Nvidia: Blackwell Of Despair (Rating Downgrade)

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation reported strong earnings and provided positive guidance, but concerns about growth and competition are emerging.
  • The company's new product, the Blackwell, has been well received, but I see it as a sign of weakness.
  • Nvidia Corporation's valuation is nearing an all-time high, while growth prospects may worsen in the future.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Woman hanging from rope amidst blue buildings

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported Q1 earnings last week, beating expectations and providing strong guidance. But was anyone really not expecting this?

In the earnings call, we learned a lot about the company’s new

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
19.51K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News