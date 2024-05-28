The SEC Is Allowing Ethereum ETFs: Should You Invest?

Logan Kane
Summary

  • Ethereum has soared after Ethereum-based ETFs have been approved for listing by the SEC.
  • The approval comes after apparent political pressure from above.
  • Should you start investing in Ethereum ETFs? Despite the newfound freedom to do so, I'd argue no.
  • Investors should learn to walk before they run in the crypto markets, and learn how they're leaving money on the table in the mainstream financial system before going all-in on crypto.
In a surprise move last week, the SEC signed off on exchange proposals to list Ethereum-based ETFs. This means that Ethereum (ETH-USD) will soon be tradable for millions of investors in their brokerage accounts with just a few

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

