity for chemicals will continue to pressure prices in the near-term.

Domestic manufacturing may also pressure prices as the US Manufacturing PMI remains in contractionary territory while the Services PMI slipped into a contraction for April 2024. Despite the broader headwinds, backlog orders for plastics grew in April, according to the report.

Management did discern that year-to-year PE exports out of North America were up 27% in q1’24. Management also mentioned that domestic demand for PE improved by 5% sequentially in q1’24. Though this is a good improvement, I anticipate that this may be a short-term upswing as plastics inventories were replenished.

Overall, it appears that there is some support for the petrochemicals industry in terms of volumes growth; however, prices may remain pressured as new capacity continues to enter the market. I anticipate LyondellBasell to experience some countering tailwinds in the coming quarters as the firm underwent a substantial maintenance period in the last quarter. Though I do not expect prices to experience a significant upswing, I do anticipate some minor improvements going into the next year as manufacturers seek to replenish inventories. Taking into consideration the PMIs, I do not believe we will realize a significant growth period in the coming year; however, I do expect a modest sequential upswing as firms grow production at a more disciplined rate. This may drive volumes growth for LyondellBasell, which will directly impact revenue even with slight pricing pressure. Overall, I anticipate LyondellBasell to remain under pressure throughout the coming year during a rockier macroeconomic landscape. I also anticipate feedstock to moderate in the coming year with oil prices remaining in the mid-to-low $70s and natural gas to remain pressured in the domestic market as excess gas remains trapped within the US. This may relieve some minor pressure on refining margins; however, I expect the chemicals business to remain relatively tight with some relief across the US. A more moderate oil market should also support margins for the petrochemicals industry as this will allow for LyondellBasell to realize some pricing differentials between feedstock and the end result.

Though I do believe that it is too early to tell whether the petrochemicals industry will realize its long-awaited cyclical upswing as one quarter of sequential pricing and demand improvements doesn’t tell the entirety of the story, I do anticipate the beginning steps to a turnaround to occur in the coming quarters as chemicals prices have stabilized slightly above their recent lows and as production volumes improve following a moderately flat-to-down year.

As a result, I do anticipate that margins will begin improving in the coming quarters and into eFY25. A recovery to FY21 margins may not occur in the near-term as new capacity continues to flood the market paired with suppressed demand for plastics across China. Despite this, I do anticipate that ethane costs will continue to moderate, which should drive some margin expansion in the coming quarters. This upswing may be flatfooted by improving prices for natural gas, which may result in continued margin pressure as the strip prices suggest $2.80-3.61/Mcf of natural gas going into the 2h24. Though I do see some tailwinds in the coming quarters and fiscal year, I do anticipate a slow, gradual improvement rather than a significant upswing. The biggest long-term catalyst will likely be a strong GDP reading for the coming quarter and industry improvement as aggregated by the ISM-PMI readings. These two economic indicators should act as precursors to strength and durability of the end-market for LyondellBasell and can act as leading indicators for the recovery.

In addition to producing virgin plastics, LyondellBasell has continued to bolster their recycling assets through the acquisition of PreZero in Jurupa Valley, California. Though recycled plastics are oftentimes more expensive than creating virgin plastics, LyondellBasell continues to push towards a more circular plastics economy. Despite the firm’s efforts, I do believe that producing with recycled polymers may not be as economical in the US as seen across the EU where public policy dictates minimum recycled plastic content mandates for certain products. Unless US policy shifts towards a minimal requirement, I do not expect this business to be as impactful domestically as it is overseas.

LYB Stock Valuation & Shareholder Value

LYB shares trade at 9.26x trailing EV/EBITDA. With the expectation of modest improvement to EBITDA margins in the coming years, I do anticipate a slight, gradual improvement to the company’s shares as the industry experiences the beginning of a cyclical upswing. I rate LYB shares with a HOLD recommendation with a price target of $100.44/share at 8.18x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.