Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is a bank with a market cap of only about $720 million, and it is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio. Despite its small size, it has a 100-year history behind it, and currently has some interesting characteristics, especially for those who invest primarily to earn dividends.

The current dividend yield is 6.14%, and the low P/E ratio of 6.52x can imply good potential for capital gains. In any case, as discussed in my last article several months ago, concerns remain about unrealized losses and declining profitability.

Dividend Analysis

At first glance, the high dividend yield makes this bank an attractive option for dividend seekers. However, let us not only dwell on the yield but also evaluate the growth prospects and the sustainability of it.

From this graph, we can see that PFC tends to constantly increase the dividend so that it can satisfy its shareholders. In any case, we cannot fail to notice the meltdown experienced during the great financial crisis. At the time, the dividend was first cut and then suspended, and to reach the same remuneration as in 2008, shareholders waited several years.

This does not mean that something similar will happen in the next recession, but that in the past the bank has shown little resilience when the macroeconomic environment was not the best. With certain differences, something similar is happening today; in fact, the dividend is unchanged from last year.

The dividend issued in February and May this year was $0.31 per share, the same as that issued every three months in 2023. There are two more quarters for the total 2024 dividend to be higher than last year's, but something is changing. The growth rate is no longer the same as in the past, as PFC is not in a favorable macroeconomic environment anymore. For about a decade, interest rates were close to 0%, demand for loans abounded, inflation was low, and GDP was recovering strongly. Today we face a reversed situation, and although the economy remains resilient, there are some cracks showing.

If you look at the 10Y Dividend Growth Rate (CAG) you can see that PFC has vastly outperformed the industry median, 17.37% vs. 7.77%; zooming out to the last three years, the growth rate is almost halved. What's more, the Dividend per Share Growth (FWD) is only 1.64%, less than half the sector median.

In other words, as long as the economy was growing without much concern, PFC was increasing the dividend at a higher rate than peers; the moment the macroeconomic environment changed for the worse, the dividend growth outlook became almost close to 0%. In my view, the dividend analysis suggests that PFC is a more cyclical bank than its reference market, and this is a risk factor to consider.

The dividend yield above 6% is certainly inviting, but before investing in it, you should carefully assess your view on the economic outlook for the United States. As of today, we are not in a recession and dividend growth is just over 1%; what if GDP was declining?

Seeking Alpha's dividend sustainability rating is quite low, but I actually think it is less alarming than the data suggests. The Dividend Payout Ratio (TTM, GAAP) is in line with both the sector median and the 5Y Avg; the Dividend Payout Ratio (TTM, Non-GAAP) is higher than usual by 13%, but remains sustainable. In other words, about half of the profits are distributed to shareholders, the other half can be retained within the company.

Future Scenarios

Just like all banks, PFC is heavily influenced by the Fed's decisions. As much as management may try to improve the situation, in the face of a rate shock there is not much that can be done.

Premier Financial Q1 2024

In the case of PFC, there is a rather high exposure to fixed-rate loans; in fact, they account for about half of the loan portfolio. Obtaining fixed-rate yields provides some predictability of future cash flows, but at the same time can lead to large devaluations for these securities. In addition to loans, this mechanism also applies to securities purchased by the bank. Although 99% of the securities in the portfolio are investment grade and 81% are AAA rated, the interest rate risk component cannot be eliminated. A large proportion of these fixed-rate securities were purchased before the Fed Funds Rate reached its current peak, and they are experiencing significant unrealized losses.

These losses for AFS securities amount to $167.49 million, and I remind you that PFC equity is only $974 million. It is as if the TBV per share has a big weight pushing it down, and until it goes away, PFC's valuation will remain depressed.

Premier Financial Q1 2024

For the problem to recede, management has no choice but to let the securities mature, but this is a process that will take time since the average duration is 5.8 years. In the slide above, you can see management's forecast of what has just been discussed.

These estimates are based considering the forward curve at the end of Q1 2024, and since the latter varies constantly, consider a rather large margin of error on how unrealized losses will evolve in the future.

Undoubtedly, most investors expect no further rate hikes, so a sharp worsening is to be ruled out. However, even just not cutting rates and leaving them high for longer than expected may lead AOCI to deteriorate further and cause the estimates just discussed to be revised downward. On the other hand, should there be more rate cuts, at that point the recovery of unrealized losses could be faster than expected and the TBV per share would get a strong upward boost. In that scenario, where the Fed cuts rates more quickly because inflation has been defeated (and there will be no hard landing), PFC's price per share, I believe could appreciate significantly.

Supporting the optimistic scenario is the income sensitivity analysis.

Premier Financial Q1 2024

As you can see, PFC would get an improvement in net interest income in case of both a 200 bps steep down and a 100/200 bps parallel down. In contrast, there would be a worsening if rates rise by 100 basis points.

The improvement would be mainly due to a reduction in interest expense, rather than from an improvement in interest income.

Overall, PFC would benefit from a more expansive monetary policy, just as it did in the past in its best years where the dividend was increased by double digits each year. As long as rates remain high, profitability will continue to deteriorate as the yield on interest-earning assets does not keep pace with the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Conclusion

Premier Financial is a bank with a long history behind it, and has shown little resilience during the most complicated economic periods. The dividend yield is very high and in my opinion sustainable for the time being, but one must keep an eye on the future outlook.

The Fed Funds Rate at 5.50% is putting a strain on profitability and with it the ability to issue a growing dividend in the coming years.

Premier Financial Q1 2024

Beyond the dividend, overall the bank remains solid as reflected in the high Capital Ratios (even including AOCI).

Finally, let's take a look at the valuation.

Seeking Alpha

Both P/E and P/B are very low compared to historical values and the industry median, signaling a potential undervaluation. Clearly, there is not much confidence in the growth potential of this bank, or rather, the expectation is that interest rates will remain high for a long time, negatively impacting PFC. Although I consider PFC to be solid with a reliable dividend, the low growth rate leads me to consider it simply as a hold.