SCHO: A Safe Bet In Times Of Change

carterdayne

These are interesting times for fixed income. The Fed's hiking cycle is almost certainly over and the easing cycle is keenly anticipated. However, the start date keeps getting pushed back due to lingering inflation, and this has kept funds focused on the short-end of the Treasury bond yield curve near their lows. The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is one such fund. SCHO trades at $47.97, just 32 cents above its all-time low of $47.65.

I think it is a matter of "when," not "if" SCHO starts to rally. As we head into H2, the odds of a cut get higher and reach 50% in September. Even if there is a further delay, the downside should be limited and the current yield of 4.14% is attractive enough in the meantime.

Introducing SCHO

SCHO was launched in 2010 and provides "simple access to U.S. Treasury securities having a remaining maturity of between 1 and 3 years." The fund has $10.4B AUM and is very liquid. Importantly, for a low volatility income ETF, its expense ratio is very low at 0.03%.

SCHO's portfolio is easy enough to understand. It is 99.9% invested in US Treasuries and holds around 100 bills. No position is larger than 1.9% and holdings are selected passively based on the Bloomberg US Treasury 1-3 Year Index. According to the prospectus,

The index includes all publicly-issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year and less than three years, are rated investment grade, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value.

Dividends are paid monthly and the TTM yield is a decent 4.14%. This is more than the yield provided by funds focused on Treasuries further up the yield curve, but lower than those closer to the Fed Funds Rate.

Similarly, the total return decreases the higher up the curve you go, but as mentioned in the introduction, changes to Fed policy are likely this year and this situation may not persist.

Data by YCharts

The below graphic shows some of the important characteristics of the portfolio. Metrics such as duration are key in assessing volatility and potential gains/losses when interest rates move. This will be explained more in the next section.

Schwab

The Investment Case

The delay in rate cuts has been good news for holders of short-term bills and ETFs such as the US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) as the 5.24% yield has been maintained. However, XBIL's yield is likely to drop to 4.50-4.75% by the end of the year when the Fed cuts, and quite likely falls further in 2025. Moreover, there is no potential for capital gains whatsoever.

On the other hand, we can lock in a 4.14% yield in SCHO and there are several factors which can boost the return.

The first is obviously capital gains, which are not going to be significant given the effective duration of the fund is 1.9 years. Duration is a measure of the fund's sensitivity to moves in interest rates. If the 2-year yield drops 1%, SCHO could be expected to gain around 1.9%. We can check this against the drop in 2-year yields in Q4 last year. The yield dropped from 5.259% to 4.12%, a move of 1.19%. In the same period, SCHO rallied from $47.65 to $48.65, a gain of 2.09%.

SCHO made two rallies of 2.09% and 2.79% in 2023 and this is quite possible again later in 2024.

A second boost to returns could come from changes to SCHO's portfolio. The current weighted average coupon is just 2.63%, which is a hangover from the ZIRP days. As these bills mature, they are replaced with higher coupons and the distributions grow.

Seeking Alpha

The TTM yield is currently 4.14% but since the distributions are rising, this will grow if the price stays the same.

Seeking Alpha

The effect of this is not immediately apparent as SCHO's share price is in constant flux. The low yielding coupons trade at a discount to par and these will gradually narrow as maturity approaches, providing a slight tailwind to SCHO's share price. On average, the bills in SCHO's portfolio trade at a yield to maturity of 4.66%, which is just under the 4.716% we could expect from a 3-year bill (see below) and roughly the total return (distributions plus capital gains) we can expect from holding SCHO for one year, all things being equal.

US Treasury Yield Curve

Risks

The largest risk to SCHO and most fixed income ETFs is from a second inflationary wave that pushes rates higher and causes the Fed to shift back hawkish. This can't be ruled out, but there has already been a small bounce back in inflation in early 2024 and this looks to be fading again as the economy cools. Importantly, the Fed stayed dovish throughout the higher inflation prints and SCHO made higher lows.

SCHO could underperform more volatile funds with higher durations. This is more a risk vs. reward issue and we can't really compare SCHO with the likes of TLT. SCHO's main appeal is its yield and low volatility/sensitivity to changes in rates. If you want high volatility, high risk and potential for large capital gains, TLT is the fund for you.

Conclusions

SCHO is an attractive fund with an extremely low expense ratio and decent dividend of 4.14%. Its low duration means it is relatively safe and volatility is low. This will limit any gains, but there could still be a rally of around 2% to boost total returns should the Fed follow through with plans to cut rates.