Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States and internationally. The firm, which we have praised for its commitment to returning value to its shareholders through dividends for more than half a century, has recently cut its dividend to $0.05 from the previous $0.46, resulting in a severe stock price decline.

We have started coverage on the firm in June 2022, with an initial sell rating, citing poor consumer sentiment and anticipating poor financial performance. Later on, in November 2022, we have reiterated this bearish rating, once again citing macroeconomic headwinds, combined with declining sales and contracting margins. In March 2023, we have turned somewhat more optimistic, as we valued the firm's stock using a multi-stage dividend discount model, which indicated that the firm's stock is fairly valued. A set of traditional price multiples has supported this view, and we upgraded our rating to a "hold", which we have reiterated twice since then. Once in July 2023 and once in November 2023.

Since the dividend has been almost completely slashed, our "hold" rating based on the assumption of a growing dividend in perpetuity - which was our input for the dividend discount model - is no longer valid.

The aim of our writing today is to give an updated view on the firm, including a brief explanation why the dividend has been slashed, an updated view on the macroeconomic environment, including consumer confidence and the housing market, and last, but not least we will take another look at a set of traditional price multiples to gauge the value of the firm and also discuss why the dividend discount model that we used before is not likely to be very useful anymore.

Quarterly results

The firm has reported its quarterly earnings results on the 30th of April. There was nothing really to be really excited about in the presented figures. Sales have declined to $1.1 billion in the first quarter, representing a 10% decline year over year. EPS has plummeted to $0.23 from $0.39 in the previous year. And the 2024 guidance has been left unchanged, still expecting significant decline in both sales and EPS for the full year.

So let us break these figures down a bit to understand the drivers of this poor performance.

Revenue

The decline in sales has been driven by the decreasing volume and also by the lower raw material-related selling price. The decreasing volume is a clear indication that the demand for LEG's products is deteriorating, despite the lower raw material related selling price. We believe, however, that this tendency can largely be explained by the broader economic sentiment and is not necessarily a result of company-specific problems. Also, important to highlight that all segments have performed poorly and had negative organic sales growth, but the bedding products segment has been the worst of all with a sales decline of 15%.

Consumer confidence in the United States has remained volatile in the past months, despite slight improvements in the first quarter. The housing market also remains relatively weak, as indicated by both new- and existing home sales figures.

In our view, as long as the macroeconomic environment does not improve significantly, LEG's financial performance is also not likely to show material improvements.

Profitability

Not only the sales figures appear unattractive, but also the firm's profitability. Profitability has been deteriorating with margin's shrinking in each segment, and once again bedding products showing the most significant worsening.

Looking forward, due to the soft demand and challenging macroeconomic environment, we do not see an imminent catalyst that could help LEG improve its financial performance. Also, due to the container crunch experienced in the past months, sea freight costs may remain elevated in the near term, resulting in potentially higher expenses for LEG.

Comparing the firm's profitability metrics with those of its industry peers/competitors also shows that there are much better alternatives within the industry to consider.

Also, the firm's restructuring is still ongoing. While there has been some progress shown, still significant expenses need to be incurred during 2024, which is further going to dampen LEG's financial performance in the coming quarters. Looking beyond 2024 and 2025, we would first like to see how the restructuring actually improved the company, before we would think about investing in the business.

Capital allocation

The main discussion in regard to capital allocation needs to revolve around the dividend cut. On one hand, the move is understandable for several reasons:

Financial performance has been deteriorating, and the firm needs money to execute its strategy. The cheapest money is the money generated internally, therefore saving on the dividends instead of debt/equity financing makes sense.

The firm wants to reduce its debt, which also makes sense because currently the firm's liquidity looks less robust than that of its peers/competitors. To remain competitive in the long term, the firm cannot always rely on debt.

The financial flexibility of the firm is also key, especially in the current macroeconomic environment. Therefore, reducing debt could help the firm become more viable in the long term.

On the other hand, however, LEG has been a choice of many dividend- and dividend growth investors, because of the firm's commitment to retuning capital to its shareholders on a consistent quarterly basis. This now is no longer the case and due to the uncertainties related to the firm's restructuring and the management view to prioritize, we cannot state with any confidence, when and how LEG could become an attractive option for dividend- and dividend growth investors again.

Valuation

We believe that the previously used dividend discount model is not necessarily the best tool now to value the firm's stock after the recent dividend cut. While the firm has been paying dividends and even grew them for more than half a century consistently, now a new era begins. We cannot argue anymore that the dividend is safe and sustainable. We also cannot make any assumptions in regard to the dividend growth rate as the firm is not prioritizing dividend payments now, due to their strategic shift and at this moment it is difficult to say, when and how their approach would change in the future. For this reason, any forecast made, and any fair value inferred would have so high uncertainty that it would probably be just a meaningless number.

For this reason, we believe that a simple comparison of price multiples could give us a better picture about the valuation of the firm, relative to its peers and also to its own historic valuation. The following table summarizes a set of traditional price multiples.

Because of the significant price decline in the past 12 months, the firm appears to be trading at a significant discount now. We believe, however, that this discount is justified. The declining sales, the challenging macroeconomic environment, the shrinking margins and the uncertainty surrounding the firm's new strategy all support this thesis. At this point, we believe that initiating a new position or even holding LEG's stock could only be a speculative play, which is not supported by fundamentals.

Conclusions

Our previously established thesis that the firm has been fairly valued based on its dividends and expected dividend growth is invalidated, as the firm has slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.05 from $0.46.

The firm's quarterly results are also troubling, including declining sales and contracting margins. The challenging macroeconomic environment, including poor consumer sentiment and a weak housing market, makes the outlook even poorer.

The results of the new capital allocation strategy are yet to be seen, and still significant amounts of money needs to be spent in 2024 and 2025 until it is completed. This introduces a lot of uncertainty in the near term.

While the valuation appears attractive at first sight, it may be nothing more than a value trap. Such a discount compared to the sector median as well as to the firm's own historic valuation is justified, in our view, due to the poor fundamentals.

We downgraded the stock from "hold" to "sell".