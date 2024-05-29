LQDH: Investment-Grade Bond ETF, Interest Rate Hedged, Good 6.6% Yield

pepifoto

Most bond ETFs focus on fixed-rate bonds, and so have some rate risk. Investment-grade bond ETFs tend to have significant rate risk, as investment-grade corporations issued tons of long-term debt in prior years when rates were lower.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) uses interest rate swaps to minimize its rate risk, with the fund sporting negligible duration. The result is significantly lower losses when rates increase, much smaller gains when these decrease, a much more stable share price, and stronger risk-adjusted returns. The fund currently sports a good 6.6% yield to maturity. Dividend yields are even higher, at 8.3%, but these seem to include swap gains, and so are not necessarily indicative of underlying generation of income.

In my opinion, LQDH is a buy, and one which seems particularly appropriate for more long-term, risk-averse investors and retirees.

LQDH - Overview and Analysis

Strategy and Holdings

LQDH is an interest rate hedged investment-grade corporate bond index ETF.

LQDH invests the majority of its assets, currently 97%, in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), the largest investment-grade ETF in the market. BlackRock manages both funds. It currently waives a significant portion of LQDH's fees, resulting in a 0.23% expense ratio for the fund, quite low for a niche index ETF.

LQDH

LQDH invests the remainder of its assets in interest rate swaps, meant to reduce the fund's interest rate risk. Let's explain how these work with a specific example.

LQDH

In the swap above, the fund committed to paying a fixed 5.36% annual coupon to its counterparty, on a $7M swap with a termination date of 07/05/2024. In exchange, the fund will receive a 5.35% variable rate coupon from its counterparty at the same date. Said coupon is indexed to SOFR, functionally equivalent to Federal Reserve rates, for our purposes at least.

Data by YCharts

Swaps generally have a cost. LQDH had to pay a $15,000 premium to enter into the swap above.

Right now, the swap has an incredibly marginal impact on LQDH's performance: the fund pays 5.36%, receives 5.35%, for a net payment of 0.01%.

LQDH's swap would benefit from higher rates in two ways.

First, higher rates would increase the variable rate coupon received by the fund, leading to a higher / positive net payment. If the Fed hikes rates to 6.25% - 6.50%, SOFR would increase to around 6.35%, the fund would receive 6.35%, pay 5.36%, for a net positive payment of 0.99%,

Second, and due to the above, higher rates would increase the demand and prices for these securities, leading to capital gains for the fund. Expectations of higher rates would have a similar impact. One can see this occurring, with the fund seeing $8.6M in capital gains (appreciation) from this swap.

LQDH

Flip side of the above is that LQDH's swap would negatively impact the fund if rates were to decrease.

LQDH's swaps are chosen so as to minimize the fund's overall interest rate risk or duration. So, higher rates should lead to losses in the fund's portfolio, gains in its swaps, and the net effect should be close to zero. Same idea for lower rates.

LQDH's duration is effectively zero, as expected.

LQDH

LQDH has effectively hedged most of its interest rate risk these past few years, as expected. Returns have been reasonably good, and much higher than average.

Data by YCharts

LQDH did see some losses during early 2022, although these were not caused by higher rates per se. As the fund invests in corporate bonds, it has some credit risk, and should see some losses during recessions, or when spreads widened. Spreads widened during 2022, hence the losses.

Data by YCharts

So, now that we know how LQDH's swaps work, let's have a look at some of the broader characteristics and benefits of the fund.

Diversified Holdings

LQDH's swaps are its key differentiator, but its investment in LQD is the largest, and should be the main source of long-term income and returns.

LQD itself is a large, diversified investment-grade bond ETF. It currently invests in 2,768 different securities from most relevant sectors.

LQD

LQD

Diversification reduces risk, volatility, and the magnitude of losses from the default of any individual issuer. LQDH is definitely less diversified than some of the broader bond index ETFs in the market, including the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (BND), which invests in several bond sub-asset classes. Still, LQDH seems diversified enough.

Strong Credit Quality

LQDH almost exclusively invests in investment-grade corporate bonds. These are issued by comparatively safe companies with solid balance sheets and financials. Right now, the fund is almost evenly split between A and BBB-rated bonds, with small investments in those rated AA, and nominal investments in bonds with other credit ratings.

LQDH

Due to the above, default rates for these bonds are quite low, and not terribly dependent on economic conditions. Expect comparatively small losses during downturns and recessions, as was (mostly) the case in 2020, during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Drawdowns did reach 25%, higher than expected, but these lasted for a few days / weeks only.

Data by YCharts

LQDH's strong credit quality is an important benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and might be of particular interest to more risk-averse investors.

Good Dividend Yield

LQDH's dividends seem reasonably good, although the situation is complicated.

Right now, the fund sports an 8.3% dividend yield, quite high on an absolute basis, and higher than most bonds and bond sub-asset classes.

Data by YCharts

In some cases, ETFs must distribute gains from futures and options to shareholders. Although I'm not entirely sure if this is the case for the fund's swaps, that does seem to be the case. LQDH's underlying could not plausibly generate that much in income. LQD itself sports a 5.4% SEC yield and 5.5% YTM, much lower than LQDH.

LQD

Investment-grade bond yields are similar.

Data by YCharts

LQDH itself sports a 4.7% SEC yield, and 6.6% YTM. I think the latter includes (expected) payments from the swaps, so is the more pertinent figure.

Data by YCharts

I would summarize the situation thus. LQDH distributes 8.7% to shareholders per year (dividend yield). LQDH's underlying holdings should, if held to maturity, return 6.6% per year (YTM / yield to maturity). In my opinion, the 6.6% figure is more pertinent, and more indicative of the returns that investors should expect moving forward.

Interest Rate Risk

LQDH effectively hedges its interest rate risk, so such risk is effectively zero.

LQDH

Due to the above, expect small, significantly below-average losses when interest rates rise. As most bonds have some interest rate risk, LQDH should outperform when rates rise, as has been the case since early 2022.

Data by YCharts

LQDH does have some credit risk, so it should see some losses when credit spreads widen, which could coincide with periods of higher rates. That was the case during early 2022, which, as can be seen above, led to some losses. Losses were not all that significant though, and below-average.

Overall Volatility

LQDH's low interest rate and credit risk results in a comparatively safe, stable, fund with below-average volatility.

Data by YCharts

The above is a significant benefit for the fund and might be of particular interest to more risk-averse investors.

Performance Track-Record

LQDH's performance track-record is as follows:

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

Several things stand out from the above.

LQDH's long-term returns are quite low, as rates have mostly been low in the past.

LQDH's returns for the past three years or so have been reasonably good, due to higher Fed rates and dividend yields. LQDH has significantly outperformed most of its peers too, due to its lower rate risk.

LQDH's recent returns have been very strong, mostly due to credit spreads tightening, but higher rates / yields played a role as well.

LQDH has somewhat outperformed its peers since inception, due to outperformance these past few years of rising rates.

Finally, although the results in the table above are accurate, I feel they overstate the consistency of LQDH's performance. The fund had significantly underperformed prior to 2022, most of its returns / outperformance has come since then.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward, LQDH's returns are strongly, and mostly, dependent on Fed rates. Under current conditions, expect annual returns in the mid single-digits, as has been the case these past five years. Higher Fed rates would lead to higher dividends and returns, and vice versa.

Conclusion

LQDH's good 6.6% yield to maturity, low overall risk and volatility, make the fund a buy.