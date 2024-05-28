Procter & Gamble: Good Near-Term And Long-Term Growth Prospects

RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last covered The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in October 2023 with a buy rating, and the stock has performed well, giving ~10% returns since then. Looking forward, the company's growth prospects look encouraging for the coming year. The company's revenue growth should benefit from easier sales comparisons within the SK-II luxury skincare brand in the Chinese market, which has been a drag on the company's sales over the past few quarters. In addition, revenue should also benefit from volume growth thanks to abating headwinds from retail inventory destocking, and market share gains through an increase in advertising investments.

On the margin front, the company should continue to benefit from operating leverage, cost-saving initiatives, and a favorable cost environment thanks to moderating inflation. P&G's stock is trading below the historical averages and has a good forward dividend yield of 2.44%, which combined with good revenue and margin growth prospects makes the stock attractive. Hence, I continue my buy rating on PG Stock.

P&G's Revenue Analysis and Outlook

The company's revenues have been benefiting from price increases and market share gains in the recent years. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company's revenue continued to benefit from price increases, and market share gains which led to sequential volume recovery within North American, European, Asia Pacific, and Latin American markets as consumption remained healthy. This helped the company offset softness in Greater China due to headwinds from a decline of the SK-II brand (which is a super-premium brand and has higher than segment-average selling prices), slowdown in Africa due to lower demand, and weakening Middle Eastern markets due to heightened geopolitical tensions. As a result, the company's sales increased 0.6% Y/Y to $20.19 billion. Excluding a 2 percentage point headwind from foreign exchange, organic sales increased by 3% Y/Y. The organic sales reflect a 3 percentage point benefit from price increases and a flat impact from volume and mix.

On a segment basis, The Beauty segment reported organic sales of 3% Y/Y benefiting from price increases as well as volume growth within hair care, partially offset by a decline in global market share due to lower volumes in Skin and personal care driven by softness in China. The grooming segment posted a 10% Y/Y organic sales growth due to global market share gains, price increases, and volume growth due to new product innovations within Latin American markets, offsetting the decline in Chinese volumes. The Health Care segment delivered a 2% Y/Y increase in organic sales as a result of global market share gains, price increases, and a favorable mix more than offsetting volume decline within Oral care and personal healthcare due to inventory destocking. The fabric & Home Care segment delivered a 3% Y/Y organic sales growth, benefiting from price increases and global market share gains, volume growth due to new innovations within home care, and an increase in marketing. Lastly, the Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment posted flat Y/Y organic sales as benefits from pricing and positive mix were offset by a decline in global market share, and volume declines within baby care and Feminine care due to tough comps.

PG's Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company's revenue growth prospects.

One of the big headwinds for the company's sales over the past year has been a slowdown in Chinese sales. One particular category which has hit hard was the company's luxury skin care brand SK-II, whose sales were impacted by fear of contamination with nuclear radiation. These concerns started impacting the company's sales from the middle of the calendar year 2023. As the company starts lapping these declines, it should start seeing easier comparisons in the coming month. If we exclude the impact of SK-II, the company is seeing a sequential improvement in sales and management noted that excluding SK-II, Chinese sales were down ~3% Y/Y in Q3 versus ~10% Y/Y in Q2, which is a good sequential progress.

Another headwind that the company saw last quarter was inventory reduction, particularly in its personal healthcare business. It impacted the company's top line by about one percentage point. The supply situation in the personal healthcare business is stabilizing, which has resulted in retailers reducing the safety stock they were holding. However, this destocking was one-time in nature and should not recur in the coming quarters, helping sales acceleration.

The company should also benefit from increased investment in advertising. Over the last few years, as the company faced inflationary pressure, it pulled back on advertising.

PG's Historical Advertising Costs as a Percentage of Total Company Sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

But with inflationary headwinds subsiding and gross margins posting a nice recovery in the recent quarters, the company has started reinvesting a part of these additional dollars in advertising, which should help accelerate sales growth in the coming quarters.

The company's advertising spend as a percentage of sales was 10.8% in FY21, and it reduced to 9.8% in FY23. On its last earnings call, management noted ~14% Y/Y increase in marketing spend in Q3 FY24. This increased level of marketing/advertising spending should help increase top-of-the-mind awareness among customers and bodes well for the sales growth moving forward.

P&G's Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company's margins continued to expand. This was driven by a 260 bps Y/Y benefit from productivity savings, a 130 bps Y/Y benefit from lower commodity costs, and a 130 bps Y/Y benefit from price increases. These benefits helped more than offset a 100 bps Y/Y headwind from unfavorable product mix due to the decline of the super-premium SK-II brand in China, a 90 bps Y/Y headwind from foreign exchange impacts, and a 30 bps Y/Y headwind from higher product and packaging investments. As a result, the gross margin increased by 300 bps Y/Y to 51.2%.

These benefits within the gross margin were partially offset by higher SG&A as a percentage of sales as compared to the previous year's quarter driven by higher marketing investments, resulting in a 90 bps Y/Y increase in operating margin to 22.1%

PG's Historical Gross Margin and Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company has done a good job in terms of price increases and productivity savings, which along with easing commodity prices has helped it post a nice recovery in margins in the first nine months of this year.

Looking forward, the continued revenue growth as well as sales leverage on some of the recent marketing/advertising investments that the company has made in the recent quarters should benefit margins. In addition, the company is focusing on supply chain 3.0 initiatives to improve margins. Management intends to leverage digital and automation investments under these initiatives to sustain gross margin as well as productivity improvements in the coming years. For example, the company is implementing digital tools in R&D to vet innovations easily and reduce time/cost to market. Another example is the company using digital and automation to reformulate products at the best cost. At a recent Goldman Sachs staples conference, management noted that the initiatives under supply chain 3.0 will become a significant contributor to the company's ability to sustain ~$1.5 bn in annual COGS savings. Management intends to give more color on these initiatives on its November investor day, and that surely is something to keep a close watch on.

Overall, I am optimistic about the company's margin prospects, helped by cost savings and operating leverage.

Valuation and Conclusion

P&G is currently trading at 23.77x FY25 (ending June) consensus EPS estimate of $6.95 and 22.22x FY26 consensus EPS estimate of $7.44, which is at a discount to its historical 5-year average P/E ('FWD') of 24.52x.

The company is executing well and has done a good job in terms of gaining market share in the recent years.

PG Market Share (PG's Q3 FY2024 Earnings Call Presentation Slide)

I believe there is a good chance of the company's P/E multiple re-rating to 5-year historical levels as the growth rate accelerates, benefiting from easing comps, inventory destocking ending, and increased marketing spending.

With a forward dividend yield of 2.44%, mid to high single digit EPS growth rate, and potential for re-rating back to historical levels, I believe the stock can give high single digit/ low double-digit CAGR over the next couple of years. Hence, I continue my buy rating on P&G's stock.

Risks

While the company is seeing sequential recovery in the Chinese market, any further macroeconomic challenge could offset the benefits of easing comparisons and delay the recovery of China's sales.

Any delay or failure by management in executing the cost-saving initiatives could impact margin prospects.

Takeaway

In my view, P&G is well positioned to deliver good growth in the coming years thanks to continued good execution through the reacceleration of marketing/advertising investments in order to increase top-of-the-mind awareness and gain market share. This should support the company's organic growth. Further, easier sales comparison within the Chinese market and abating headwinds from retail inventory destocking should also benefit revenue growth. The margin prospects are also good thanks to cost-saving and productivity initiatives as well as operating leverage. In addition to good growth prospects, the company's valuation is also favorable, as it is currently trading below the historical averages. Moreover, I believe a return to positive volume levels, growing margins, and a potential positive commentary on long-term growth plans in the coming November investor day should provide a good upside to the stock in FY25. Also, the company has a good forward dividend yield of 2.44%, which along with healthy growth prospects and favorable valuation makes PG Stock a good buy.