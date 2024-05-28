Klaus Vedfelt

Investment Thesis

Pandora (OTCPK:PANDY) is a Danish jewelry brand offering a wide range of affordable products such as rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings. The company has vertically integrated supply chain and covers the production, marketing and distribution of its products. At the beginning of May, the company reported its first quarter results and confirmed its transformation into a full jewelry brand. Even though the annual return on Pandora, with dividends included, would exceed 18.5% p.a. over the past three years, I believe Pandora’s share price does not fully reflect the company’s ability to expand into new products and grow in new markets under its new corporate strategy. In the following, I will describe the company’s business model, its new strategy under the excellent CEO Alexander Lacik, and conclude the article with Pandora’s valuation. Pandora is definitely not a company that makes investors rich quickly. However, I think Pandora is a long term compounder, rewarding patient investors with above-average return over an extended period of time.

From One Product Company to a Versatile Brand

Five years ago, in 2019, Pandora was a different company than it is today. Its stores were over extended, and marketing campaigns were badly managed. Brand degradation and excessive dependence on one product led to a slowdown in sales, declining like-for-like (LfL) metrics, and lower profitability. Moreover, the company generated more than 70% of total revenues from charms and bracelets, which were easily copied by other jewelry brands. In April 2019, Alexander Lacik, an expert on corporate restructurings, became a new CEO with a vision to completely change the corporate strategy. Pandora introduced a new strategy called Phoenix, built on four key pillars: transforming the image of the brand, introduction of new designs, focusing on core markets and personalization of Pandora’s products. Since 2020, the company has focused on increasing brand desirability by shrinking its overextended network of stores, presenting new collections and introducing a wider range of jewelry products at accessible prices.

With the benefit of hindsight, it can be confirmed that Pandora’s strategy works. From 2020 to 2023, the company increased revenues almost by 50%, and at the same time, the operating margin expanded from 19.3% in 2020 to 25% in 2023. Some could argue that 2020 was a low point for many retail businesses due to Covid, however, the company had been facing operational issues long before Covid started.

In May 2024, Pandora reported first-quarter earnings that were in line with the company’s strategic direction and beat investor’s expectations. A new multi-season marketing campaign “ BE LOVE” was initiated and the company upgraded its guidance for organic growth to a range of 8% to 10% for FY24. Proof that Pandora’s strategy resonates well with its customers includes increased like-for-like growth across various collections and increased market share in its core markets. The company estimates that its global market share is approximately 1.3% and sees opportunities for growth in new markets. In 2024, China remains a strategic priority for future expansion, with a new local management team in place.

Capital Allocation Is a Top Priority

Pandora’s asset-light business model is visible in the company’s high return on invested capital and strong cash generation. In 2023, the management introduced a capital allocation plan for shareholders with a goal to return 14- 17 billion kroner (EUR 1.9 billion – EUR 2.3 billion ) through buy-backs and dividends by 2026. With a current market capitalization of EUR 12.5 billion, the proposed allocation is equal to 15.2% -18.4% biannually, or 7.6% - 9.2% annually. The basic formula for estimating a stock return is dividend yield + buyback yield + growth in EPS. Substituting growth in EPS with organic growth of revenues, the estimated annual return for next two years could be in the range of 15.6% to 19.2%. For the past three years, Pandora generated a total annual return of 18.5% (dividends + stock price change). The future estimated return of 15.6% to 19.2% is aligned with Pandora’s historical returns.

Valuation

Given the fact that Pandora is a mature company, we can use a simple one stage Gordon growth model. This model is based on three key inputs: free cash flow, weighted average cost of capital and estimated growth. Free cash flow is an easily obtainable input from the last financial report. WACC needs to be estimated from market data, as does growth of the company. To remain conservative, it is a safer assumption to use the estimated growth of the global jewelry industry instead of Pandora’s organic growth rate, which could be too high for the Gordon growth model. Custom Market Insights estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global jewelry industry to be 4.6% for the period 2024 -2033.

For the past twelve months, Pandora generated a Net Operating Profit after Tax of DKK 5,950 million and Free Cash Flow of DKK 6,265 million. The Weighted Average Cost of Capital was estimated at 10.3%, with key inputs being a Cost of Equity: 11.3% and a Cost of Debt 4.0%. Cost of Debt is easily observable because Pandora has tradable debt with a maturity in 2030 and a Yield to Maturity of 4%.

Plugging in all key inputs, I estimated the fair value of Pandora shares to be DKK 1,226 or 8.1% above the current market price. This estimate is based on a rather conservative assumption of 4.5% average annual growth. However, in recent years, Pandora has been able to grow above the industry average. This corresponds with the company’s guidance, which estimates growth of 8% to 10% for the next two years. Therefore, I would assume that a possible revaluation of shares could be even higher than 8%.

Risks to My Investment Thesis

Pandora is a retail company, and any slowdown in the global economy could negatively impact Pandora’s growth plans and subsequently its valuation. Pandora’s biggest market is North America, which is responsible for 30% of total revenues. This concentration on North America makes it highly dependent on the strength of the US economy. Since Pandora is sourcing 100% of its recycled gold and silver for their jewelry, the company is likely not as impacted by volatility in commodity markets.

