The Bancroft Fund (NYSE:BCV) is a little-known closed-end fund aka CEF that provides an option for income-focused investors to achieve their goals. The fund manages to do fairly well at this task, as it currently boasts an 8.17% yield. This is a much higher yield than that offered by most indices, although it is not especially high when compared to other closed-end funds that use a similar investment strategy:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Bancroft Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 8.17% Advent Convertible & Income Fund (AVK) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 11.84% Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 10.12% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd (ECF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 6.40% High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 11.12% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 12.71% Click to enlarge

The fact that the Bancroft Fund invests in convertible securities means that investors do not have to sacrifice all the upside potential that would otherwise be required to earn a high level of income. After all, most of the highest-yielding funds in the market right now are leveraged loan funds, and those have very limited potential for capital appreciation due to the inherent price stability of their assets. An investment in convertible securities, on the other hand, allows the fund to realize unlimited capital gains due to the potential appreciation of the equity securities linked to the convertible bonds. This is something that could be very useful given that after-tax real returns from most pure fixed-income funds are negligible (see here) and there are numerous signs that this problem could get even worse due to continued inflation. Common equities, and by extension convertible bonds, are better at protecting a portfolio against inflation than fixed-income bonds. The relatively low yield of the Bancroft Fund compared to other convertible bond funds is rather discouraging, though.

The fund's share price performance over the past half-decade has also been very discouraging. As we can see here, shares of the fund have declined by 25.63% over the trailing five-year period:

The fund's performance relative to its peers was not the worst, but it is far from being the best. After all, the best-performing fund in this peer group, the Calamos Convertible Opportunities Fund, delivered an 11.49% gain. In fact, every fund in this peer comparison except for the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund outperformed the Bancroft Fund. This is likely to turn off potential investors in this fund.

However, as I pointed out in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions paid out by all the funds in the chart shown above, we continue to be disappointed:

Seeking Alpha

The distributions that were paid by all six of these funds were sufficient to swing their total returns positive. However, that is all it did, as the Bancroft Fund's 19.56% total return still lags all but one of its peers. The Calamos Convertible Opportunities Fund once again outperformed it by quite a lot, as that fund managed to deliver a 76.54% total return over the same period. Thus, it seems unlikely that the fund's performance over the past half-decade will earn it any fans.

However, a fund's past performance is no guarantee of future results. This applies for funds that both had a strong performance in the past and ones that had a disappointing performance. After all, we have seen some low-performing funds manage to turn their fortunes completely around - the abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) is a good example - after a change in management or simply having the right assets at the right time. As such, we should take a look at the Bancroft Fund's holdings and positioning today to determine whether it actually makes sense to purchase.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the primary objectives of the Bancroft Fund are the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The website specifically states:

Bancroft Fund Ltd., or the Fund, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company and invests primarily in convertible securities, with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

The objectives of current income and capital appreciation make a lot of sense for a convertible bond fund. After all, convertible securities are bonds, so they have coupons that provide a source of income for their investors. However, convertible bonds can also be converted into common equity under certain circumstances. Common equities deliver the bulk of their total return via capital appreciation, so the fund can achieve that objective via this method. In addition, convertible equities themselves tend to be more capable of delivering capital appreciation than ordinary bonds due to the link between the security and the stock of the issuing company. Thus, both current income and capital appreciation make a lot of sense as objectives for a convertible bond fund.

The website does not provide an asset allocation for the fund, and neither does the fact sheet. Thus, the most recent information that we currently have available to us about the fund's asset allocation is provided by the Q1 2023 holdings report. According to this document, the fund's holdings as of December 31, 2023, consisted of the following:

Security Type % of Total Holdings Convertible Corporate Bonds 90.7% Convertible Preferred Stocks 0.5% Common Stocks 0.0% U.S. Government Obligations 4.0% Click to enlarge

Perhaps surprisingly, the Bancroft Fund only has one common stock in its portfolio. This is Invacare Holdings Corp. (IVCRQ), of which the fund owns 12,938 shares. These shares have no value, however. The fund's holdings report lists the position value as $0. This is probably due to Invacare entering into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing early last year. According to the Wall Street Journal:

Invacare Corp., a maker and distributor of wheelchairs, hospital beds and other medical equipment, filed for bankruptcy with a deal in hand with its lenders and bondholders to slash $240 million in debt and emerge from Chapter 11 within four months.

Invacare emerged from bankruptcy protection in early May 2023, so it did manage to achieve its four-month goal (it filed in February 2023). However, all the shareholders of securities before the bankruptcy filing were wiped out. The common equity is no longer publicly traded, which explains why the fund has a $0 valuation assigned to its position.

It is unusual for a convertible bond fund to have only a single stock position. After all, one of the advantages that actively managed convertible funds have is that they can opportunistically choose to convert the bonds into common stock and then hold the common stock. The Calamos funds will sometimes do this, and I even pointed out in a recent article that the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund does hold a small allocation to common equities. With that said, though, these funds do tend to keep their common stock weightings fairly low:

Fund Name Common Stock Weighting Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund 0.27% Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund 0.25% Click to enlarge

The Virtus convertible funds have historically had a few percentage points allocated to common stock, but those funds have been very poor performers, so we do not really want to look at them as an example. The Calamos funds have historically been the best convertible funds recently, so the fact that they have a slightly higher common stock allocation is identifying a possible flaw in the Bancroft Fund.

One of the reasons that this is important is that common stock does outperform convertible securities, even though the latter have coupons and an inherent link to common equities because of the convertible feature. As we can see here, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) outperformed the iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) by 2,494 basis points over the past five years:

Seeking Alpha

The above chart does include all the coupon payments made by the constituents in the convertible bond index, so obviously these were not sufficient to push it up above the common stock index. Convertibles were outperforming common stocks throughout the zero-interest rate environment of the post-pandemic period, however. The basic point though is that including some common equities can provide a boost to the fund's total return.

As I stated in a recent article on a different convertible bond fund:

Convertible securities are frequently issued by companies that are experiencing temporary financial problems or start-up companies that have very limited revenue and cash flow. This is because these companies might have difficulty obtaining financing at a reasonable price without providing investors the opportunity to earn significant capital gains from the common stock. After all, we know how well certain stocks can do following an initial public offering, especially during a bull market.

As such, we might expect that the largest positions in the Bancroft Fund will consist of relatively young companies or companies that have had financial trouble in past years. This is indeed the case, which we can see from this list of the fund's largest positions:

Gabelli Funds

Here are the founding dates of these companies:

Company Founding Date Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) 1859 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) 2010 InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) 1972 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) 1998 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) 1991 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 1982 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) 1998 Semtech Corporation (SMTC) 1960 ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) 1999 PPL Corporation (PPL) 1920 Click to enlarge

We do see a few older companies on this list. After all, Chart Industries and PPL Corporation are both over one hundred years old.

The Chart Industries Convertibles are the Series B preferred shares that were issued at the end of 2022. These securities were issued to fund an acquisition at a somewhat lower price than what the market would have demanded at the time. The Series B preferred shares have a 6.75% yield at par, which was issued at a time when the market was demanding anywhere from 6.75% to 11.875% depending on the finances of the issuing company. There were six preferred stock offerings in December 2022 and those were the rates. Chart Industries, therefore, would have almost certainly had to pay a lot more than 6.75% had it not made its preferred stock issue convertible.

The reason for issuing this convertible security was therefore the same as the rationale that would be used by most start-ups, in that it allowed the company to get financing for less than it would ordinarily cost. In this case, though, it was simply the high interest rate environment at the time that caused financing costs to be higher than the company wanted to pay.

Many of the companies that are shown in the top ten list are ones that we do not often see in convertible bond funds. In fact, Halozyme Therapeutics, Akamai Technologies, On Semiconductor, and PPL Capital Funding are the only ones that I have seen before among the largest positions of a convertible bond fund. Those companies are not always common though, so we obviously do have quite a lot of variety here. This is very nice for those investors who are seeking to improve the overall diversification of their portfolio, as this fund provides an investor with exposure to companies that other funds do not.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Bancroft Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective total return that it earns from its portfolio. I have explained how this works in a number of previous articles. To paraphrase myself:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase convertible bonds. As long as the purchased securities provide a higher total return (coupon payment plus capital appreciation) than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective investment return that it earns from the portfolio. The Bancroft Fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will normally be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I typically do not like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Bancroft Fund has leveraged assets comprising 21.00% of its portfolio. This is obviously well below the one-third maximum that we would prefer from a risk-management perspective. However, it is frequently best to compare a fund's leverage to that of its peers to make a better assessment of what is safe for a given strategy.

Here is how the Bancroft Fund's leverage compares to its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Bancroft Fund 21.00% Advent Convertible & Income Fund 42.88% Calamos Convertible Opportunities Fund 36.85% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund 24.00% High Income Securities Fund 0.00% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund 36.95% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Bancroft Fund's leverage is generally lower than that of most of its peers. The sole exception here is the High Income Securities Fund, which does not use leverage. However, the High Income Securities Fund invests in other closed-end funds that do use leverage as a part of their strategies, so it is indirectly leveraged.

Overall, the conclusion here is that the Bancroft Fund does not appear to be using an unsafe amount of leverage. The fact that the fund is lower than its peers means that it should be fine for the strategy that it uses, and investors in the fund should not lose any sleep over that particular aspect of its strategy.

Distribution Analysis

One of the primary objectives of the Bancroft Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a quarterly distribution of $0.32 per share ($1.28 per share annually). This gives the fund an 8.17% yield at the current share price.

Unfortunately, the fund has not been especially consistent regarding its distribution over its history. We can see this clearly here:

CEF Connect

There are two things here that might be immediate problems for an income-focused investor:

The fund's distribution has been both raised and cut several times over its history.

The fund pays quarterly distributions as opposed to monthly distributions.

The fact that the fund's distribution has varied over time does make it a bit more difficult for investors who are trying to maintain a budget and use the fund's distributions to pay their bills. However, we can see that this fund has generally been raising its distributions since 2015. This is a much better track record than the one possessed by other convertible bond funds, such as the Virtus ones.

The fact that the fund pays quarterly distributions does result in slower compounding of income. After all, if the fund paid out monthly then an investor could conceivably purchase more shares of the fund every month, resulting in more rapid compounding. The quarterly distributions could also be an issue for those investors who are trying to live off the distributions because most bills come due monthly and not quarterly.

Let us take a look at how well the fund is covering its distributions and try to determine how sustainable it will be going forward. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report available for the Bancroft Fund is the annual report that corresponds to the eleven-month period that ended on September 30, 2023. The information provided in this report is obviously several months old at this time, but it is the best that we have to go on.

For the eleven-month period that ended on September 30, 2023, the Bancroft Fund received $569,115 in dividends and $3,367,939 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $3,937,054 for the eleven-month period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $2,246,361 available to shareholders. That was not sufficient to cover the $7,482,343 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

The fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the eleven-month period, the Bancroft Fund reported net realized gains of $6,853,675. These were fully offset by $10,660,821 net unrealized losses. The fund's net asset value declined by $10,649,936 over the period after accounting for all inflows and outflows.

Despite the decline in net asset value, the fund did manage to cover its distributions fully. The fund's net investment income plus net realized gains totaled $9,100,036, which was more than the amount that was paid out in distributions. The reason that the fund's net asset value declined was net unrealized losses, and unrealized losses can be erased by market strength. Thus, we do not have to worry about them right now.

The fund also appears to have covered all the distributions that it has paid out since the closing date of its annual report. This chart shows the fund's net asset value per share from September 29, 2023, until today:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund's net asset value per share has increased by 0.33% since the closing date of the most recent financial report. This tells us that the fund managed to cover all the distributions that it has paid out since that date with money left over. Thus, it appears that everything is okay right now.

Valuation

Shares of the Bancroft Fund currently trade at a 14.98% discount to net asset value. This is slightly better than the 14.08% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. The current price looks quite reasonable if you wish to add this fund to your portfolio today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Bancroft Fund is an under-followed convertible bond fund that could work as a way to add some diversification to a portfolio. The real problem though is that it is a historic underperformer, with several of its peers delivering better trailing five-year performance. There is little reason to expect that the fund will suddenly start outperforming its peers, although the very attractive valuation could provide it with a temporary performance boost if the large discount closes. I will admit that I see no catalyst for a closing discount, though.

Overall, Bancroft Fund might be a safe way to earn some income, but it does not appear to be anything special.