Crescent Capital (NASDAQ:CCAP) is a mid-sized BDC with a focus on private credit financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, which have already achieved a sound cash generation phase.

December, last year I issued a bearish piece on CCAP. The rationale behind recommending to avoid this BDC lay in the fact that CCAP's portfolio had some quality gaps that rendered the overall investment case risky. For example, the momentum and the current levels of non-accruals were sending the wrong signals about the underlying defensiveness of the investments. On top of this, CCAP had an above-average leverage factor, which made the profile even riskier.

However, February this year, after assessing the Q4, 2023 earnings report, I changed my stance on CCAP labelling the BDC as a buy. The reason for this was CCAP's share price underperformance relative to the BDC market in combination with improved fundamentals (e.g., growing NII per share, lower leverage etc.).

Since the publication of my revisited bull thesis, CCAP has clearly outperformed the market.

Now, CCAP has circulated its Q1, 2024 earnings deck, which we can assess to determine whether the bull case is not exhausted by the recent run-up in the share price.

Thesis review

All in all, CCAP managed to register a decent performance during Q1, 2024 that completely justifies the market's reaction by sending the stock price materially higher.

One of the most critical items - the net investment income per share - reached $0.63 for the first quarter of 2024 that marks an increase of ~3% relative to the prior quarter. If we compared this result to Q1, 2023, the improvement would have been much stronger. Interestingly, this quarter CCAP achieved its highest quarterly total investment income result (ca. $50 million), where the lion's share of this stemmed from recurring cash generation.

In the table below, we can nicely see how solid momentum CCAP has assumed since Q1, 2023 by consistently growing its net investment income figure as well as boosting the underlying NAV base. The increase in NAV has primarily been achieved through retained earnings, where both the base and supplemental dividends have not consumed the entire base of generated cash flows.

CCAP Q1, 2024 earnings report

Now, there are several factors that have contributed to the growth in net investment income, but two of them could be considered the main ones.

Before I elaborate on these two factors, I would like to highlight the fact that CCAP's debt to equity ratio has also been subject to a positive momentum, decreasing quarter by quarter since Q1, 2023. Theoretically, this should introduce headwinds for CCAP's net investment income generation as there is a smaller asset base from which CCAP can capture positive spreads. Yet, despite this, the management has still delivered.

In terms of the key factors driving the net investment income higher, the first one is the attractive spread capture, which has not trended downwards for CCAP for more than 5 quarters in a row (as opposed to the general trend in BDC space). Given that the net asset base has expanded and spreads have remained high, the net investment income has increased accordingly.

The second factor is the presence of some extraordinary items that have temporarily inflated the results. During the last two quarters, CCAP has recognized non-recurring income mostly from accelerated amortization, fee income and common stock dividends. These components have generated higher cash inflows than usual - roughly by $0.5 million on a quarter basis. However, if we adjusted for these items, the total net investment result would still land at a positive growth territory for Q1, 2024.

In the meantime, the underlying portfolio has improved in Q1, 2024 compared to the prior quarter. For example, the total share of well-performing loans (at or above expectations) has expanded by 200 basis points and the non-accruals are at the lowest levels since Q1, 2023. This dynamic is not that typical in the overall BDC market as many players have recorded worsening portfolio conditions (including an uptick in non-accrual position).

CCAP Q1, 2024 earnings report

Finally, as a result of the aforementioned data points and the strong momentum in the fundamentals, CCAP communicated a base dividend increase by $0.1 per share. In the context of CCAP's track-record of delivering stable and uninterrupted streams of distributions for 22 consecutive quarters, the recent dividend increase is a strong message about the sustainability of the current yield.

The bottom line

Q1, 2024 results confirm that CCAP is indeed enjoying favorable momentum in the core metrics of its business.

The portfolio keeps gradually expanding, where the external leverage plays less important role as most of the growth has been accommodated by the retained cash generation. The growth in portfolio in conjunction with CCAP's ability to shield the spreads from the systematic compression that is currently relevant for many BDCs, contributes nicely to the net investment income figure.

Another aspect that is worth appreciating is the positive dynamics at the portfolio quality end, where the exposure to well-performing investments has ticked upwards, while the non-accruals have decreased further reaching very minimal levels (~ 0.9% of the portfolio value).

In a nutshell, Crescent Capital is a clear and defensive buy for BDC investors, who seek income stability that is coupled with a steady growth component.