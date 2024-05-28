JHVEPhoto

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) has been a strong performer over the past year, rising over 40%. While catastrophe risk has kept me generally cautious on the reinsurance sector as a whole, RGA has a unique business mix, focused in life and health, which has differentiated it. I last covered shares of RGA in January, rating the stock a buy. Since that recommendation, the stock has rallied by about 27%, about double the S&P 500’s return. Shares are now nearly at my $210 upside price target, though earnings are likely to be stronger than I anticipated. Given this rally, now is a good time to re-evaluate my buy recommendation. A key part of investing is knowing when to “stick with winners,” and RGA is a name I continue to like.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter reported on May 2nd, RGA earned $6.02 in adjusted EPS, beating consensus by $1.45. This was up from $5.16 last year. Net premiums of $5.4 billion rose from $3.4 billion, a 59% jump. This increase was primarily due to a $1.9 billion US pension-risk transfer (PRT). These are multibillion transactions with premiums recognized upfront, which can cause lumpiness in financial results depending on deal timing.

If we exclude this to get a better understanding of run-rate business dynamics, traditional premium growth was 7.8%, and currency was a 0.4% headwind. This was an acceleration from the 5.9% constant currency growth last year. The US and Latin America were up 6% constant currency while emerging markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia were up 11.6%.

RGA has been aggressively deploying capital given favorable economics and the elevated interest rate environment to grow its business, leaving RGA as one of the faster growing large insurance companies. In addition to the large PRT deal, it was active globally, signing a $4.7 billion deal in Japan, for instance. Overall, it deployed $737 million of capital for new policies. This was a significant acceleration from prior years, and with a large pipeline of potential deals, I expect RGA to surpass its $933 million in 2023 capital deployed.

Reinsurance Group of America

With a large pipeline of potential deals, I would expect the company to continue focus on deploying capital and paying out its secure dividend, rather than do share buybacks. Indeed, management has spoken to its preference for organic growth over repurchases. RGA has $600 million of excess capital, and it has a solid balance sheet with 14.4% debt to capital, down 20bp from 2023. Now, that excess capital allows for more dealmaking, though the pace will slow. Additionally, this quarter it is ceding some of the PRT risk to a reinsurer, which will provide a $150 million boost to excess capital, enabling more dealmaking to come. I expect RGA to deploy about $1.2 billion this year, for about $500 million of further net activity.

Overall, as you can see below, RGA generated income growth across most units, with the exception of financial solutions in the US, which was weighed down by lower variable investment income. These private investment returns can be volatile, and higher interest rates have been a headwind for valuations. Its business is globally diverse, and RGA is unique in being a reinsurer in the health & life space with global scale. Improvements since COVID in excess mortality have been a major tailwind for the business. I expected underwriting results to moderate from last year’s extremely strong level but remain strong, and that is broadly what has happened.

Reinsurance Group of America

Operating income is up about 10%, similar to core premium growth, given a continuation of strong underwriting. In the US & Latin America pre-tax income growth of 5% was slightly below the 6% growth in premiums to $1.7 billion, pointing to just the slightest narrowing of margins. RGA saw $138 million of favorability relative to its modeling on mortality and morbidity trends. Given the long-dated nature of its liabilities, just $58 million of this improvement was recognized in the quarter with further tailwinds to come.

RGA’s premiums rose by $1.991 billion, and claims and benefits rose by $2.069 billion. Increased expenses are partially due to the accounting around a new PRT deal; additionally, discretionary health spending has continued to normalize since its COVID-era decline, which is a reason I have expected underwriting profits to narrow somewhat this year.

RGA benefits from less healthcare utilization and longer life expectancy as it reinsures some of this risk from primary insurers. A life insurance company wants its policyholders to live as long as possible to continue to earn interest on premiums and delay claims. It will reinsure this risk to companies like RGA. This is one reason why I continue to view its push into PRT quite favorably. Pension plans benefit from claimants dying sooner, as that stops monthly payments. This is the opposite of life insurance. As such, adding PRT exposure diversifies RGA’s core life exposure, acting like an internal hedge, which should reduce the volatility of underwriting results and decrease the company’s net risk. Over the medium term, if GLP-1 drugs can reduce chronic illness like diabetes and extend life expectancy, this provides significant net mortality gains for RGA beyond the $138 million seen in Q1. Of course, the timing and magnitude of such gains is very difficult to know.

As with other insurers, RGA has a large investment portfolio, which has benefitted from higher rates. In Q1, RGA generated 7% growth in investment income to $961 million, even with lower variable returns. As you can see, its normalized portfolio yield is 4.75% from 4.45% last year. The company had a new money investment rate of 6.12%, substantially above its existing portfolio. This should continue to push the portfolio yield higher, and given the long-dated nature of its assets, even a sharp decline in the Fed funds rate would take several years to materially reduce portfolio yields.

Reinsurance Group of America

Its portfolio is fairly conservative, and RGA has $90.5 billion in assets. $66 billion is in fixed income, and 94.6% of that total is in investment grade securities, which should leave it with minimal credit exposure and ample liquidity to pay claims as they arise.

Reinsurance Group of America

Within insurance and bank portfolios, I continue to be very focused on commercial real estate (CRE) exposure as the area of greatest risk. About 8.5% of RGA’s portfolio is in CRE, which is relatively low. Importantly, its portfolio is conservatively underwritten. Commercial mortgage loan-to-value (LTV) is 58% with a debt service coverage ratio of 1.8x. This means valuations and occupancy could fall substantially before RGA would face defaults and losses. Additionally, just 10% mature over the next 2 years, reducing refinancing risk.

Not all CRE risk is equal, and I view office as being the source of greatest risk. Importantly, less than 2% of the portfolio is in office. Office LTV is a bit higher at 63% but still relatively low. The average office loan is just 11 million, meaning there is no material single-property risk. While a more severe CRE downturn could lead to losses, RGA’s portfolio is relatively conservative and well positioned.

Reinsurance Group of America

At the start of the year, I saw about $19.50 in earnings power in 2024 on the assumption underwriting results would moderate. Q1 showed even more resilient underwriting than I expected, and the rate curve has stayed somewhat higher than markets had priced in January. RGA has also been quicker to deploy excess capital, which should be accretive to returns on equity (ROE) and EPS over the balance of the year. Given these tailwinds, I now expect $20.50-21.25 in EPS this year.

Given the favorable environment, RGA is now targeting a 12-14% return on equity, though it has been at or above the high-end of this target. RGA has a $146.22 adjusted book value. That means shares trade at 1.42x book value. At its targeted ROE, that translates to an 8.5-10% return over the longer-term for common shareholders at this price. I have generally viewed ~8% return opportunities “market-like,” given long-term equity market returns, which leads to a “hold” rating. 10% has been my threshold for a “buy rating.”

That leaves RGA somewhere between the two, making both ratings defensible. I am retaining my “buy” rating though, which comes down to my view that upside risks outweigh downside risks, allowing it to operate at or above the high-end of its target. First, interest rates are likely above long-term averages, allowing RGA to “over earn.” However, given liabilities that exceed 10 years, it owns long-term bonds that will continue to pay this elevated yield for several years. With fairly sticky inflation, I do not expect large Fed rate cuts, but even if it does, RGA should enjoy strong invested yields for several years.

Moreover, RGA will benefit from medical advances that boost life expectancy as it makes fewer reinsurance claims payments to life insurers. We are seeing improving mortality post COVID, but we have not yet seen major benefits from GLP-1, or the potential use cases for AI in diagnostic work and pharmaceutical R&D, which could improve health outcomes. RGA is performing extremely well without these tailwinds, but these could further boost underwriting profits.

In terms of risks, its CRE portfolio is quite conservative, so I expect limited losses here. Hong Kong is its biggest Asian market, so a significant worsening of US-China relations could be a risk, but given its geographic diversification, I view this risk as modest relative to upside opportunities. RGA could face losses from a sharp rise in mortality, though it did perform solidly through COVID and its PRT business provides some offset.

RGA is now pricing in most of the good news, so I expect the rate of appreciation to slow. But given its unique position within reinsurance and exposure to favorable long-term health trends, I do not think shares are expensive at 10x earnings as its ROE targets may prove conservative over the next several years. I would be a buyer and can see shares moving up to 1.5x book value, which could push RGA to $230-$240 over the next year.