We Are

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is a small regional bank located in Pennsylvania. Over a year ago, I covered the yield opportunity in the Series F preferred shares (CUBI.PF). Since that article, the prices on the Series F and Series E (CUBI.PE) have risen to above their call price, but the dividend yields are still above 10%. With rate cuts on the horizon, and the prices above call, I believe that current investors of the preferred shares should hold their position and new investors should consider the bank’s baby bond (NYSE:CUBB) for a good income investment.

Customers Bancorp Financial Performance

Like many banks, Customers Bancorp is dealing with an environment where interest rates rose rapidly and are currently staying at elevated levels for longer than many expected. The bank’s borrowing yield continues to rise and for the last two quarters, the average asset yield has declined, which is a cause for concern.

Bank Financials

Despite the rising borrowing costs, Customers Bancorp has managed to control its interest expenses, but its interest income has declined commensurate with the drop in asset yields. The volatility in interest income has bled down to net interest income (interest income less interest expense), which has also declined for two consecutive quarters, but does remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

Not everything is bad news when it comes to the bank’s financial performance. Since the rise in interest rates started back in 2022, the difference between the bank’s net interest margin (net interest income divided by total assets) and net interest spread (asset yield less borrowing yield) has widened. This indicates that despite tightening spreads between loan yields and borrowing costs, Customers Bancorp is still generating sufficient returns from its assets. Additionally, the bank has improved its loan to deposit ratio markedly since the pandemic.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

Risks to CUBI and Its Common Shares

As is the case with many banks, I’m not a fan of common shares right now, as they will bear the brunt of any risks that present themselves. In the case of Customers Bancorp, the allowance for credit losses sits at approximately 1.0%, which is below the industry average of 1.6%. I find this concerning with the amount of commercial real estate and personal installment loans as a part of the bank’s loan portfolio. Even if the bank proactively increases the allowance, it will come at the expense of earnings and share price.

Bank Financials Bank Financials & Federal Reserve Commercial Banking Report SEC 10-Q

Another risk facing the bank is the level of uninsured deposits. Uninsured depositors are the first to pull their money when signs of trouble emerge, and they can perpetuate a run that destroys a bank’s capital. In the case of Customers Bancorp, $5.2 billion out of the $18 billion in deposits were classified as uninsured at the end of the first quarter. Fortunately, the bank has sufficient liquidity to cover the flight of uninsured deposits, but it comes at the cost of higher borrowing rates, which will impair earnings and share prices for the common shareholder.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

A Yield Analysis of Preferred Shares Versus Baby Bond

While the bank’s risks don’t seem elevated enough to threaten the life of the institution, I don’t believe it would behoove investors to participate in the preferred shares at these price levels. The bank’s preferred shares are currently trading above par and can be called at any moment. While one or two quarters of dividends will eliminate the call risk on these preferred shares, the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon also has the potential to lower incomes, increase the likelihood of a call, and provide no upside to the share price. Current holders of the bank’s preferred shares would not benefit from selling as it will generate a larger capital gain (above call price) and the loss of the ongoing income opportunity; hence I have downgraded the preferred shares to hold.

Fortunately, there is an alternative for income investors looking to enter with Customer Bancorp’s baby bond (CUBB). The baby bond is one of a handful of fixed rate baby bonds being offered and is currently priced at the highest yield to maturity (8.55%) compared to its peers. While the coupon yield (6.8%) is much lower than the dividend yield of the preferred shares, the baby bond trades at 78% of par, offering a capital appreciation opportunity in the event of interest rate cuts. The bond is callable at the end of 2029, offering a higher yield to call over yield to maturity, but if not called, the bond will mature on December 30, 2034.

Author Spreadsheet

Conclusion

Customer Bancorp’s preferred shares are some of the highest yielding income instruments being offered by banks, but they are currently trading above par and callable at any moment, presenting short-term risk. The bank’s baby bonds are senior to preferred shares and can only be impaired in the event of a default. While risks are present, they will have a greater impact on common shares than debt in the event of stronger headwinds. Patient income investors should consider Customer Bancorp’s baby bonds as a good source of income with capital appreciation potential.