DigitalGrill/E+ via Getty Images

Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) is a promising storage trust that passive income investors might want to consider now that the stock price has dropped a little.

Public Storage is a well-managed, fast-growing storage real estate investment trust with a national lease platform and a taste for acquisitions. I think that Public Storage makes a compelling value proposition, despite its premium multiple, for passive income investors due to its super-charged funds from operations growth, its success with acquisitions and a low dividend pay-out ratio that substantially enhances the risk/reward relationship.

Though passive income investors pay a healthy premium for the trust’s funds from operations growth, I think the premium is worth it, and so is the dividend potential that comes with owning Public Storage’s stock.

National Storage-Focused Lease Platform With Turbocharged FFO Growth Prospects

Public Storage is a unique real estate investment trust in the sense that the company is focused exclusively on providing storage space for retail and business customers. Public Storage owned more than 3K self-storage properties as of March 31, 2024 which represented a total lease area of 218 million square feet. The trust’s portfolio is distributed throughout most of the continental U.S. and had a presence in 40 out of 50 states.

In addition, Public Storage owns a 35% equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited. Shurgard owned 279 self-storage facilities, representing 15 million square feet, in seven Western European countries at the end of the first quarter. During the last year, Public Storage’s facility count increased 6% YoY, partially because of acquisitions.

Company At A Glance (Public Storage Inc)

The key value proposition for Public Storage is that the real estate investment trust is growing its funds from operations quicker than other trusts in the non-storage space, such as retail.

Public Storage, for instance, grew its funds from operations, which are most often used to evaluate the growth of real estate investment trusts, in the high single digits in 1Q24, by 7.8% YoY. This growth is due to growing demand for storage solutions in a very fragmented market as well as Public Storage’s past acquisition. The trust has been very active in terms of acquisitions in order to enter new markets and add real estate to its national lease platform.

Funds From Operations (Public Storage Inc)

Due to past acquisitions of real estate and strong lease economics, Public Storage is seeing robust portfolio growth and acquisitions will remain a central growth element for the storage trust moving forward. In 2023, for instance, Public Storage acquired BREIT Simply Storage LLC, a storage companies that owned 127 facilities and managed another 25.

Acquisitions are key to the trust’s FFO upswing as they offer two ways for Public Storage to catalyze growth:

As new facilities get integrated into PSA’s national lease platform, the trust has the opportunity to improve its lease rate (occupancy); Public Storage is growing its sales and cash flows through lease rate increases.

These two drivers are responsible for Public Storage to produce high single digit FFO growth which in turn is translating to an attractive value proposition for passive income investors.

First Quarter Annualized Acquisition Yields (Public Storage Inc)

Low Dividend Pay-Out Ratio

One feature of an investment in a storage real estate investment trust is that funds from operations are growing fast, and so is the dividend. Another feature is that Public Storage offers passive income investors a very moderate funds from operations pay-out ratio which leaves room for both investment in the expansion of the storage-oriented real estate portfolio and for dividend growth.

In 1Q24, Public Storage had a dividend pay-out ratio of only 74%. In the last twelve months, the storage trust paid out 71% of its core funds from operations, so the dividend provided by PSA has a very high margin of safety. This, in turn, means that the trust has the optionality to increase its dividend at faster rates than other trusts that can operate in more mature and saturated markets that don’t yield high single digit FFO growth. Last year, PSA raised its dividend by a whopping 50% which makes the trust’s stock very compelling passive income play.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Premium FFO Multiple

Public Storage anticipates to see $16.60-17.20 per share in core FFO in 2024 which translates into a FFO multiple of 16.1x. At the start of the year, the trust’s stock has sold for as high as 18.3x funds from operations. I think we could go back to 18x FFO if Public Storage continues to excel in terms of funds from operations growth.

With an 18x FFO multiple, the stock of Public Storage could be worth as much as $305. The main reason to buy PSA, however, relates to the very safe 4.4% dividend yield, in my view.

2024 Guidance (Public Storage Inc)

Public Storage has a couple of sector-specific peers including Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) and CubeSmart Inc. (CUBE). The first trust, Extra Space Storage, according to its updated 2024 guidance anticipates $7.85-8.15 per share in core FFO whereas the latter, CubeSmart, guided for $2.59-2.69 in FFO.

Based on those trust’s present stock prices, Extra Space Storage sells for 17.8x estimated FFO whereas CubeSmart has a 16.0x FFO multiple.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Disappoint Passive Income Investors

The appeal for Public Storage as a dividend investment comes from its strong funds from operations growth that the company achieves through its nation-wide storage-focused real estate platform.

With that being said, though, at some point Public Storage’s funds from operations growth is poised to slow as capital returns diminish which would then probably translate into slower dividend growth for passive income investors as well.

My Conclusion

There is an important trade-off for passive income investors when buying into storage-based real estate business models: They are betting that above-average funds from operations growth will translate to equally-strong dividend growth.

If growth in the storage industry slows and Public Storage no longer achieves high single digit growth rates in FFO, then passive income investors may be getting the short end of the stick.

The present dividend pay-out of $3.00 per share per quarter is well-covered by funds from operations, however, and the dividend pay-out is in the low 70s.

With that being said, though, passive income investors do pay a high multiple for the privilege to invest in a fast growing real estate investment trust like Public Storage.