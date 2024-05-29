Applied Therapeutics: A Strong Buy With AT-007 Nearing Approval For Galactosemia

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech focused on treating symptoms of galactosemia in the central nervous system.
  • Govorestat (AT-007) is in late-stage regulatory approval for galactosemia, with a PDUFA date set for November 2024.
  • APLT holds $146.5 million in cash, ensuring a sufficient runway to FDA approval and initial product revenues by early 2025.
  • The Company has a diversified pipeline, including AT-007 for SORD Deficiency and PMM2-CDG and AT-001 for diabetic cardiomyopathy and peripheral neuropathy.
  • I think APLT's valuation seems reasonable given its progress and financials, so I rate it a "strong-buy" despite biotech risks.

Muestra de sangre para la prueba de galactosa-1-fosfato uridiltransferasa (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GALT' title='Galectin Therapeutics Inc.'>GALT</a>) para el diagnóstico de galactosemia.

Md Babul Hosen/iStock via Getty Images

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is a promising clinical-stage biotech that focuses on treating symptoms of galactosemia in the central nervous system [CNS]. Galactosemia is rare when the body lacks a particular enzyme that metabolizes galactose. As

My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

