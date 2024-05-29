2 'Boring' REITs That Look Really Sweet

Image Source

It all comes down to what you want from your investments.

Some of you want 300-500% RoR from an investment in a short time.

If that's what you want here, I suggest that you stop reading.

Today I'm sticking with safe stocks.

The generation of safe, reliable, continuous income above the market level, while protecting my capital and my downside.

We're looking for no less than 4-5% yield on average, with a 10-13% capital appreciation potential or thereabout.

The reason that we're doing this is clear. Because we want to be able to live only on our dividend payments.

For years now, this has been a goal that we have not only achieved, but massively excelled.

The idea of creating a portfolio to establish wealth and income, but also to generate more wealth and capital, is an old one.

Our approach is neither unique nor does it require significant academia to understand.

It's simply based on buying quality at below-average prices.

In this article, we're going to look at two of the main income and "safety" generators of our portfolio.

These two companies mark, by far, the largest monthly dividend payers in our portfolio.

And they are both still buyable at this time.

Why do we remain at "BUY" on both of these companies?

In this article, we're going to show you two companies - Realty Income Corporation (O) and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC).

Both of these companies are on our shortlist of always being at our maximum allocation target, provided they are cheap enough where this is justifiable.

While they are no longer at levels where 20% annualized can be realistically expected with conservative estimates, we have both at levels where we would say that they are attractive enough to invest in.

Realty Income comes first

At $60B worth of enterprise value a market cap of over $45B and an EV of over $70B, this is one of the largest businesses in the space. And as you might have heard, and we still maintain this stance, scale matters.

The company is heavily U.S.-weighted, with only slight exposure to Europe, though that is growing as well for the past few years and going forward.

We've previously gone on record saying that we view Agree Realty as the more "qualitative" play, and this is true (more on that later) - however, Realty Income has the aforementioned scale that the former lacks, and in this business, scale matters.

Realty Income IR

Providing clarity, we accept a less perfect process and portfolio than what we view ADC as having, in exchange for this scale - though we invest very heavily in both.

It's important to point out that what you get in ADC in terms of superb quality is somewhat (though not much) diluted with O.

In this play, we need to make the argument that the quality in the majority of the portfolio makes up for the shortfall of quality in some of the others.

Also, we should never underestimate the scale that a company like this brings to the table simply through the sheer size of its pocketbook.

The company can, because of how large it is, simply swallow losses and negatives that would cause other companies to go bankrupt with little more than a sneeze.

The company has one of the best credit ratings out there, and their tenancy is very good - not flawless or nigh-on perfect like with ADC. Just good.

Just to give some examples of this scale, simply during 1Q of 2024, the company without batting an eye deployed nearly $600M worth of capital into new investments at a cash yield of nearly 8%, with a 50% EU portion at a higher cash yield of 8.2%.

The company affirmed 2024 AFFO guidance at $4.21 at the top end, representing 4.3% YoY growth at the midpoint of guidance.

This is good in today's environment, no matter how you slice that.

Also, the company confirmed the acquisition volume of $2B for the year, and this volume requires no further equity debt or access to the capital markets for funding.

So, talking about the risk for this A-rated REIT, is not really something that should be done in an "extreme" sort of manner here - at least not without clearly backing this up with facts.

Realty Income continues to be a play on market consolidation.

Realty Income IR

As we said, the company's sheer size means that it can swallow virtually anything it sets its mind to, within reason.

The European market remains a massive, somewhat untapped potential of over 8 trillion of the combined addressable market, and the company is already in 75% of these markets in terms of TAM.

We take total addressable market, or TAM, with a pinch of salt, but the basic idea is correct - execution is what's interesting, and the company's execution so far has been good.

Realty Income has become a company and a REIT that should do no wrong, so even slight mistakes mean that the company's share price takes a beating, such as it has during the last year or so.

Here is an example of how the company works.

Realty Income IR

And the proof is in the pudding, as they say.

The company has managed a combined TSR, or Total Operational Return, in the high single or double digits regardless of the business cycle.

The company does this with a 5-6% dividend yield, 2% internally generated AFFO growth, and 2-3% external.

So far, this has gone extremely well, and 8-9% of that is completely free of the need for external funding.

Any external contribution is "additive" in this case, and the returns that we're speaking of, those are historically confirmed.

Realty Income IR

That, dear subscribers, is why O is by far my largest REIT stake, and why the thousands we get from the company every month are one of my favorite "checks" to always see "dropping in."

As with everything, we keep a close eye on valuation.

Generally speaking, at below $55/share, we're adding to this company as things stand now, and we would start looking to trim at above $75/share - but we're a long way from that.

FAST Graphs

We want to be clear with you that what we're showing you here is the bearish or conservative thesis, marking a valuation departure from the normalized AFFO multiple of 18-19x.

But even on that basis, Realty Income is a market outperformer or performer with a 5-6% yield. The upside or a reversal is over 19-20% annually, and a market-beating performance.

At this time, we view Realty Income as a very attractive "BUY" - and we're adding whenever our allocation limits and targets allow for us to do so.

Remember, nothing above 4-5% of the total - that's our rule.

Agree Realty - The second potential

Meanwhile, Agree Realty is a similarly attractive but at the same time slightly lower-yielding but more qualitative play.

Oftentimes we feel that we're pounding the table and nobody's listening.

These times around we're going to continually state our stances on these stocks as we see them until we no longer view them as favorably valued - everything to be able to clearly state that, yes, indeed, we have been trying to make this clear.

Why is Agree Realty such a great stock that we have the same portfolio exposure that we have to Realty Income?

Because it's a disciplined capital allocator with a history of outperformance.

Agree Realty IR

It has a very good approach where it does not take any sort of elevated investment or acquisition risk, and the company owns what is characterized by ADC themselves as the country's leading retail portfolio, and the largest tenants are those that would not see any sort of operational risk or downfall at this time.

Agree Realty IR

Look at that list.

We suppose you could argue that CVS Health (CVS) has seen some risk in the past few months, but beyond that?

Not much that anyone could really point to, as we see things.

69% investment-graded tenants, and even the ones that aren't IG, like the Grocer Aldi, is actually to my mind, better than a simple IG grading.

The company has almost no franchises in its assets, less than 2% of the total, and 85%+ national tenants, and the remaining being super-regional.

The company also owns a substantial portion of ground leases, where massive retailers like Lowe's (LOW) are the major tenants.

Like European REITs that we like, such as Supermarket Income REITs, ADC focuses on omnichannel critical retail, which has e-commerce resistance because it operates under similar circumstances.

The company also works to ensure recession resistance, with strong real estate and fungible buildings.

Above all and more importantly, the company completely avoids any retailer with a PE sponsorship, given the risks involved in such approaches.

The company's volume of reviewed opportunities since 2018 speaks "volumes" of how disciplined the company is in its approach.

Agree Realty IR

We like this strategy.

It's boring - and we love boring.

When we really "bore down" on ADC, we bought the company at less than $55/share.

The company is now at $59/share.

It might no longer yield 5.4% as it does for me YoC, but it still yields an impressive 5.06%, paid out in monthly dividends.

This company is one of our highest-conviction buys in the entire REIT space.

It has a superb market cap of over $5B, and has returned double digits over the past years, compounding at 11.3% since the IPO over 30 years ago.

This is well above where the market has taken the average investment.

And despite some parts of ADC feeling "new," the company has actually been around for over 50 years at this point.

These qualities are reflected in a very attractive 4.5% pre-hedge average interest, and the fact that the company has over 20% of its market cap in additional liquidity, should it choose to use it.

We don't use the terms "expertly managed" or "Class A management" easily - but this company has it.

The company has the unique combination of a very solid management team and one that also purchases its own shares at an above-usual rate and amount.

Guru Focus

They do not sell, as you can see - not for a long time, at least.

And the CEO/President is a very big buyer here, and millions are also bought by directors, CFO, Chairmen of the board, CAO, and COO.

In short, anyone who knows anything about the company's inner workings is heavily buying shares.

Since the middle of this year, we're talking at least $5M in buys. This is a good sign, as we see it.

And we have absolutely no problem adding this REIT to this list of buyers.

Despite being smaller, Agree Realty is as large an allocation in our portfolio as Realty income is.

In a world of declining interest rates, we would easily assign ADC a 20x P/AFFO premium for its strategy and performance - but even at about 15-16x, it manages double-digit annualized RoR with the yield included.

At our long-term target for the business, we're talking 18-20% annualized, and this is what we expect from the company going forward.

All of these reasons are why ADC in our portfolio is at least 2.5% at all times.

If it goes below that, we buy more.

And if it goes above that, we don't automatically trim.

It's above 3.3% in both portfolios at this particular time, and while we unfortunately cannot boast a position the size that many of the C-suite or management hold, it's an actual goal to reach a very sizeable position, if our portfolio size allows this, in this company and similar companies with the same level of safety.

Data Duel

