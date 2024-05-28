Taiyou Nomachi

One company that I have been bullish on for quite some time is Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). For those not familiar with the company, it focuses on producing and selling wood-oriented products like laminated veneer lumber, laminated beams, I-joints, plywood, strand board, and other similar offerings. You would think that, given the high interest rates and the impact this would have on housing and other construction activities, that a company like this would be taking hit after hit in the market. But the reality of the situation couldn't be more different.

Despite weakness seen in 2023, the firm is starting to see fundamentals improve. This has also proved bullish for the firm's share price. As an example of how things have gone, consider how much shares have appreciated since I last reiterated my ‘buy’ rating on the stock in February of 2023. At present, shares are up a whopping 117.1%. That dwarfs the 33.7% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. And since I first rated the company a ‘buy’ in September of 2021, shares are up to 205.8% compared to the 21.5% jump the broader market experienced. You would think that, with such significant appreciation, that now might be the time to look elsewhere for opportunities. But with the stock still attractively priced on an absolute basis and cheap relative to similar companies, I have no reason to be anything other than bullish on the business.

A solid firm at a great price

Looking at how much shares have appreciated since early last year, you might think that the fundamental performance of Boise Cascade has been stellar. But that's not exactly the case. In 2023, revenue for the company came in at $6.84 billion. That's down 18.5% from the $8.39 billion generated just one year earlier. This was driven by multiple factors. For instance, under the Wood Products segment, sales volumes dropped for laminated veneer lumber and I-joists by 1.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Pricing for both of these declined by 1.8% and 4.1%, respectively, as well. Plywood volumes actually managed to jump 21.2%. However, this came at the expense of pricing plummeting 28.9% from $523 for every 1,000 square feet to $372 for the same amount. And although lumber volumes jumped by 50.6%, prices fell by 28% from $927 for every 1,000 square feet to $667 for the same amount.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This is not the only segment that the company has. There is also the Building Materials Distribution segment. Revenue there dropped a whopping 19.2% from $7.64 billion to $6.18 billion. According to management, this decline was driven by an overall drop in both sales price and sales volumes. Sales prices fell an average of 16%, while volumes dropped by 3%. Commodity sales were hit the hardest, plunging 32% year over year. Even the company’s EWP offerings that it is focused so much on dropped by 16%.

Boise Cascade Company

The pain that Boise Cascade is contending with can be attributed in large part to weakness in the housing market. In 2023, housing starts came in at 1.42 million. That was down from the 1.55 million reported for the 2022 fiscal year. Multifamily properties were hit especially hard, plunging by 13.6% from 547,400 starts to only 472,700 starts. By comparison, single family properties were better off, dropping only 5.8% from 1.01 million to 947,200. This can be attributed to inflationary pressures and high interest rates aimed at combating said inflation.

Naturally, profitability for the company took a dive. Net income was cut by nearly half from $857.7 million to $483.7 million. Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow, for instance, fell from $1.04 billion to $687.5 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a drop from $1.03 billion to $634.4 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the enterprise declined from $1.26 billion to $756.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As painful as those results were, the 2024 fiscal year is looking up. This is in spite of the fact that the industry is forecasting housing starts that should be in line with what the industry experienced last year. Revenue, however, rose from $1.65 billion to $1.54 billion. That's an increase of 6.5% year over year. The company benefited from a rise in housing starts from 314,900 to 318,800. Laminated veneer lumber volumes jumped 33.3% year over year in response to this, while I-joists volume skyrocketed 46.2%. The only weakness came in plywood, with volume down 8.4%. As the image below illustrates, pricing for both laminated veneer lumber and I-joists was still weaker year over year. However, plywood pricing managed to inch up by 3%. The biggest increase from a revenue perspective for the company, however, came from its Building Materials Distribution segment, with sales climbing 9.1% from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. This rise was driven by a 12% volume increase as a whole, some of which was offset by a 3% drop in pricing.

Boise Cascade Company

With revenue on the climb again, it should be no surprise that profitability increased for the company. Net income of $104.1 million beat out the $96.7 million reported one year earlier. It is true that operating cash flow fell from $48 million to only $27.5 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $135.6 million to $150.2 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business managed to grow from $158.7 million to $168.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Because of how early it is in 2024, and because management has not provided any guidance for the year, I think it would be unwise to project out financial performance at this time. But even if we value the company using results from the 2023 fiscal year, shares look attractively priced. In the chart above, you can see what I mean. That same chart also has trading multiples using the data from 2022. Yes, the stock does look more expensive on a forward basis than if we were to use results from the prior year. But to see a company trade at cash flow multiples that are at the mid to high single digit range is still encouraging. It is worth mentioning that the firm is also cheap compared to other companies as well. In the table below, I compared it to five such businesses. In each of the three valuation scenarios, Boise Cascade ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Boise Cascade Company 11.5 8.8 6.8 Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) 18.2 24.7 11.4 Summit Materials (SUM) 18.8 13.9 12.2 TopBuild (BLD) 21.7 15.9 13.0 Installed Building Products (IBP) 26.4 18.8 13.9 Eagle Materials (EXP) 19.3 17.3 12.4 Click to enlarge

Valuation aside, it is worth mentioning that management has plans for the future. The objective, over time, is to grow by all means necessary. This includes both organic growth and by means of acquisition. From 2013 through the end of the first quarter of this year, the company has allocated $1.40 billion toward mergers and acquisitions activities. This includes $220 million that was spent in the most recent quarter alone and $215 million that was allocated throughout all of 2023 in its entirety. This doesn't mean that management is not focused on rewarding shareholders in other ways. From 2013 through the end of the first quarter of this year, the firm has allocated $172 million to share repurchases. This is just part of the reward though. That's because the company has also spent $917 million on dividends. Given how cheap the stock is, I wish these two figures were flipped. In the long run, buying back cheap stock will make a lot more sense than paying out cash to investors today. But at the end of the day, what matters is that shareholders are being rewarded.

Boise Cascade Company Boise Cascade Company

Takeaway

It has been a roller coaster ride, fundamentally speaking, for Boise Cascade. But during this time, the market has come to realize just how cheap the stock is. Shares have more than doubled since I first rated the company a ‘buy’ in late 2021. And given how cheap shares are, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises, I would argue that additional upside should exist. This is especially true when we consider that interest rate cuts are likely just around the corner and that said cuts should boost demand for the types of products the company provides.