Western Digital Outperformed Seagate For The First Time In 6 Quarters, But It Isn't Sustainable

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Western Digital's recent fiscal 3Q 2024 quarter exceeded earnings expectations, with revenue up 14% sequentially and 23% YoY.
  • Seagate experienced a temporary slowdown due to a mechanical component issue but expects to ship HAMR-based Mozaic drives in the next quarter.
  • Nearline HDDs are expected to see a resurgence in demand as data centers recover and AI-driven applications expand, maintaining HDD market dominance.
  • HDDs are expected to maintain market share and dominate data centers for the next 10 years due to cost efficiency and increasing capacities.
Rear view of couple with arms raised about to begin descent on roller coaster in amusement park

Thomas Barwick

I’ve written extensively about the competition between Seagate (STX) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), and my analysis has always pointed to superior advantages of STX versus WDC in the HDD (hard disk drive) sector.

Western Digital’s Strong Recent Fiscal 3Q 2024

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
17.1K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WDC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News