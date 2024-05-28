PM Images

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) is an equities closed end fund. The CEF focuses on REIT equities, but also sports a 30% fixed income sleeve made up of preferred equities. The fund comes with a high leverage ratio of 35% and has a high beta versus the unleveraged peers in the ETF world.

We covered this name before, right when it IPO-ed, correctly predicting the widening of its discount on the back of poor underlying assets performance. RLTY had very poor timing in terms of coming to market, and has suffered ever since, despite its robust construct and structuring.

In this article we are going to revisit the name and highlight why it represents an appealing high beta fund to use in the REIT space.

Fund holdings - 70% equity holdings

The CEF has a 70/30 split between its equity and fixed income sleeves:

Its top holdings consist of well-known REITs, with a palpable concentration in the top five names:

Its top five names make up over 27% of the fund, while the top ten holdings represent 44% of the collateral. This CEF is fairly concentrated, and it represents an active take on a list of names preferred by the fund manager.

The fixed income sleeve contains a portfolio of financials preferred equities, and its details can be found by downloading the list of holdings here. Most of the preferred equity holdings are from large, systemically important companies, but the credit spread risk is still there, with many securities being perpetual.

While the fixed income sleeve does not contain outsized probability of default risk, it does contain significant duration and credit spread sensitivity. Expect the fixed income sleeve to lose value when rates move up or when credit spreads widen.

Leverage as an asset, but watch out for the volatility

Leverage has two components to watch out for when utilized in a CEF. Firstly leverage introduces volatility, both on the upside and on the downside. Therefore, leveraged CEFs tend to outperform sectoral ETFs in up markets, while underperforming in down scenarios.

Secondly, leverage done at a low rate can be NAV accretive, especially for fixed income funds. RLTY managed to structure its leverage smartly:

Almost 90% of the fund's leverage is done in a fixed rate format, meaning the fund's cost of leverage has not increased much as rates have risen. The average rate on the fixed portion is only 2.7%, a level many funds would consider an asset. The floating rate funding is in line with the market, being done via Repo facilities and pricing at roughly SOFR+50 bps.

Leverage amplifies a fund's performance, but when done right can also be considered an asset. A CEF that we own and cover on the Seeking Alpha platform is the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC), which we recently reviewed here. FFC's leverage is 100% variable rate, which makes the fund a laggard in the current high interest rate environment. RLTY on the other hand is paying only half of what FFC shells out on interest expenses.

The CEF outlines the same financial engineering dynamics in its annual report:

The use of leverage is a speculative technique and there are special risks and costs associated with leverage. The NAV of the Fund’s shares may be reduced by the issuance and ongoing costs of leverage. So long as the Fund is able to invest in securities that produce an investment yield that is greater than the total cost of leverage, the leverage strategy will produce higher current net investment income for shareholders. On the other hand, to the extent that the total cost of leverage exceeds the incremental income gained from employing such leverage, shareholders would realize lower net investment income. In addition to the impact on net income, the use of leverage will have an effectof magnifying capital appreciation or depreciation for shareholders. Specifically, in an up market, leverage will typically generate greater capital appreciation than if the Fund were not employing leverage.

Performance - outgunning the competition

Given its poor timing in terms of IPO, let us have a look at RLTY in light of its performance in the past year:

In the above graph we are comparing the fund to leveraged vehicles (other CEFs) and unleveraged funds in the form of ETFs. To that end, the selected cohort is:

CEFs: Cohen & Steers TR Realty Fund (RFI), Cohen & Steers Quality Income Fund (RQI)

ETFs: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) and SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)

RLTY has beaten the entire cohort in the past year, posting a total return in excess of 17%, versus 13.3% for the closest competitor. Unsurprisingly the unleveraged funds (the ETFs) have low total return figures, whereas the CEFs have outperformed. RFI's performance is notable as well since the fund has de-minimis leverage, but it is actively managed.

The one negative to notice is that RLTY has the highest beta from the entire cohort (1.1 beta as per tradingview.com). While the analytics also highlight this factor, an investor can clearly see the beta multiplier from the above graph, with the total return line for the CEF being extremely volatile, both on the downside and upside.

The fund's portfolio composition has helped it navigate 2024 in better shape than most of its competitors:

RLTY and RFI are the only two funds which are up on the year on a total return basis.

Discount to NAV - stabilizing on the back of a robust performance

RLTY was IPO-ed at a really difficult time in the market when the Fed started raising rates. Due to a down move in the underlying fund holdings, the CEF experienced a turbulent start to its existence:

We can notice from the above graph the CEF moving to a huge discount to NAV in 2022, discount which briefly touched -18%, and prompted our piece 'RLTY: The Discount Has Gotten Too Large'. The fund is now stabilizing around a -10% discount, with a cyclical bull market moving the name closer to flat to NAV in our opinion.

CEF's discounts to NAV are always a factor of the historic performance and savviness of the collateral manager. The longer the positive performance of a CEF the lower the discount. RLTY started off on the wrong foot due to macro factors, and we fully expect the name to trade flat to NAV once the interest rate environment moves lower and REITs find themselves in a cyclical bull. Therefore expect an extra +10% tagged to the fund's total return once the above factors are met.

Main risk factor - a hard landing

The main risk factor for this high beta fund is a 'hard landing'. If the underlying equities in the CEF start selling-off on the back of poor economic data, the fund will have a high down move given its high beta and leverage. RLTY is correctly set-up for a range-bound market or a cyclical bull, but will post significant drawdowns in the case of a hard landing.

2022 was a brutal year for holders to find out about the beta factor, with the CEF experiencing a -37% drawdown, half of which was driven by the widening of its discount to NAV.

Investors need to assume a soft landing or a mildly soft economy in order to buy a fund like RLTY. Choose an unleveraged ETF that contains REITs otherwise.

Conclusion

RLTY is a REIT equity CEF. The fund has a 70% equity sleeve and a 30% fixed income sleeve composed of preferred shares. The CEF comes with a very high leverage ratio of 35%, and represents an high beta take on the REIT market. In range bound or up-markets the fund will outperform, as noticed in the past year. Conversely, in down markets, investors will experience larger drawdowns than witnessed in vanilla REIT ETFs.

RLTY has a very good liability structure, with most of its cost of funds done via fixed rate instruments. A low cost of funds translates into a high net income during range bound or up markets given its fixed income sleeve. We like this manager in the REIT space and the CEF's active approach, and feel the fund is an appropriate tool to use for investors looking for high beta names in the REIT space.