DBJP: Currency Tailwinds Receding And Valuations Normalizing (Ratings Downgrade)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 Index, returning 37% compared to the S&P 500's 26%.
  • The depreciating Yen that has boosted DBJP returns may turn neutral or act as a headwind in the coming months, making further gains harder to come by.
  • Japanese equity valuations are no longer cheap on an absolute basis, suggesting a period of consolidation for DBJP.

Japanese yen with home model object on wood desk background

bankrx/iStock via Getty Images

A year ago, I wrote a bullish article on the Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP), suggesting investors accumulate Japanese equities on any pullbacks as the country's stocks were cheap compared to the

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.96K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DBJP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DBJP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBJP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News