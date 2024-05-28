Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 6:59 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Stock
Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Bartholomew - Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Strategy
Bill Stone - Chief Executive Officer
Barrett Garrison - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Dessouky - Bank of America
Darren Aftahi - ROTH MKM
Tim Nollen - Macquarie

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Digital Turbine Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Bartholomew, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brian Bartholomew

Thanks, Nick. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Turbine Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results are CEO, Bill Stone; and CFO, Barrett Garrison.

Before we get started, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including projected operating metrics, future products and services, anticipated market demand and other forward-looking topics.

Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements, please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Also during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our performance.

