Deep Discounts And Powerful Tailwinds: 3 Deeply Undervalued Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

Introduction

The other day, I read a very interesting article in The Wall Street Journal about a very small pension fund that outperformed the "big guys" over the past three years by making just a few minor changes.

When I read the title, I had to dig deeper.

After all, who doesn't like a good David versus Goliath story?

Essentially, a $1.4 billion pension fund managed by Peter Manning, a 65-year-old former schoolteacher, has achieved considerable outperformance compared to other pension funds.

The pension fund, which manages money for firefighters, bus drivers, and custodians, returned 5.7% per year over the past three years.

While that may sound boring, we need to keep two things in mind.

It's a pension fund, not a speculative hedge fund.

It outperformed 92% of national pension funds, which had a median annual return of just 3.7%.

What's interesting is that none of this is based on fancy math models.

The strategy is based on a few great rules, including an emphasis on avoiding losses rather than maximizing gains.

It ain't about what you make. It's about what you keep.

In general, that's a great rule to live by and supported by decades of evidence.

For example, the best-performing stocks on the market are dividend growth stocks - not risky bets that may or may not turn into "100-baggers".

I believe too many people focus too much on finding that one stock that could explode.

While there's nothing wrong with that, the issue is that most people forget to build a solid foundation first, consisting of high-quality stocks that are unlikely to implode like smaller startups.

I remember too well what happened to the many investors who jumped into high-growth stocks in 2020 and 2021 before the unprofitable tech bubble popped.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is still 72% below its all-time high.

With regard to the pension fund, another benefit was that it had made some adjustments when it mattered most.

Essentially, the fund's success came from an early prediction that interest rates would rise. This turned out to be a move that protected the fund as rising rates hurt both stocks and bonds over the past two years.

Instead, Manning and his team invested in alternative investments, including private equity and infrastructure, growing these investments from 5% of the fund to 15%.

In 2022, the fund lost only 6.5%. The median U.S. pension plan lost 14%.

With all of this in mind, I think it's a fascinating story that shows that we can get ahead of the herd without having to make major changes.

Sometimes, it helps to make a few changes and buy investments with a promising future at great prices.

At least, that's what my strategy is based on.

While I keep a very diversified portfolio, I always include secular growth stories and companies with attractive benefits that could provide them with an edge on a multi-year basis.

Right now, this includes energy stocks, commodity-related plays, defense contractors, companies benefitting from economic re-shoring, AI-related plays (not just semiconductors), and others.

In fact, most articles I write cover these topics.

Hence, in this article, I'll present three stocks that I expect to provide investors with an edge and improve the likelihood of outperforming the S&P 500 in the years ahead.

They all come with an attractive valuation and characteristics that provide longer-term tailwinds.

Oh, and yes, they all come with consistent dividend growth!

Cheniere Energy (LNG) - Infrastructure, Energy, And Dividends (And More!)

I have to admit, this isn't the first time I'm discussing Cheniere Energy this month.

As most of my readers will know, I have covered the company in a number of articles, including this one. On May 8, I wrote an in-depth article on the company, which I highly recommend people read.

Cheniere Energy is at the very top of my watch list to be included in my dividend growth portfolio - especially after I closed my trading account to free up cash for long-term investments.

The company combines the best of many major trends, including infrastructure, higher artificial intelligence-related energy demand, and the massive global surge in liquified natural gas ("LNG") demand.

People who are new to Cheniere need to know that the company produces LNG and ships this to nations all over the world. It's the backbone of American natural gas exports.

Bear in mind that the U.S. can only export natural gas through LNG (excluding Canada and Mexico), as it is impossible to build pipelines from the U.S. to Europe, Asia, and other markets.

Hence, Cheniere Energy buys natural gas, turns it into liquid natural gas, loads it onto ships, and ships it to nations all over the world.

It does this using highly favorable contracts that protect it against rising natural gas prices, customers canceling orders, higher production costs, and other headwinds.

We have contracted substantially all of our anticipated production capacity under SPAs, in which our customers are generally required to pay a fixed fee with respect to the contracted volumes irrespective of their election to cancel or suspend deliveries of LNG cargoes, and under IPM agreements, in which the gas producer sells natural gas to us on a global LNG or natural gas index price, less a fixed liquefaction fee, shipping and other costs. The SPAs also have a variable fee component, which is generally structured to cover the cost of natural gas purchases, transportation and liquefaction fuel consumed to produce LNG. - Cheniere 2023 10-K

Going into this year, it had 45 million metric tons per year in capacity through its Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass terminals.

Cheniere Energy

In addition to working on expanding its facilities, including the Corpus Christi ("CCL") Stage 3 expansion, capable of adding roughly 10 million metric tons per year, the company benefits from a massive multi-decade LNG demand bull market.

First and foremost, there's a huge global appetite for LNG. We forecast 230 Mtpa of new supply will be needed to meet demand growth to 2050, adding 30% more volumes to capacity already onstream or under development. The US will have a big part to play in delivering that supply. While price is critically important, US LNG has other advantages including flexibility for buyers on cargo destination, lower cost cargo cancellation options and swift project build times that conventional projects can't match. - Wood Mackenzie (emphasis added)

Cheniere Energy benefits from this for many reasons, including the fact that it has infrastructure in place that's already profitable.

Cheniere Energy

It is not a "startup" with massive operational risks and funding risks.

Cheniere is able to fund its own expansion, pay down debt, hike its dividend, and buy back stock.

This wide-moat energy giant currently yields 1.1%, which is not a lot.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind:

The company has made clear it intends to hike its dividend by 10% until CCL Stage 3 is completed in the mid-2020s. After that, it will accelerate dividend growth even further!

It matches every dollar spent on debt reduction on buybacks. Over the past three years, it has bought back 10% of its stock, which is a lot, as the LNG bull case is just getting started.

It's a cash machine. In 2026, analysts expect the company to generate $3.4 billion in free cash flow. While this is subject to commodity price changes, it translates to roughly 10% of its current market cap, which indicates a lot of room for aggressive buybacks, dividend growth, and cheap funding for expansion projects in the future.

Cheniere Energy trades at a blended P/E ratio of just 5.7x.

Analysts expect 38% EPS growth in 2025, potentially followed by 19% growth in 2026. 2024 is expected to see an 80% lower EPS due to an unprecedented surge in 2022 caused by the war in Ukraine.

FAST Graphs

If we apply its five-year normalized P/E ratio of 21.3x, we get a fair price target of $277, which is 76% above the current price.

While I haven't pulled the trigger yet, I'll very soon buy Cheniere Energy, as it's the last missing piece of my energy strategy - at least for the time being.

Bunge Global SA (BG) - Agriculture Supply Chain Dividends & Inflation Protection

Unlike Cheniere, Bunge is not a dividend stock with a fascinating history - at least not on the stock market.

Over the past ten years, BG shares have returned just 80%, including dividends. That's a horrible performance compared to the S&P 500's 231% return.

Bunge is included in this article because it does well when inflation rises. That's when BG generates alpha.

The chart below compares the ratio between BG and the S&P 500 (the black line) to the price of ICE Brent oil. In this case, I'm using oil as a proxy for inflation.

TradingView (BG/SPY Ratio, ICE Brent)

As we can see, rising energy prices cause BG to outperform.

With that said, Bunge is not an energy company. It's a critical player in the global agriculture supply chain.

After merging with Viterra last year, it is now a giant with 125 crushing and refining facilities, a total crushing capacity of 75 million metric tons per year, 55 port terminals, more than 350 storage facilities, and a portfolio of more than 250 commodities and products it trades.

Bunge Global SA

The merger also expanded its footprint in major markets, including Argentina, Canada, and Australia.

Bunge Global SA

Roughly a third of its revenue comes from merchandising and handling of commodities. 41% of its revenues are generated from processing operations. The remaining share comes from downstream operations.

Bunge Global SA

Moreover, during its 1Q24 earnings call, the company announced a strategic partnership with Repsol, a global multi-energy company, to improve its capabilities in the renewable fuels market.

Additionally, Bunge has started the construction of an oilseed processing plant in Louisiana in partnership with Chevron (CVX) and commissioned a state-of-the-art edible oil refinery in India.

Essentially, all of these operations are critical, as they connect buyers to sellers in the global agriculture supply chain and produce input products for food production.

While most of these operations come with secular demand growth, the company is dependent on commodity prices, which makes it such a good play during times of elevated inflation - and a poor investment during strong disinflation.

It also has a healthy balance sheet.

At the end of 1Q24, it had roughly $4 billion more in marketable inventory than net debt and an adjusted leverage ratio of just 0.1x!

It also has $5.7 billion available under term loan commitments and $8.7 billion in committed credit facilities.

The reason a company with a $15 billion market cap has access to so much capital is its low-risk business model. While it's prone to price volatility, its inventories are filled with commodities that can be turned into cash almost immediately.

That said, BG currently yields 2.6%. This dividend comes with a sub-20% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 5.9%.

Seeking Alpha

With regard to its valuation, Bunge Global trades at a blended P/E ratio of just 8.7x. Its normalized P/E ratio going back two decades is 15.0x.

However, that's depending on the macro environment.

A return to 15x earnings based on current earnings expectations (as seen in the chart below) would indicate a $160 stock price, roughly 54% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

However, I do not expect that target to be achieved if inflation starts to decline again.

If inflation remains sticky on a prolonged basis, supported by higher energy prices (favorable for refining margins), I expect BG to exceed $160 in the years ahead, making it a great play for alpha in a "new" macroeconomic environment with "higher-for-longer" inflation and interest rates.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Secular Growth Thanks To The Navy

I owned Huntington Ingalls in the past. The only reason why I sold it is because I already had four other defense contractors.

However, that doesn't make HII less impressive than its peers.

We're dealing with one of the two companies that form the backbone of the U.S. Navy.

Together with General Dynamics (GD), Huntington Ingalls builds almost all of the Navy's ships, including aircraft carriers (HII has a monopoly here), submarines, surface combatants, and other types.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

After its spin-off from Northrop Grumman (NOC), it's the only pure-play shipbuilder in the United States, with increasing investments in technology services through its relatively new Mission Technologies segment.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Essentially, the company did not want to lose contracts to other tech-focused companies. By increasingly investing in its own technologies, it can get a bigger "piece of the cake."

With that in mind, my most recent article on this company was written on April 9, when I focused on its long-term growth capabilities.

While HII may not have benefitted from next-gen defense technologies like some of its peers who invest in drone technologies, advanced fighters, and missile defense, I believe the need for Navy "hardware" is underestimated, as HII believes that submarine production alone will see 5x growth through the 2040s.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

The company is hiring thousands of new workers to satisfy rising demand and is fully booked for the next three years.

On top of that, the Navy is modernizing its fleet, which comes with terrific growth opportunities, as I wrote in my HII-focused article.

Refitting ships for new technologies, including hypersonic weapons.

Working on autonomous ships (smaller, mass-produced weapons).

Renewing the Nuclear Triad.

Implementing next-gen electronics.

Applying AI to ships and shipbuilding processes.

Boosting "big data" applications in C5ISR.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

In addition to growing its margins using technology and improved operations, the company expects to generate $3.6 billion in cumulative free cash flow over the next five years. That's $720 million per year, or 7.1% of its market cap (per year).

Huntington Ingalls Industries

This bodes very well for shareholders, as the company aims to use aggressive buybacks to reward investors on top of consistently growing its dividend.

Currently, HII yields 2.0%.

This dividend comes with a five-year CAGR Of 10%, a sub-30% payout ratio, and a rosy outlook after post-pandemic supply chain issues and investment requirements pressured recent dividend growth a bit.

The company has hiked its dividend every year since its Northrop Grumman spin-off.

I also believe that HII is attractively valued.

As I wrote in my prior article, I believe a 17x EPS multiple is fair, as the company is moving from a period of volatile growth to more sustainable growth, with support from improving demand and past investments in growth.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, HII trades at a blended P/E ratio of 15.2x. EPS is expected to grow by 14% and 13% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

This implies a fair price target of $362, 40% above the current price, making it a highly attractive defense player with strong secular growth.

Takeaway

A small pension fund has shown how minor adjustments to a portfolio, aligned with "big picture" trends, can lead to superior returns.

By predicting rising interest rates and investing in alternative assets, this $1.4 billion fund outperformed its larger peers by a substantial margin.

Inspired by this approach, I've identified three stocks poised for long-term growth: