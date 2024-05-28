Thomas Barwick

I’ve written extensively about the competition between Seagate (STX) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), and my analysis has always pointed to superior advantages of STX versus WDC in the HDD (hard disk drive) sector.

Western Digital’s Strong Recent Fiscal 3Q 2024 Quarter

However, in the recent quarter ending March 2024, Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.63 on revenue of $3.46B. The consensus expected earnings per share of $0.15 on revenue of $3.35B. Revenue was up 14% sequentially and 23% year-over-year.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Western Digital projects earnings per share ranging from $0.90 to $1.20 on revenue ranging from $3.6B to $3.8B.

One major reason for the basis of my thesis is Seagate’s advancement in next-generation HDD technology, primarily its Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform unveiled in January, incorporating Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology to achieve area densities exceeding 3 TB per platter, with future ambitions of reaching 4 TB+ and 5 TB+ per platter.

The platform, which powers Seagate's Exos product line, offers capacities of 30TB and beyond, allowing for a doubling of capacity within the same physical space, transitioning from a 16TB conventional PMR drive to an Exos 30TB Mozaic 3+ drive. The Mozaic 3+ platform maintains similar material components to PMR drives but significantly boosts capacity, helping data centers cut storage acquisition and operational expenses. It also supports sustainability efforts by reducing embodied carbon per terabyte by 55% compared to traditional 16-TB PMR drives.

Seagate’s Technical Glitch in Fiscal 3Q 2024 Quarter

Seagate CEO Dave Mosley reported during the company’s earnings call:

"Relative to HAMR technology, we continue to progress towards completing our first large CSP customer qualification, though we experienced a temporary slowdown in recent weeks. We determined a mechanical component unrelated to the HAMR recording subsystem and some of our drives was not performing as expected. We identified and rapidly implemented the solution with full support from our customer. Verification tests are underway and these tests should be completed in the June quarter. Every other aspect of the qualification process has gone as expected. With this shift in timing, we now expect to ship a few hundred thousand HAMR-based Mozaic drives in the June quarter and meet the remainder of our customer's exabyte demand through other already qualified products."

Seagate reported $1.66 billion, falling short of the $1.676 billion consensus. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.33, surpassing the estimated EPS of $0.29. The company expects revenue of $1.85 billion and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70 for the next quarter.

HDD Metrics

HDD Revenues

Chart 1 shows HDD Revenues for WDC, STX, and Toshiba. Here we see that revenues follow the same positive trend for all three companies during this timeframe, and the strong increase by WDC in the last quarter.

The Information Network

Chart 1

Table 1 shows the strong 1Q24 ramp of 32.93% for WDC but an estimated flat QoQ growth in 2Q24.

Table 1 also shows an estimated strong 2Q24 ramp in revenue for Toshiba of 21.14% compared to its larger competitors.

The Information Network

Nearline Data Center

While the above charts were data for overall HDD shipments, in principle there are three applications of HDDs – (1) Nearline datacenter, (2) Client or PCs, (3) Consumer.

In Chart 2, I plot HDD Nearline Data Center shipments based on Exabytes of data. It shows a similar trend with data in Charts 1 and 2 above. But for the Data Center, all three companies show a positive trendline, and growth by STX is significantly greater than WDC or Toshiba.

Nearline HDDs are known for their high storage capacities. They are often used in data center environments and enterprise storage systems to store large amounts of data that don't need to be accessed as frequently as data stored on SSDs.

On a percentage basis in the latest quarter, Data Center capacity in exabytes represented 74%, 69%, and 65% of Total Capacity of WDC, STX, and Toshiba in the recent quarter.

According to The Information Network’s report The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive ("SSD") Industries: Market Analysis And Processing Trends, more than 90% of exabytes in cloud data centers are stored on HDDs, and the remaining 10% are stored on SSDs.

The Information Network

Chart 2

Table 2 shows that at the data center, growth for the three companies has been strong, increasing 16.78% in the past quarter and an even strong 27.38% growth in 2Q24.

The average capacity per nearline drive is showing a sequential increase, indicating a slight improvement in demand from both U.S. and China cloud customers. It is believed that inventory levels among many Cloud Service Providers ("CSPs") are approaching normalization, leading to expectations of continued improvement in nearline demand throughout the March quarter and beyond.

In Q4 2023, data center storage revenues showed signs of recovery, as original design manufacturer (ODM) storage revenue drops leveled off and brand storage improved against historically high vendor revenues from the previous year.

The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

Chart 3 shows share price changes for a 1-year period. I added the S&P Technology Select Sector Index (IXT) as a check for performance of STX and WDC, both of which are underperforming IXT.

For the 1-year period, WDC's share price change was 88.39% as it pulled away from Seagate and the S&P, which grew 51.21% and 30.56%, respectively.

YCharts

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows performance for a 3-month period, and it shows that WDC began its share growth at the beginning of March, prior to the recent earnings call for WDC on April 23, 2024.

In other words, the jump in share price for WDC did not coincide with its earnings call, but on the resumption in talks that Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital will resume negotiations for business integration in late April.

I alerted subscribers to my Investing Group article in my June 13, 2023 article entitled "Is The Western Digital And Kioxia Merger Dead?"

YCharts

Chart 4

Nearline HDDs and Data Center Recovery

Nearline HDDs play a crucial role in data center environments and enterprise storage systems, serving as reliable storage solutions for large volumes of data that don't require frequent access compared to data stored on Solid-State Drives ("SSDs"). With the expected resumption of data center growth following the overcapacity created during the Covid-19 lockdowns, and the continuous integration of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to enhance data center and cloud capabilities, HDDs are anticipated to experience a resurgence in demand. As the volume and complexity of data continue to grow, particularly with the expansion of AI-driven applications, the role of HDDs in efficiently storing and managing large datasets is expected to remain significant.

For 2024, the combination of a reduction in inventory to normal levels and the demand for AI by hyperscalers will push cloud capex to a 20% YoY growth. That would result in a significant recovery in the nearline data center HDD market.

HDDs continue to offer approximately five times better cost efficiency per bit compared to equivalent flash solutions, and we anticipate this difference to persist through the end of the decade.

Looking ahead, HDDs are expected to maintain market share, thanks in part to advances that continue to increase capacities while maintaining performance. I forecast that HDDs are well-positioned to dominate data centers for the next 10 years.

Looking Ahead

A key to the sustainability of WDC, its ability to compete with Seagate and its ramp to Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology, which was put on pause in the past quarter for a glitch not associated with HAMR.

Seagate’s HAMR (Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording) had been competing with WDC’s MAMR (Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording). Both are advanced technologies designed to enhance the storage capacity and performance of HDDs. Both HAMR and MAMR aim to overcome the limitations imposed by the superparamagnetic effect, which becomes significant as data bits are packed more densely on HDD platters.

However, Wissam Jabre, the chief financial officer of Western Digital, announced at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference in June 2023:

"On the HAMR side, we are probably one year to 1.5 years plus before we get sort of volume production anyway."

Meanwhile, Toshiba has successfully achieved storage capacities of over 30TB with two next-generation large capacity recording technologies for HDDs - HAMR and MAMR.

The race to dominance in the HDD industry continues, and the current lead by WDC is not sustainable, even if the merger with Kioxia is agreed.

I rate WDC a hold.