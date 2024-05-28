Bancroft Fund: This 8%-Yielding CEF Provides Some Income, But It's Nothing Special

May 28, 2024 6:02 PM ETBancroft Fund (BCV)AOD, AVK, CHI, ECF, PCF, NCV, ICVT
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Bancroft Fund offers a high yield of 8.17% for income-focused investors, but its yield is relatively low compared to other similar closed-end funds.
  • The BCV closed-end fund's share price performance over the past five years is discouraging, as it has declined by 25.63%.
  • The fund's holdings primarily consist of convertible securities, with only one common stock position. This is a bit less common equity exposure than peers.
  • The fund holds bonds from a number of companies that are unusual to see in a convertible bond fund, so this fund could add some diversification to a portfolio.
  • The fund appears to be fully covering its distribution, and it trades at a very attractive discount to net asset value.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

The Bancroft Fund (NYSE:BCV) is a little-known closed-end fund aka CEF that provides an option for income-focused investors to achieve their goals. The fund manages to do fairly well at this task, as it currently boasts an 8.17% yield. This is

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.95K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCV Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BCV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News