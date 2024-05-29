malerapaso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

At the end of last year, I wrote an article on Buzzi (OTCPK:BZZUF) arguing the company was in an excellent position to print some phenomenal numbers for 2023, and I thought the company could potentially be a go-private candidate thanks to its very strong cash flows. The financial results indeed came in very strong and the share price reacted accordingly.

Yahoo Finance

Buzzi’s primary listing is on Euronext Italy, where it's trading with BZU as its ticker symbol on the Milan stock exchange. The average daily volume currently is approximately 300,000 shares, and this makes the Milan exchange by far the most liquid exchange to trade in the company’s securities. The Milan listing also has options available. The company currently has 185 million shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately 7.3B EUR using the current share price of 39.30 EUR. I will use the Euro as the base currency throughout this article.

As expected, 2023 was a phenomenal year

Before discussing the Q1 2024 trading update, I wanted to take a minute to discuss the 2023 results as those financial results provide the platform to build on from here.

Total revenue in 2023 came in at 4.32B EUR, which was an 8% increase from the almost 4B EUR it recorded in 2022. More importantly, the EBITDA margin increased substantially as the company reported a 1.24B EUR EBITDA representing an EBITDA margin of almost 29% which is a very substantial improvement compared to the 22% EBITDA margin it reported in 2022.

Buzzi Investor Relations

As Buzzi also had to deal with a lower amount of impairment charges compared to 2022, its reported EBIT almost doubled (although the impact on the normalized EBIT excluding impairment charges was obviously much lower). The net finance costs decreased from 23M EUR to just 5M EUR and as Buzzi also recorded a very substantial increase in its attributable earnings from associates and JVs, the cement and concrete producer saw its pre-tax income jump to 1.14B EUR while this resulted in a net profit of 966M EUR, representing an EPS of 5.22 EUR.

That was more than twice the EPS it generated in 2022 and that’s not only due to expanding margins and a lower impairment charge, but also due to a favorable tax treatment as Buzzi was able to recognize some deferred tax assets which sharply reduced the tax bill.

The cash flow statement starts with the 1.05B EUR in "cash generated from operations." As you can see below, that starting point still included approximately 124.2M EUR in working capital investments.

Buzzi Investor Relations

This means the net operating cash flow should be adjusted to reflect that, and instead of 818.8M EUR, the underlying result was 943M EUR and approximately 922M EUR after covering the lease payments. Note, this includes a 195M EUR cash tax payment, although only 174M EUR was due based on the FY 2023 income statement. On a normalized basis, the tax would have been 207M EUR, so if we would ignore the recognition of tax assets, the adjusted operating cash flow was 910M EUR in 2023.

Buzzi Investor Relations

We see the company spent approximately 304M EUR on capex, while it also received 53M EUR in interest income and 85M EUR in dividend income. This means the free cash flow result recorded in 2023 was roughly 744M EUR. As there are approximately 185M shares outstanding, the free cash flow result reported in 2023 was approximately 4.02 EUR per share. That’s lower than the EPS as I'm using the normalized tax rate in 2023 while the income statement took a 161M EUR net contribution from investments and JVs into consideration while just over half of that attributable net income was actually paid out as a cash dividend to Buzzi. These two elements explain the majority of the divergence between the EPS and FCFPS. A third factor is Buzzi’s investment rhythm as the company spent 325M EUR on capex and lease payments while the total amount of depreciation and amortization expenses was just 248M EUR.

At the end of 2023, Buzzi had 1.12B EUR in cash and just 604M EUR in financial debt, resulting in a net cash position of in excess of 500M EUR or close to 3 EUR per share.

What can we expect in 2024?

After an exceptionally strong 2023, it would be wrong to expect Buzzi to continue at an elevated pace. After all, the world economy is slowing down a bit and higher interest rates on the financial markets are reducing the appetite to embark on large construction and development projects.

The total volumes of cement sold in the first quarter of this year decreased by a low double-digit percentage, but fortunately the company was able to increase prices, which meant the total revenue decreased by ‘just’ 6.4% compared to the first quarter of last year.

Buzzi Investor Relations

Buzzi appears to be particularly pleased with its performance and the circumstances in the US in the first quarter of the year but is warning for continuing stagnation in the Eurozone where despite seeing some signs of recovery, the manufacturing cycle remained "sluggish" due to restrictive credit conditions, while in Italy in specific the construction sector showed signs of a slowdown.

Despite the relatively weak first quarter, Buzzi reiterated its full-year guidance it published a few months ago. At the end of March, Buzzi expected its full-year results to be pretty close to the 2023 results.

Investment thesis

At its current share price of just over 39 EUR per share, Buzzi’s market capitalization is approximately 7.25B EUR, while the enterprise value is 6.75B EUR. Assuming Buzzi reports an EBITDA of 1.2B EUR (1.24B EUR guidance minus the lease amortization and then rounded down), the stock is still trading at just over 5.5 times EBITDA. While that’s no longer as cheap as when the previous article was written, it still is a very attractive valuation for a pretty consistent performer. As interest rates will likely come down in its core markets, the appetite for construction activities and the demand for cement and concrete may bottom out soon.

I currently have no position in Buzzi as the put options I wrote subsequent to the publication of the previous article all expired out of the money. That being said, I'm still interested in the company, even after its recent share price increase.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.