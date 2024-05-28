aprott

Shares of GLP-1 concern Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) fell 88% peak-to-trough in 2023, only to jump around 500% in the year’s last three months – both on reactions to data from the same obesity trial. The negative response was actuated by a high dropout rate amongst patients taking pemvidutide; the positive reaction was from LDL reduction data that could separate it amongst its GLP-1 peers. However, given the huge interest in the GLP-1 space, Altimmune merited a deeper dive. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Altimmune, Inc. is a Gaithersburg, Maryland based clinical-stage biotechnology concern focused on the development of therapies for obesity and liver disease. After the recent (March 2024) failure of its hepatitis B (HBV) asset (HepTcell) in a Phase 2 trial, it is advancing a sole clinical program: pemvidutide for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly dubbed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Altimmune was formed as Vaxin in 1997, changed to Immune Targeting Systems in 2015, and went public under its current moniker in 2017 when it merged into failed medical biodefense concern PharmAthene. Its first trade was transacted at $135 per share, after giving effect to a 1-for-30 reverse stock split in 2018. Shares of ALT trade for just over seven bucks a share, equating to an approximate market cap of $520 million.

Brief History

The company went public with a raison d'être of developing nasally administered anthrax and influenza vaccines and the aforementioned HBV immunotherapy HepTcell. At that point, the company had a 20-year history of no approved therapies, which has now reached 27 years.

Pemvidutide

That streak of futility may come to an end thanks to Altimmune’s 2019 acquisition of Spitfire Pharma, for which it issued 1.89 million shares of common stock, a consideration worth ~$5 million at that time. The asset it coveted was pemvidutide, a peptide-based dual glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1)/glucagon receptor agonist that is now being clinically investigated for the treatment of both obesity and MASH. GLP-1, a hormone produced by the intestine, reduces appetite and inflammation, whereas glucagon promotes increased energy expenditure, adipose browning (a thermogenic process), and liver fat mobilization.

November Company Presentation

Obesity. With the introduction of GLP-1 type II diabetes medications that produced a ‘side effect’ of weight loss, the obesity space has become white-hot – so much so that the $2.4 billion global treatment market in 2022 is expected to surge to $54.0 billion by 2030. It is currently dominated by Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy (semaglutide) (2023 sales of ~$3.0 billion) and Saxenda (liraglutide) (~$989 million), not to mention off-label prescriptions for its slightly lower dosage semaglutide in the form of wildly popular type II diabetes med Ozempic (~$9.2 billion). The same dynamic applies to Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound (tirzepatide), which generated 2023 sales of $175 million despite being approved for obesity in November of that year, and its type II diabetes twin Mounjaro, responsible for FY23 sales of $5.2 billion, its first full year on the market.

With seemingly all clinical comers to the obesity space – including Boehringer Ingelheim, Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN), AstraZeneca (AZN), Amgen (AMGN), Pfizer (PFE), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Structure Therapeutics (GPCR), as well as second-generation candidates from both Lilly and Novo Nordisk – taking some form of GLP-1 agonist approach, differentiation matters. Altimmune believes it has such a delineation – at least versus the approved therapies – based on pemvidutide’s Phase 2 trial (MOMENTUM) results. In that placebo-controlled, four-treatment-arm, 391-participant study, mean weight loss of 15.6% was achieved at week 48 in the highest dose cohort (2.4 mg weekly), with no signs of bottoming out. That compares favorably to Wegovy 2.4 mg (15.6% at week 68; ~15% at week 48) and unfavorably to Zepbound 15mg (22.5% at week 72; ~18% at week 48).

The differentiation came on cardiac risk, with LDL cholesterol falling 9.9% for the 2.4 mg dose (11.2% for the 1.8 mg dose) versus 7.1% at week 72 for Zepbound and 2.5% at week 68 for Wegovy. Released after the close on November 30, 2023, this news sent Altimmune’s stock soaring 118% to $6.88 on volume of 228.4 million shares in the subsequent four trading sessions ending December 6, 2023. The rally continued to $12.51 near year’s end, eventually peaking at $14.84 in late February 2024. This reaction to the 48-week data was in stark contrast to the market’s response to pemvidutide’s 24-week data (released in March 2023), where the focus was on the 24% dropout rate due mostly to nausea and vomiting. Back then, shares of ALT plunged 55% to $4.95 in the subsequent trading session, eventually bottoming out at $2.09 in October 2023.

Further emphasizing this differentiation, it was later announced as part of the company’s 4Q23 corporate update in March 2024 that in patients with elevated baseline serum lipid levels, the LDL cholesterol reduction was even more pronounced at 17.4% (2.4 mg dose).

However, the results were not all rosy for pemvidutide, with discontinuation rates still high due to drug-related adverse events at rates of 16.2% and 15.5% in the top two dose cohorts at 48 weeks, which was significantly higher than the top dosages for Wegovy (6.8%) or Zepbound (6.7%). As stated previously, the high dropout rate was likely due to nausea, which was still an issue at week 48, with participants experiencing this adverse event at rates of 59% and 50% across the top two dosages versus maximum rates of 44% for Wegovy and 29% for Zepbound. Management explained these large disparities away to no titration for the 1.8 mg dose and only a four-week titration for the 2.4 mg dose. By contrast, Wegovy users had their subcutaneous injections titrated over a 16-week period, whereas Zepbound participants took 20 weeks to ramp to their target dose. Both allowed dose reductions in their trials versus none for pemvidutide. Look for these features to be part of pemvidutide’s Phase 3 trial, which will likely commence after an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in 2H24.

Furthermore, management later revealed a potential second distinguishing feature for its candidate: only 25.5% of the weight loss achieved by its candidate was lean mass. This compared favorably to Wegovy, from which ~40% of weight loss was lean mass. Data from Zepbound was not comparable, only to say that it produced a percentage reduction in fat mass loss that was three times greater than lean mass loss – which, without baselines, is not translatable. That said, Altimmune described its candidate in this category as “among best in class.”

MASH. Also, up to 78.6% of subjects with excess liver fat normalized their liver fat content on pemvidutide, which is important as metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease (MASLD), the fatty liver precursor to MASH, is present in ~75% of patients with obesity. Approximately 20% of MASLD patients progress to MASH.

For those unaware, MASH/NASH is a severe inflammatory version of MASLD and is characterized by three components: liver fat accumulation, inflammation, and liver cell damage known as ballooning. MASLD is believed to burden ~25% of Americans, while MASH is believed to afflict ~17 million to ~22 million. Contributing factors include obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. The disease is heterogeneous, with sufferers characterized by the presence or absence of fibrosis (scarring) on an F0 (healthy liver) to F4 (cirrhosis) scale. Those who progress to MASH cirrhosis are categorized as either compensated (normal liver function) or decompensated (impaired function). The latter, comprising ~300,000 of the ~2.4 million cirrhotic MASH patients, is an indication of end-stage liver disease. Progression from initial MASH diagnosis to cirrhosis or late-stage complications can occur in five to ten years. Until March 2024, there were no approved remedies for MASH/NASH, with transplantation the only alternative when it progresses into liver failure or cancer. MASH severity is measured by a 0 to 8 point NAFLD activity score (NAS), which assigns values for steatosis (fat retention), inflammation, and ballooning.

On March 14, 2024, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) thyroid hormone receptor [THR]-beta selective agonist Rezdiffra (resmetirom) became the first therapy to receive a green light from the FDA for this elusive indication.

Returning to pemvidutide, it is undergoing evaluation in a Phase 2b trial (IMPACT) where 190 F2 or F3 MASH patients will be randomized 1:2:2 for a 1.2 mg or 1.8 mg dosage or placebo. Topline 24-week data, which will include dual endpoints of either MASH resolution or fibrosis improvement, are due in 1Q25. As a benchmark, Phase 3 data revealed that Rezdiffra produced either NASH resolution or fibrosis improvement in 50% of patients. Hopes are high after a 1.8 mg dose of pemvidutide produced mean relative liver fat reduction of 75.2% in overweight/obese subjects with MASLD with 53.8% achieving normalization (liver fat content <5%) at week 24 in a Phase 1b study.

That said, like obesity, the clinical space for MASH is packed, with Terns, Viking, and Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) advancing oral THR-beta selective agonists; Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), 89bio (ETNB), Novo Nordisk, and Boston Pharmaceuticals developing fibroblast growth factor 21 analogs; while Merck (MRK), Lilly, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, and HEC Pharma are joined with Altimmune introducing GLP-1 agonist variations to target this indication. Furthermore, Inventiva (IVA) is advancing its pan-peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonist lanifibranor in a Phase 3 study.

HepTcell Discontinuation

Pemvidutide is the sole asset in the company’s portfolio after it announced in March 2024 that due to HepTcell’s lackluster overall response in its Phase 2 study treating HBV, any further development would be halted.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To fund pemvidutide, Altimmune held unrestricted cash and investments of $182.1million at YE23, providing an operating cash runway well into 2H25. The company had cash burn of just under $16 million worth of cash in the first quarter of this year.

Since Altimmune posted Q1 results on May 9th, B. Riley Financial ($20 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($12 price target) and JMP Securities ($24 price target) all have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Interestingly, JMP's street high price target is due more to the company's potential in MASH, formerly known as NASH. There also has been no insider selling in the stock since August 2022.

Verdict:

With two extreme knee-jerk reactions to the pemvidutide’s obesity data, Altimmune shareholders experienced a peak-to-trough decline of 88%, only to rebound 500% over the subsequent (and essentially last) nine and a half weeks of 2023. It’s not about liking pemvidutide as it clearly has therapeutic benefit, discontinuation data notwithstanding. With so many deep-pocketed competitors pursuing the same obesity and MASH indications with similar approaches, it’s about game theory. Altimmune will not produce any meaningful market-moving news until Phase 2b MASH data in 1Q25. Meanwhile, good clinical news will most likely be released by some of its competition. Partly due to the impending news vacuum and partly due to the HepTcell program termination – although a brief rally did follow the corporate update containing the discontinuation news – shares of ALT are off 55% from their 2024 high of $14.84 reached on February 28, 2024.

Given the interest in the GLP-1, some positive traits around pemvidutide and the large option premiums against the equity with solid liquidity, ALT makes an attractive covered call candidate. Another recent article on Seeking Alpha also did a decent job laying out the bullish cash for Altimmune.