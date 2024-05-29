Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

In my best estimation, Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is well positioned to 1) capitalize on fundamental tailwinds and 2) expand its competitive advantage to trade at or above $307 per share over the coming 18-24 months. Here, I will discuss all of the moving parts to this investment thesis, linking this back to first principles investing of “how much cash can this company throw off in the next 5 years”.

As I will demonstrate today, conservative forward estimates using IBP’s “steady state” of operations imply a period of 1) sales growth, 2) higher than industry-average operating margins, 3) increasing returns on capital, and 4) exceptional rates of free cash flow production on a rolling basis.

Background fundamentals

As a bit of background, IBP is in the homebuilding business. It has a specialization in installation services, being one of the country’s largest installers of insulation in the new construction market. As a service, it also installs a suite of complementary building products, such as waterproofing, garage doors, shower doors and so forth. IBP sells this offering into the US market for single-family and multifamily residential dwellings, in addition to the new construction market. At the end of Q1 2024 it had 250 branches across the US.

In 2014, the company did $518 million in annual revenues on $14 million in net income. Five years later, in 2019, it had roughly tripled its topline to $1.5 billion in sales on earnings of $68 million, and it clipped revenues of $2.77 billion on earnings of $243 million in 2023.

Consequently, IBP has grown revenues and earnings at a double-digit compounding rate across the entire testing period in Figure 1. From 2014 to 2019, revenues grew at an average 24.5% per year, and earnings at 37% p.a. on average.

In the following four years from 2019-2023, sales grew at nearly 17% per year on average against a 38% compounding growth in earnings. I find it pleasing to see that, over the entire nine years from 2014-2023, the company has gown earnings at a 37% compounding growth rate, and this is consistent on each period I’ve analyzed here. I should mention the company also pays a dividend, just increased to $0.35/share last quarter. This illustrates shareholder friendly management in my opinion.

Figure 1.

Period Revenue CAGR Earnings CAGR 2014 to 2019 (5 years) 24.5% 37.4% 2019 to 2023 (4 years) 16.6% 38.0% 2014 to 2023 (9 years) 19.6% 37.5% Click to enlarge

Figure 2.

Industry Outlook

The residential construction market in America is forecast to grow at a compounding rate of 3% per year into 2029. The main factors affecting the industry outlook – and consequently, to also IBP – include inflation, interest rates and housing affordability, cost and availability of materials, and labour costs. The last two link together explicitly.

IBP reported in Q1 2024 that for the industry single family starts increased 27% year on year, propped up by “near historic laws in existing home inventory”.

Tight money (high interest rates) in particular continue to impact the homebuilding cycle, stark contrast to the COVID-19 era when homebuilders were the major beneficiaries.

However, key tailwinds for the industry include initiatives to drive affordable housing in the US. For instance Congress signed into law a $1.7 trillion yearlong federal government spending package back in 2023, which is a major tailwind for the industry in my opinion. Much of the investment is said to be focused towards low and moderate income areas. In my estimation, this could be constructive for IBP’s end markets, as building + financing costs associated with these kinds of developments is far lower in absolute terms.

Differentiating factors

IBP conducts business on trailing gross profit margins of 26.3%, in line with the industry average of 26.6%. But, it enjoys substantially higher operating margins, as seen in the table below. This tells me that IBP likely has lower operating costs as a percentage of sales compared to peers, further evidenced by the gross margin. This competitive advantage sees the company produce roughly 4.7 times higher free cash flow margin versus the industry average, corroborating the picture.

Figure 3.

In my opinion, this point on IBP’s operating margin is critical to the investment outlook because the company also has tremendously productive capital, producing $1.73 in revenues per $1 of capital required to operate the business.

Higher than average operating margins with high capital turnover is a lethal combination for competitors. That high ratio of sales to assets suggests that IBP enjoys production advantages, and/or is a low cost provider in its categories. The process is simple enough: 1) the investment required to produce $1 of sales is consequently low, meaning 2) it can run operating costs at a lower percentage of sales, such that 3) it can price its products/services below peers.

This makes it difficult for industry competition to get close on price or operating margin. In the home building industry, such a combination is a competitive advantage in my view. Many players cannot differentiate on product or price, and there is often nothing “special” about a company’s capital (including inventory) in this space. Think of it this way – for the bakery business, there if often nothing special about the capital. It is all ovens/mixers/ingredients and so forth, indistinguishable between businesses. Because of this, it comes down to who can “do it better” – who can sell the most at the best price, returning high dollars on the capital. My view is that such is the case for IBP, based on this analysis.

Figure 4.

Q1 FY 2024 insights

IBP pulled in with a reasonably strong quarter in continuation of growth it has exhibited the past two years.

Net sales were up 510 basis points to $693 million, driven primarily by installation revenue, up 530 basis points to $656 million. Most of this upside stemmed from single-family and multifamily sales.

It pulled this to adjusted EBITDA of $117 million, a growth of 11.6% on last year and also a record first quarter result for the company. Earnings of $1.97 per share were also up 13% on the same quarter last year.

The company continues to mine the acquisition pipeline and continued the trend in Q1, with the following transactions:

First State Building Products, LLC (March 2024). Annual revenues c.$5 million. The company installs fireplaces into new single-family developments.

Trade Partners, Inc. (April 2024). Revenues north of $6 million. Another installation company, this time for numerous after paint products (such as shower doors, gutters, window blinds and so forth).

Core competencies that management used to track business performance listed in figure 5. As observed, 2023 was an exceptional year in growth percentages having started off a low base the year prior. Q1 2024 however saw tremendous growth in multifamily sales and branch sales of 13% each. Overall, consolidated sales were up 5% as mentioned, and consolidated same branch sales growth lifted to 2.9% – a good sign in my opinion.

Management remain constructive on the forward outlook, and one point that stood out from the earnings call was the following, per the CFO:

“We continue to target full year long-term same branch incremental adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 20% to 25%. For the 2024 first quarter, the total same branch incremental adjusted EBITDA margin of 50% was substantially above our target range.”

My views on the company’s Q1 numbers are that they exemplify the capital-light business model IBP can operate through combinations of 1) acquisitions and 2) low ratio of investment in fixed capital.

Figure 5.

Projections at steady state of operations

I want to get a good understanding of where IBP could end up if it continues dancing to a similar tune it has done these past three years. Figure 6 illustrates the capital allocation decisions of management to produce each $1.00 of new revenue on a rolling 12 month basis since 2021.

Sales have grown at a 4.1% compounding rate, on pretax margins of 13.6%. As observed, the majority of capital is up in working capital for the company. Management invested $0.37 into NWC per $1.00 of new revenue across this time. Similarly, it invested $0.15 per dollar of revenue growth to acquisitions. In contrast, it only invested $0.06 on the dollar to fixed capital.

This squares off with the economics of the business, as IBP is a capital light homebuilding company that turns over assets rapidly and realises higher than average industry margins. The fact it requires such a small incremental investment in fixed capital to grow is attractive, leaving it strong free cash production (discussed below), plus a large runway of reinvestment opportunities in inventories and acquisitions.

Figure 6.

Consensus estimates project 8.3% topline growth for IBP in 2024, calling for $3 billion in sales. It also projects 9.1% growth in pretax income to $405 million, implying a 13.5% pre-tax margin. At a 23% marginal tax rate, it could do $311.8 million in net operating profit after tax this year on these stipulations.

Figure 7.

Bloomberg Finance LP, Company filings

Full outcomes from my projections are listed in Appendix 1. I don’t find it unreasonable for the company to do anywhere from $310-$320 million dollars in post-tax earnings this year, and feel it could comfortably throw off $250 million in free cash flow in doing so from return on capital of 17%. IBP threw off $292 million in cash for the 12 months to March ‘24 (Figure 4), a 4.8% trailing FCF yield as I write these exclude any assumptions on M&A).

The question is – what is required from management to achieve this? We can summarise this by obtaining the reinvestment rate from the estimated growth percentages and target return on invest capital. An essential portion to my thesis is that IBP can maintain its exceptionally high dollars produced o capital required to operate. If it were to target a 19% ROIC and a 9.1% pre-tax growth rate, I estimate it would need to reinvest 47% of its 2024 earnings to do this. My profit numbers are reasonably similar to consensus, and this would call for ~$150 million investment from the company to achieve. With favourable industry trends and potential cooling of inflation rates looking out to 3 years, I believe IBP has the reinvestment runway to deploy these funds.

Figure 8.

BIG Investments

Factors affecting corporate valuation

The company is priced above sector averages at 24x trailing earnings, 17.2x trailing EBIT, and it sells at 8.8x net assets. Alas, the price is reasonably high relative to the earnings and assets of the business.

What justifications are there for this? For starters, the book multiple of 8.8x implies management have created $8.80 in market value for each dollar in book value on the company’s balance sheet. Book value, whilst useful in understanding the net assets of accompany, is seldom useful in understanding the intrinsic value of a company. However, we are still asked to pay this multiple.

You will see in figure on that the majority of its trailing return on equity is driven from leverage – the equity multiplier of 2.95. Stripping this out, the return on equity clamps to 13.4%. This is unsurprising, given the usual intensive nature of such industries, leverage is as a strategic option. IBP, whilst not as asset heavy, has been around since 1977, and ultimately is in a mature phase of its life cycle. Putting the capital structure to use and shedding capital via dividends are two measures this company employs - which can skew the p/book multiples.

If paying the 8.8x multiple, however, the investor ROE drops to 4.45% ad just 1.5% without leverage. Those seeking a quick repricing from a multiple increase for a short profit (in the next 6-12 months, say) will likely be disappointed here. A long-term horizon is critical to extract the value of this name.

Figure 9.

BIG Investments

Instead of just looking at price multiples, I want a clear understanding of the intrinsic value of the company – i.e., what economically valuable cash can it produce for me over the next 5 years – rather than what the net asset value is, with no context of cash flow.

In Figure 10 I have shown my net operating profit after tax projections over the forecast period that are in Appendix 1. If the starting yields on many investment grade corporates is around 5-6% as it is now, I consider this the passive return on money. If I were to take no equity risk, this is the hurdle rate to me. Any earnings IBP produces above this rate are economically valuable to us.

Discounting these “surplus earnings” at 12%, I arrive at a valuation of $307-$308 per share, considerable upside on today’s price.

Figure 10.

BIG Investments

Note: To analyse a company’s historical economic earnings, we use a 12% threshold margin to replicate long-term market averages. But because these are forecasts, I am using the 6% hurdle rate for economic earnings instead, and a 12% discount rate.

My appraisal is that IBP remains undervalued and that investors have still a ways to go until the company is priced “fair”. In Figure 11, I estimate the firm’s implied intrinsic value at the function of its ROIC and reinvestment rate (ROIC x reinvestment rate), and compare this to its actual market value. Again, I get to the c.$8.5-$8.7 billion mark in value today as above.

Figure 11.

BIG Investments

Downside risks to thesis

Investors must know the filling risks in full before proceeding further:

Ongoing inflationary and interest rate headwinds in the home building industry could slow new construction growth. This is a plausible scenario, more so if we enter into a recession. Another rate hike, or a longer than expected period of high rates is a downside risk that cannot be ignored. Part of my thesis is built on the fact IBP enjoys higher than average operating margins. If this were to recede then it may nullify my valuation target. It is also wise to factor in the broader geopolitical spectrum as we speak. This has implications to factors such as oil and energy prices – both factors which will have downstream effects on construction industries.

These risks should be faced in fully before making any investment decisions.

In short

IBP is a capital-light business in the homebuilding industry with differentiated economics. Its specialization in installation services means it enjoys higher operating margins and free cash flow margins than the industry, coupled with excellent turnover on capital invested.

Management continue to methodically rotate free cash flows into additional reinvestment opportunities to unlock future profit growth. This is accretive to IBP’s valuation, and my estimates suspect it is worth around $307 per share today. In that vein, I rate IBP an initial buy.