Zeta Global: New Client Growth Is Unlocking Future Expansion Upside

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is a company developing cloud-based AI-powered CDP (Customer Data Platform) and marketing technology platforms for enterprise businesses.

All-time share performance has been strong. Having gone public in 2021 at a price of $8.3, the stock is currently trading at $17, up by over 108%. The biggest outperformance driver would be the significant appreciation in share price YTD. ZETA has seen a 96% increase in share price over the past year, and more than 105% YTD.

I rate the stock a buy. My 1-year price target of $18.9 per share projects about 10% upside. At this level, ZETA appears to be slightly richly valued, yet still presents a decent buy opportunity. In my opinion, the strong enterprise marketing technology stack modernization, driven by AI trends, should continue driving new business wins for ZETA in FY 2024.

Financial Reviews

ycharts

Fundamentals have been relatively decent as of late. Revenue growth has been steady above 20%, with operating cash flow (OCF) and GAAP profitability improving overall. In Q1, ZETA delivered revenue of $194.5 million, almost a 24% YoY growth. Though the net loss margin widened to -20%, possibly due to the high level of SBCs (share-based compensation), it remained at a much more promising position compared to a few years ago. Meanwhile, OCF generation has been on a steady uptrend. In Q1, ZETA delivered $24.7 million of OCF, a 22% growth YoY. This has helped improve the liquidity position, which has continued to strengthen as of Q1, even with ZETA continuing to make debt repayments and share repurchases. ZETA ended the quarter with $141 million of cash and short-term investments, the highest level since going public. The debt-to-equity ratio was 0.9x, also already significantly lower than the 3x in 2021.

Catalyst

I believe ZETA’s exceptional new client wins in Q1 should indicate solid future revenue growth. More importantly, there appears to be continued strong demand for an AI-powered marketing capability - which is driven by the broader industry interests to modernize the marketing technology stack while capturing the potential value offered by generative AI. In my opinion, ZETA’s recent initiative to expand its go-to-market approach by working with partners should also continue to position the company well to maintain its solid growth.

company presentation

While cloud software companies often generate the greater portion of its revenue growth from the existing customers through expansion sales motion, ZETA’s 24% revenue growth in Q1 has mainly come from new customers as opposed to existing ones, as stated in its 10Q:

Revenues increased by $37.3 million, or 23.7%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in revenues is attributable to incremental revenues of $8.8 million from existing customers and $28.5 million from new customers.

Source: 10Q.

company presentation

In my opinion, this suggests that ZETA remains well-positioned to capture the new and growing enterprise demand driven by the secular AI trends in marketing technology with its offerings. More importantly, the installation base acquired in Q1 should indicate future revenue growth, especially as usage picks up, and expansion demand starts to kick in. Driven by these two factors, I also see potential margin expansion opportunities through future lower acquisition costs.

company presentation

It is also important to note that ZETA’s go-to market approach may continue to expand over time, enabling it to reach more enterprise customers through working with agencies and channel partners. In my opinion, there is still a considerable room for more upside here, since ZETA appears to be still quite early in ramping up its relationships with these third-party enablers in Q1, as per the management’s comment:

And fourth, our advancement with large agency HoldCos is still in its early stages, but expanding rapidly. We are now working with the five largest agency HoldCos with so compelling about the opportunity is that this represents dozens of agencies and hundreds to thousands of brands that account for a large portion of enterprise marketing budgets.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Risk

While structural risk appears to be minimal, I feel that the key factor to monitor in a company, in ZETA's circumstance, would be sales execution. Given the relatively high predictability of revenue generation due to the business model, any potential guidance miss due to sales execution issues may punish share performance considerably. This factor has become more important due to two reasons. First, ZETA is still quite early in its go-to market execution with the third parties with access to high-valued enterprise clients. Second of all, ZETA’s main revenue growth has come from new instead of existing customers, which I believe exposes ZETA to higher execution risk compared to expansion activities.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for ZETA is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow by 25% YoY to $905 million, in line with the company’s guidance. I assume forward P/S to expand to 3.8x, implying a share price appreciation to $19 price level. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - ZETA to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $892 million, a 22% YoY growth, which is $5 million lower than the company’s target. I assume P/S to contract slightly to 3.5x, driving sideways price action.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $18.9 per share, a projected 1-year upside of about 10%. I would rate the stock a buy.

My 70-30 bull-bear probability assignment is based on my belief that the strong catalysts should outweigh the risk of missing the guidance due to execution issues in FY 2024. At the current level, I believe that ZETA remains richly valued, yet still presents a decent buy opportunity. My projection is also conservative, since I lowered the bear-case projection by $5 million despite the raised guidance in Q1.

Conclusion

ZETA is a company developing CDP and marketing technology platforms that leverage AI capabilities. I see potential catalysts that should enable ZETA to unlock accelerated revenue growth at 24% YoY in FY 2024. Beyond the FY, I also see potential for margin expansion and steady revenue growth from future expansion due to the strong new installation base acquisition in Q1, where ZETA saw higher revenue generation from new sales wins than existing ones. I think that risk-reward remains attractive. My price target of $18.9 per share projects about 10% upside. I rate the stock a buy.