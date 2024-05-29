Abstract Aerial Art

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is the leading Latin American OTA.

I have been covering Despegar since October 2021, with a consistent Hold rating. Since then, the stock has returned about 20% versus 16% for the S&P 500 (SPY). However, the stock has clearly lagged both the Latin American broad indexes in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico (its largest markets) and competitors like Booking (BKNG).

My rating has been based on the company's high valuation compared to its earnings today and potential in the future. Like most technology companies, Despegar trades at elevated multiples (today at a P/E of 35x, as shown below).

In this article, I review the company's 1Q24 results and earnings call. In my opinion. Despegar posted great top-line results, growing 13% YoY. Further, the results in the bottom line have been even better, thanks to expense rationalization (particularly in corporate expenses). We have to make adjustments to the company's reported figures to find a true measure of net income. This figure is well below the more touted adjusted EBITDA but is still improving.

Overall though, I believe Despegar's 35x P/E ratio (of adjusted net income) is too high, even for a growing company. To generate a positive long-term return for shareholders, companies with high P/E ratios have to deliver a lot of growth. If they don't, and even more if the multiple shrinks, they will disappoint investors. For that reason, I believe Despegar is still a Hold.

Profitable growth continues

Post-pandemic, Despegar has been recovering strongly, surpassing the pre-pandemic period. This was true for 1Q24, too. The top line grew 9%.

Great growth in Brazil and Mexico: When dissecting by region, we find that Brazil and Mexico posted gross bookings growth above 25%, whereas the rest of Latin America decreased by 8%. Argentina's devaluation and recession are the culprits for the problems in the rest of Latin America segment. Because of Argentina's depreciation of the peso, the FX-neutral figures provided by the company (growing 42%) are not meaningful.

Lower quality finance revenue: Regarding products, air tickets were down 2%, but this was offset by good package growth (14%) and financial services (close to 80%). This last segment provided almost one-third of the growth ($5.6 million out of $15 million). The financial services segment is not a traditional travel agency business. Rather, it is the revenue generated from lending in the form of buy now, pay later, and installment options. In my opinion, this type of revenue is much lower quality than traditional travel agency revenue because it has to account for the losses generated in loan losses. These losses are generally high because the people using BNPL services usually don't have access to more traditional credit options (like a credit card or a bank loan), generally because they don't qualify for those products.

Great OpEx management, but with limits: Despegar's operating income expanded almost 300% to $28 million for the quarter. Part of it was revenue growth, but a bigger portion came from lower OpEx, particularly in G&A (down 30%), and R&D (down 10%). However, 1Q24 is the last quarter where the company has the benefit of lower OpEx to revenue levels. Since 2Q23, the level of OpEx to revenue has been around 55%, which is also similar to the pre-pandemic level. I do not think the company will be able to continue leveraging these costs going forward.

Valuation is high on adjusted guidance

Despegar's management reaffirmed its guidance for the year, with revenues up 16% ($820 million) and adjusted EBITDA up 34% ($150 million).

Management mentioned that most of that growth would come in 2H24. In my opinion, this last point is an indication of caution, given three factors affecting the company's markets. First, both the Mexican Peso and the Brazilian Real have depreciated, making it more expensive to travel abroad for people of those countries. Second, Argentina (the company's third largest market) is undergoing a deep recession, which is probably going to affect 1H24 revenues more than the -8% reported in 1Q24.

We can use management's guidance to value the company. Starting with $150 million in adjusted EBITDA, we need to remove about $45 million in yearly depreciation and amortization, which is similar to the cash capital expenditures the company has been making. We also need to remove about $36 million in factoring costs (annualized from 1Q24 $8 million financial expenses). Finally, we also need to remove $3 million in stock-based compensation. This results in pre-tax income of $66 million.

From this, we need to apply a 30% tax rate. This is a blend of the tax rates applied in Mexico (30%), Brazil (35%), and Argentina (35%). The net result is $46.2 million. Finally, we need to remove dividends to class A preferred shares of $15 million (the company's preferred class B shares have been converted already). The end result is net income to common shareholders of $31 million for the year.

The company's current market cap is about $1.1 billion, as seen below. This represents a P/E ratio of 35x compared to net income to shareholders, as forecasted above (based on the company's own guidance).

A P/E of 35x is excessive for almost any company except those of outstanding quality, high growth, and very defensible earnings. This is not the case for Despegar, which is growing at 9% rates (lower if we remove the lower-quality financial service revenues) in a competitive and discretionary market such as travel agencies. It is also high compared to peers like Booking, Airbnb, or Expedia, as shown below.

When buying a stock at a high P/E ratio, we are making a very lopsided bet, against our favor. In order for the stock to generate a good return, the company needs to continue growing at high rates, and the market needs to continue paying a high multiple for the stock. If any of these two do not happen, then we might lose money. Further, if none of those two conditions occur (low or no growth, and the multiple shrinking), then we might lose a lot of money. In my opinion, this does not represent an opportunity.

For that reason, I continue to believe Despegar is overpriced at these levels.