B. Riley Stock Surge Stunned The Bears

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) investors who bought RILY's significant bottoming signal in early 2024 have been rewarded handsomely. I urged RILY stock investors to consider a potentially short squeeze opportunity on RILY in early January 2024, as there were signs of a long-term low. RILY fell further before bottoming in late February 2024 at the $14.5 level, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then.

With my Speculative Buy thesis panning out as anticipated, I assess it's timely to update RILY investors. B. Riley's Q1 earnings release in mid-May 2024 was relatively "uneventful" compared to the dramatic events and volatility in RILY that unfolded in early 2024. The outcome of B. Riley's independent investigation into its relationship with Brian Kahn and "related allegations from certain short sellers" have likely assured B. Riley investors. Accordingly, the investigation "confirmed no involvement or knowledge of alleged misconduct concerning Mr. Kahn or his affiliates by the Company and its executives."

Consequently, B. Riley has managed to file its 10-K annual report for 2023 while reporting "certain non-cash adjustments to the preliminary results announced on February 29, 2024." While B. Riley's auditors signed off on the company's annual report, they also flagged "material weaknesses in the company's reporting." As a result, it led to "an adverse opinion due to weak internal controls."

Another RILY Surge Might Be More Challenging

Despite that, the initial surge in RILY stock after the report's release suggests the market was relieved by the outcome, despite the weaknesses assessed. However, investors should note that buying optimism on RILY has cooled markedly over the past four weeks, suggesting B. Riley might need to execute better to drive investor sentiments further.

B. Riley's Q1 performance indicated a reduction in its operating revenue to $379M. In addition, RILY's operating adjusted EBITDA was $66M in Q1, down from $88M in the previous year. However, B. Riley recorded a solid total cash and investment position of $1.61B. It has also managed to retire $115M of its 2024 senior notes (due February 29), with a further $25M to be redeemed by May 31.

The company is also positioning to monetize non-core assets to pay down debt, seeking to improve its balance sheet further. As a result, I have assessed that it should enhance the company's ability to finance its lowered dividend payout and interest expense moving ahead.

B. Riley management assured investors it reported a trailing twelve months operating adjusted EBITDA of $340.6M. RILY telegraphed it "aims to cover its dividend and interest expenses with around $60M in operating adjusted EBITDA per quarter." B. Riley underscored its confidence that "recurring businesses contribute significantly to covering these expenses," potentially lowering execution risks moving ahead.

Consequently, I assess that RILY's dividend yield of 6.5% doesn't seem to be facing imminent risks of a further reduction, keeping income investors onside. RILY's dividend yield is also much more attractive than the 2.3% average dividend yield for B. Riley's capital markets peers, bolstering its relative appeal.

Is RILY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Notwithstanding my optimism in RILY in January, I'm much less bullish now, as I assess that much of RILY's mean-reversion thesis has been captured by earlier buyers. Moreover, RILY short sellers have remained persistent, with RILY's short interest ratio of 52.2% as of mid-May 2024. While another potential short squeeze could trigger a massive surge seen in April, I struggle to find near-term catalysts that could spark such a material impact observed in April. RILY's 6.5% dividend yield might seem attractive relative to its peers. However, it's necessary to account for potentially higher underlying risks due to its business nature and middle-market exposure.

Moreover, increased financing pressure affecting small caps could intensify due to their significant floating debt exposure if the Fed remains higher for longer. I assess that the market's optimism of peak Fed rates has likely been reflected in RILY's valuation. As a result, I expect investors to look toward better execution moving ahead to justify a further re-rating potential in RILY to break decisively above the $40 zone.

With that in mind, I assess it as timely for me to return to the sidelines from here, as my bullish thesis on RILY played out as anticipated.

Rating: Downgrade to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

