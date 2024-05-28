Box, Inc. (BOX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 8:20 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.04K Followers

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cynthia Hiponia - Vice President, Investor Relations
Aaron Levie - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Dylan Smith - Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Peterson - Raymond James & Associates
Pinjalim Bora - JP Morgan Securities
George Kurosawa - Steve Enders
Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley
George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer
Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Box, Inc., First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cynthia Hiponia, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Cynthia Hiponia

Good afternoon and welcome to Box's First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Cynthia Hiponia, Vice President, Investor Relations.

On the call today, we have Aaron Levie, Box's Co-Founder and CEO; and Dylan Smith, Box's Co-Founder and CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions. Today's call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our Investor Relations website. Our webcast will be audio-only. However, supplemental slides are now available for download from our website. We'll also post the highlights of today's call on the X platform at the handle @BoxIncIR.

On this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including our second quarter and full year 2025 financial guidance and our expectations regarding our financial performance for fiscal 2025 and future periods, including our free cash flow, gross margins, operating margins, operating leverage, future profitability, net retention rates, remaining performance obligations, revenue and billings and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and our expectations regarding the size of our market opportunity, our planned

Recommended For You

About BOX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOX

Trending Analysis

Trending News