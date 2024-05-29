Justin Paget

Clearway Energy Overview

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is an energy company that focuses on generation and distribution of renewable energy. The company has so far installed about 6,200 MW worth of wind and solar energy generators, as well as battery energy storage. The company owns a total of 8,700 MW of energy assets which include natural gas generation facilities with a total capacity of around 2,500 MW which could also be considered as part of clean energy. One of the things that makes this company unique and different is that it is already profitable and paying a dividend. This is very important to note because many clean energy focused companies have yet to make a profit, which makes them a questionable investment choice for more conservative (that is financially conservative) investors.

Clearway's portfolio includes several large partners such as PG&E Corporation (PCG), Verizon (VZ) and Southern California Edison. In most of these projects the company enjoys 100% ownership, while in a small number of projects it has 50% ownership. The company's customer base ranges a large geographical distribution, but many of them also appear to be on the west coast of the US where there is a lot of interest in clean energy, not to mention plenty of sunshine to generate solar energy.

Cash Flows

As I said above, one thing that separates this company from many other clean energy focused companies is that the company has been profitable and generating positive cash flow for a while. In the last 12 months, the company generated $708 million of cashflow from its operations, and it posted an operating profit of $209 million. Compare this to the company's total market cap of $5.2 billion and its price to operating cash flow looks fairly cheap at a multiple of 7, but we will get to valuations later. The reason for the big gap between the company's operating cash flow and operating income lays in the way it covers depreciation of its assets for tax purposes, and I wouldn't be too worried about it from a profitability standpoint. The company will use the maximum amount of depreciation it can for its assets to minimize its taxes, and this is a normal behavior for asset-heavy companies.

When it comes to renewable energy sources such as wind and power, location and efficiency become extremely important. If you build solar panels in a place known to be cloudy most of the year (such as Washington State), you will not be having a good time. Similarly, if you put wind turbines where there isn't much wind, you won't be able to produce much electricity even if you have the best technology. Harvesting renewable energy is a lot like harvesting food on a farm, and you need to pay attention to multiple variables such as location, weather patterns, as well as overall efficiency of the tools and technology you are using. When we look at Clearway Energy's efficiency statistics, we see that it's doing fairly well in most locations. For example, the company posted 123% efficiency year to date in California, 100% efficiency in Texas and 100% in the East region for wind portfolio. In the solar portfolio, efficiencies ranged from 85% and 94% from month to month depending on how much sunlight those regions received, with a YTD average of 90%. Keep in mind that these are mostly winter months and these numbers should improve towards 100% in summer months, which could last until October in sunnier southern states. When it comes to availability, Clearway's metrics ranged from 89% to 99%, indicating that it is doing a good job of harvesting almost all the available energy from those locations, especially in its solar portfolio.

Production Efficiencies (Clearway Energy)

Profit Margins

Speaking of efficiency, the company's profitability metrics give us a mixed picture depending on which metric we are looking at. Again, this fluctuation is due to how the company uses asset depreciation to reduce its tax bill. For example, in the last 12 months, the company used more than $600 million in depreciation. CWEN's gross margin of 62% is significantly above the sector median of 45% but slightly lower than the company's own 5-year average of 66% which might have been affected by variations in energy prices. The company's EBIT margin comes at 16% which is below the sector median of 21%, but its EBITDA margin comes at 73% which is significantly above the sector median of 36%. The reason is because EBITDA excludes "D" which stands for depreciation, which makes up a huge portion of this company's expenses. This is probably why it's best to look at the company's cash flow metrics rather than net income for a good measure of its financial health. Still, that doesn't mean we should completely ignore net income and depreciation either because those depreciating assets will have to be replaced at some point, and it will cost money. Companies can't keep depreciating assets forever without eventually replacing them, or it would be like having a loophole that generates free tax credits forever.

Dividend

Clearway Energy has a healthy dividend yield of 6.1% and its short dividend growth history shows a decent rising trend. Notice that the company hasn't hiked dividends every single year and there are even some years when dividends stalled, but the overall trend is upwards. Year over year, CWEN posted a dividend growth rate of 7.7% and the company's 3-year compounded annual average dividend growth rate is 10%. The long-term annual average dividend growth is closer to 6.5% which is better than the overall market's expected dividend growth of 3-4%. Currently, the company pays $1.64 per share annually in dividends while generating about $1.00 in net income, which appears to be unsustainable, but the company generates about $3 per share of cash flow from its operations which makes it dividend distributions more sustainable.

CWEN Stock Valuation

Clearway Energy stock's valuation doesn't look exactly cheap, though. CWEN's GAAP P/E ratio is 37 for trailing 12 months and 25 for forward earnings, and both of these metrics are significantly higher than the sector median of 16-17 range. Even the company's Price to EBITDA valuation which excludes depreciation looks a bit pricey at 15 for trailing and 12 for forward metrics as compared to the sector average of 10-12 range. The company looks cheaper than its peers on Price to Book metric at 1.40 vs 1.67, and it looks cheaper on Price to Cash Flow at 4x vs 7x, but these may be more exceptions than rule. I wouldn't call this company very expensive given its cash flows, growth rate and dividends, but I wouldn't call it very cheap either.

Conclusion

We are in the midst of a rising demand for energy and there will likely be more demand for renewable energy in the future between rise of electric vehicles, more energy usage at data centers driven by AI and cloud, higher usage of robotics and automation and population growth. These things will drive higher energy usage for the next decade or two, while global climate change will drive usage of more renewable energy. This company seems to be in an advantageous position to take advantage of these trends if it plays its cards correctly. One of the biggest challenges for clean energy companies is that most of them are not profitable because the industry is fragmented and very few companies have enough scale to become profitable. This company seems to be one of those rare clean energy companies that's profitable and even paying a dividend.

This could be a good play for those investors looking for an income play in the clean energy sector, but also keep in mind that the current valuation is far from cheap.