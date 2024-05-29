Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In our last assessment, we decided to lower Stevanato Group's (NYSE:STVN) rating due to 'Destocking And Valuation Risk.' As a reminder, having checked Stevanato's peers' lower sales growth estimates in 2024 and anticipating a decline in EBITDA and net profit due to start-up costs and an unfavorable exchange rate effect, the company's valuation was full in our view.

No sooner said than done. Following the FY 2023 analysis, Stevanato's share price dropped by almost 30%. That said, we still positively view the company, and this is due to the following considerations: 1) Secular Tailwinds in biologics demand, 2) the recent free float expansion at a price of $26 per share (this will support shares liquidity and the company's CAPEX plan), and 3) a margin expansion backed by an economic moat.

Stevanato Group Rating Update

Q1 Results and Guidance Changes

After a first quarter below expectations, the company decided to revise its estimates. Looking at the numbers, Stevanato recorded a turnover of 236 million, with a minus 1% between January and March 2023. Going down to the P&L, the company's EBITDA and net income reached €62.2 million and €18.8 million, with a minus -18% and -33.5%, respectively. This led to the Q1 EPS at 7 cents per share. Lower orders and weaker Q1 results led the company to adjust its 2024 guidance. Regarding the business, sales mainly decrease with low volumes of vials, which the company believes is transitory.

Stevanato Q1 Results

Fig 1

As a reminder, Stevanato was expecting to close "2024 sales between €1.18 and €1.210 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA between €314.1 and €329.5 million, and an adjusted EPS between €0.62 and €0.66." Currently, sales are expected to be between €1.12 and €1.15 billion, and the EBITDA range has also been revised with a new forecast between €278 and €292 million. Finally, downsizing also involves the company's EPS in a range of €0.51-0.55 per share.

Stevanato new 2024 guidance

Fig 2

Why are we now positive?

Multiple factors must be considered. Starting with the CEO's words, he stated, "Industry-wide vial destocking was more pronounced than previously expected, especially in more accretive EZ-fill vials." There is an expected gradual recovery, with orders momentum in 2024. In addition, he emphasized how Stevanato is impacted by the postponement of a large customer order, which has caused a more cautious approach to 2024 sales. Stevanato is underpinned by favorable secular tailwinds with an increasing presence in biologics demand. Q2 growth will likely continue to be impacted by destocking headwinds. As a result, here at the Lab, we now assume mid-to-high single-digit growth for the BDS segment. Looking at the margins and considering EZ-fill vials destocking, the company will lower its gross margin mix, and overall, its EBITDA will be negatively impacted. In the Engineering division, longer lead times for electronic components seem resolved; however, margin risks exist. Looking back, guidance was flat, and now, we assume a mid-single-digit sales decline in the division. We also believe there were higher start-up costs of new facilities and higher D&A due to the company's CAPEX plan. Aside from the reassuring CEO words and current negative one-off, looking ahead, the company will likely enjoy:

Higher margin thanks to the High-Value Solutions (HVS) division, Better EBITDA MIX thanks to lower client destocking activities, Better product MIX with capacity expansions taking place in Fisher and Latina, which will likely support sales in the long-term trajectory.

In detail, capacity expansion ramp-up activities are ongoing as Stevanato continues validating new lines. Regarding the Italian addition, commercial syringe production started last quarter. These lines serve as a transition for one client to sterilized cartridges from bulk. Concerning the Indiana facility, the company is doing well to start commercial production in H2 2024. The capacity will support biologic-related demand and GLP-1. There was no news on Chinese expansion. However, they might be contract manufacturing capabilities for a large customer in 2026.

In addition, Stevanato comes from a capital increase that injected around €170 million into the company's equity, reducing the debt, which dropped to €186.9 million from €324 million at December-end.

Stevanato Capacity Expansion

Fig 3

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Following the Q1 results and Stevanato guidance changes, we have updated our 2024 and 2025 EBITDA estimates to €275 and €310 million, respectively. A single-digit growth rate impacts the company, and we lower our 2024 sales estimated at €1.12 billion, which is aligned with Stevanato's new outlook. Considering the equity capital injection, we lowered our interest payment to €8 million per year, and with no change in technical guidance on the corporate tax, we arrived at a net income of €135 million and an EPS of €0.49 per share.

Regarding valuation, our 12-month estimates price target is derived by applying an EV/EBITDA multiple to our base case TTM EBITDA. Applying our 24x EV/EBITDA multiple, aligned with Stevanato's peers', we lower our price target to $23.75 per share, using projected debt and cash levels. Regarding Stevanato's peers, the company is no longer trading at a premium. We used a valuation EV/EBITDA average of Schott Pharma AG, Gerresheimer AG, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. On the balance sheet side, considering the equity injection and the CAPEX plan, our net debt is at €207 million at year-end.

Risks

Downside risks to Stevanato's target price include 1) a deceleration in biologics demand, 2) higher competition from Chinese players, 3) asset replacement risks, 4) a mis-execution on significant new CAPEX investment which might affect top-line performance, 5) lower sector multiple valuations, 6) regulatory changes and 7) US-China relations on pharma supply agreements. In addition, the company is exposed to FX risks.

Conclusion

Last time, we reported, "how destocking activities should be muted across the space." Despite a confirmation of the company's 2027 financial target, we were more prudent. After the Q1 results and with this reset, we see favorable tailwinds in the future. For this reason, we now recommend Stevanato with a buy rating and a target price of $23.75 per share.