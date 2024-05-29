mathieukor

When I started investigating commodities ETF ZKB Platinum ETF (OTC:ZKPLF), I was surprised by how little information there was on this exchange-traded product from one of Switzerland's largest banks, Zürcher Kantonalbank. ZKPLF is an ETF trading with that OTC ticker for U.S. investors to purchase locally in USD.

This ETF is actually part of Zürcher Kantonalbank's asset management division, and it holds physical platinum. Transactions are all in CHF, which has near-parity with the USD at an exchange rate of 0.9147 based on data from Bloomberg (as I write this), but you can buy the ETF shares for about $275 over-the-counter not including any transaction fees.

The expense ratio of 0.50% (PDF auto-download) is pretty much in line with the median for all ETFs, which is about 0.49%. The fund has about 1.63 million shares outstanding, which gives the fund a USD AUM of roughly $450 million. In CHF terms, that's CHF 414.30, per the fund fact sheet.

Why (Not) Platinum?

Any thesis on this ETF must necessarily be built on the supply-demand dynamics for this precious metal. Looking at industry reports, an investment in Pt funds now should yield an annual price increase of about 5.13% through 2031, per projections from Straits Research. Other sources peg the growth rate of Pt prices at stronger levels. For example, the current price is about $1,035 per troy ounce as of May 26, and we're expected to end 2024 at $1,167, per Coin Price Forecast. That's about 13% this year alone. By 2034 year-end, it's expected to nearly double to $2,299 per troy ounce. Here's the tabulated projection.

Year Mid-Year Year-End Tod/End,% 2024 $1,161 $1,167 +13% 2025 $1,174 $1,198 +16% 2026 $1,255 $1,302 +26% 2027 $1,304 $1,329 +28% 2028 $1,362 $1,485 +43% 2029 $1,526 $1,611 +56% 2030 $1,684 $1,739 +68% 2031 $1,843 $1,846 +78% 2032 $1,944 $2,041 +97% 2033 $2,041 $2,133 +106% 2034 $2,209 $2,299 +122% 2035 $2,389 $2,479 +139% Click to enlarge

Let's be conservative and take a midpoint between 5% and 13%, which is about 9%. That's your expected yield for this Pt ETF play, which you should take with a further pinch of salt because Pt spot prices haven't been doing very well over the past year or over a longer historical period. If you'd invested in Pt a decade ago, you'd have had to pay nearly $1,500 per troy ounce, which means your investment is still underwater, not to mention the opportunity cost over those 10 years, during which you could have tripled your money if it were invested in a broad market ETF like the (SPY), which shows a 10Y total return of +230%.

Historical Returns on Physical Pt Investments and the Supply Side

So, historically, Pt hasn't been a lucrative commodity to invest in, but the bull case here is not based on historicals, obviously. It's built on the premise that the demand for Pt is going to grow from now through the next ten years, and possibly beyond. Naturally, we need to look at where that demand is going to come from, while also acknowledging the fact that Pt supply will probably be constrained over half that period. According to the WPIC's or World Platinum Investment Council's January 2024 report, deficits over the next several years through 2028 are likely to come in at roughly 7% of demand.

That's actually a positive outlook because constrained supply meets elevated demand is the ultimate commodities love story. A later Q1 2024 report published earlier this month shows that supply constraints are reducing, going from an 851 kilo ounce deficit in 2023 to 476 koz expected in 2024. However, with Q1 deficit already at 369 koz, that might be a lowball projection. Either way, it bodes well for future Pt prices.

For context, here's the 10Y price chart for Pt per troy ounce.

Trading Economics

It's clear that supply has consistently been in the deficit zone, which is corroborated by multiple sources and is expected to remain in the 500 koz range for the foreseeable future, per the WPIC data carried by Trading Economics in the link about the chart.

Much of the supply crunch is expected to be from declining production from top PGM miners such as Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY), which reported a 7% decrease in production for Q1 2024. Across the board, platinum production is being affected by job cuts as well as shaft closures from top producers in South Africa, including Sibanye Stillwater (OTCPK:SBYSF), and Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY). These top PGM miners supply about 70% of the world's Pt demand, and various factors, including the price of the physical metal, are impacting their ability to make a profit. The overall scenario has not been good for such miners, which have lost roughly 30% in market capitalization over the past year.

SA

That begs the question, what's the demand horizon looking like right now? In other words, what's going to support that 9% price appreciation over the next ten years?

Problems On The Demand Side

The complexities on the demand side are far greater than on the supply side. With supply, at least, we know where we stand with respect to production declines, input cost increases, and such causal factors. Unfortunately, the other side of the supply-demand equation is extremely foggy.

On the one side is a strong U.S. economy that seems immune to persistently high interest rates, with inflation stubbornly rising on the back of elevated gas and rent prices. The Fed isn't likely to announce a rate cut soon, although the gradually declining core inflation (as opposed to headline inflation) seems to be making economists more optimistic about a year-end cut. The UK and Europe, on the other hand, might give in to rate cuts sooner than the U.S., but that poses a problem of currency devaluation and the resultant inflationary worries from more expensive imports. There are some pluses to the pound sterling and the euro being devalued, however, and this could entice banking regulators to move faster towards lower interest rates than the U.S. Fed. It's a boon for European companies that are currently cash-strapped, and it could invigorate economies across the pond.

Developments in China pose no more rosy of a picture, sadly. Property developers are defaulting on their debt obligations on a massive scale, and although the PRC plans to infuse nearly $138 billion into the housing sector with a multi-pronged strategy, it might be a question of too little too late. It's likely to take years before the housing sector in China fully recovers.

So, what does all of this have to do with platinum and its future demand? The simple (even simplistic) answer to that is that the economy has a direct impact on the demand for commodities such as Pt.

SA

If you look at the automotive industry, which is by far the largest consumer of the precious metal, accounts for more than 40% of global Pt consumption, as of 2023. Pt is used in catalytic converters in conventional cars, so demand could potentially get a boost from the Chinese economy slumping, primarily because China is the number one market for electric vehicles (roughly 60% of the global EV market), and when demand for EVs drops, it's good for traditional cars with internal combustion engines, or ICEs. Case in point is BYD, which despite aggressive price cuts, missed revenue estimates by nearly a billion dollars in the last reported quarter. Tesla (TSLA) missed by a similar amount. Interestingly, the slowdown in EV sales is offering a longer timeline for ICE automakers to keep selling their legacy vehicles to the market.

The problem here is that this might not be enough to create a strong demand for the precious metal. Even if there were a temporary demand spike, global economies are hardly conducive to consumers exhibiting a surge on new car spending.

Another large sector that uses platinum is the global jewelry market, but even here, the projections for demand in 2024 are a lackluster 3%.

Many of the other industries that use Pt, such as electronics, chemicals, and glass could see improved demand levels, but projections from the WPIC show otherwise.

WPIC Q1 2024 Report

So, against a supply reduction of about -1% overall, we're likely to see a -5% demand growth rate. Not a good picture for Pt prices moving forward.

Improving economies might help flip this narrative around, but for now, Pt is definitely not the investment vehicle of choice. As you can see near the bottom of the chart, the number of ETFs holding the physical metal kept dropping sharply since 2020. So, the only reason Pt would show price increases over the foreseeable horizon is due to supply still being below demand, but we already saw that the deficits are on the decline.

ZKPLF Performance Since Inception… The End

To conclude, let's look at how this fund has performed in real-life, with all the drama that's been going on and still continues in the background.

SA

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, so if you're looking for a value play, it's better to look elsewhere. As I've shown, an investment in SPY would have more than tripled in value over the past ten years. On that dismal note, I recommend a Sell; if you own physical platinum, you can wait until your investment hits your cost basis, but this is not a metal worth holding while the world's economies are in a state of flux. Rotate your funds into safer bets like short-term treasuries or even gold. Anywhere but platinum.

