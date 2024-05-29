Stevanato: Destock Pressures, Long-Term Upside

May 29, 2024 2:16 AM ETStevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.22K Followers

Summary

  • Stevanato revised its guidance for 2024 due to weaker-than-expected orders and clients' destocking activities.
  • The company's Q1 results show decreased EBITDA and profit, causing investors to sell off shares.
  • Here at the Lab, we remain confident in long-term prospects thanks to capacity expansion and biologics demand.
  • STVN is not trading at a premium compared to its peers. Therefore, we reinstated a buy rating status.

Mature female virologist examining test tube while working in laboratory

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In our last assessment, we decided to lower Stevanato Group's (NYSE:STVN) rating due to 'Destocking And Valuation Risk.' As a reminder, having checked Stevanato's peers' lower sales growth estimates in 2024 and anticipating a decline

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.22K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News