Earnings of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) will likely be lower this year relative to last year because of a lower average margin. On the other hand, branch additions and local economic conditions will drive loan growth, which will, in turn, support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting Simmons First National to report earnings of $1.31 per share for 2024, down 4.8% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my earnings estimate as I’ve lowered my margin estimate for this year. The year-end target price suggests a moderate upside from the current market price. Further, the company is offering a good dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Simmons First National stock.

Margin on a Gentle Incline

After a sharp plunge in the first nine months of 2023, the net interest margin has become more rangebound over the last two quarters. Moreover, after significant deterioration over the last two years, the deposit mix appears to have stabilized over the last 2-3 quarters.

SEC Filings

I’m expecting the deposit mix to remain stable for the remainder of the year because stable and falling interest-rate environments do not encourage deposit migration. Only a rising interest-rate environment encourages depositors to shift their funds towards high-rate accounts.

I’m expecting 25-50 basis points rate cuts in the remainder of the year, which will have a slight positive impact on the margin. Variable-rate loans make up 47% of total loans, and they will re-price soon after every rate cut, according to details given in the earnings presentation. Meanwhile, around 26% of interest-bearing deposits are tied to index rates, principally the Fed Funds target rate. Although more assets than liabilities will re-price down in the immediate aftermath of a rate cut, the management seems to believe that total liability re-pricing will outweigh asset re-pricing. The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis show that a 75-basis point rate cut could increase the net interest income by 0.15%.

1Q 2024 Earnings Presentation

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to increase by 2 basis points in each of the last three quarters of 2024. As the recovery will be less steep than the fall last year, the average margin for 2024 will likely be lower than the average margin for 2023. Overall, I’m expecting the margin to average 2.67% this year, down 11 basis points from last year.

Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve revised downward my average margin estimate for 2024 because the actual margin reported for the last two quarters was different from my expectations.

Branch Additions, Strong Labor Markets to Support Loan Growth

Loan growth improved in the first quarter of 2024 after showing lackluster performance in the second half of 2023. The portfolio grew by 0.9% during the first quarter, in line with my previous expectations given in my last report on the company.

Simmons First National has been quite active in adding branches lately, which should support loan growth in the near term. According to press releases, the company added a branch in Dallas, TX, and another in St. Louis, MO during the fourth quarter of 2023. Further, the company opened a new branch in Pine Bluff, AR, another in Dallas, TX, and yet another in Brentwood, TN during the first quarter of the year. So far this quarter, Simmons has opened a new center in Memphis, TN.

Moreover, the macroeconomy currently appears conducive to loan growth. Simmons First National operates in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. As the company's markets are quite diverse, I think it’s appropriate to take the national average as a proxy for the different markets. As shown below, the unemployment rate continues to remain at a very low level. Further, according to a survey of professional forecasters, the unemployment rate is expected to rise this year, but it will remain below the 2018 level.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 1% in each of the last three quarters of 2024. Further, I’m expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 14,357 12,663 11,807 15,946 16,620 17,283 Growth of Net Loans 23.1% (11.8)% (6.8)% 35.1% 4.2% 4.0% Other Earning Assets 4,537 7,200 10,123 8,098 7,157 7,075 Deposits 19,850 16,987 19,367 22,548 22,245 23,030 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,836 2,024 1,908 1,386 1,406 1,316 Common equity 2,988 2,976 3,249 3,269 3,426 3,486 Book Value Per Share ($) 30.2 27.0 28.4 26.3 27.0 27.7 Tangible BVPS ($) 18.3 16.2 17.4 14.6 15.7 16.4 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Earnings Likely to Dip Because of the Margin

The earnings for 2024 will most probably be lower than the earnings for 2023 because the average margin for this year will most likely be lower than the average margin for last year. On the other hand, loan growth will likely support the earnings. Additionally, I’m making the following assumptions to project earnings for this year.

I’m expecting the provisioning-to-loan ratio to remain constant at the average for the last three quarters. I’m expecting non-interest income to remain unchanged from the first quarter’s level. Simmons First National’s management has taken steps to curtail its operating expenses, including reducing its headcount by more than 6% vs a year ago, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. As a result, I’m optimistic that non-interest expenses will remain rangebound for the remainder of the year.

Overall, I’m expecting Simmons First National to report earnings of $1.31 per share for 2024, down 4.8% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 602 640 592 717 650 619 Provision for loan losses 43 75 (33) 14 42 34 Non-interest income 198 240 192 170 156 174 Non-interest expense 454 485 484 567 563 564 Net income - Common Sh. 238 255 271 256 175 165 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.41 2.31 2.46 2.06 1.38 1.31 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report, I projected earnings of $1.52 per share for 2024. I’ve revised downward my earnings estimate mostly because I’ve decreased my margin estimate for this year after the actual margin reported for both the last quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 turned out to be different from my expectations.

Risks Appear Subdued

Glancing through Simmons First National’s reports, I did not come across any risk source that could be a cause for concern. The credit quality of the loan portfolio seems to be satisfactory, with non-performing loans making up 0.63% of total loans. Further, office loans totaled $892 million at the end of March, representing 5% of total loans, which is material but not problematic in my opinion.

The liability side of the balance sheet also appears to be low risk. Around 20% of deposits are uninsured or uncollateralized, according to details given in the earnings presentation. These deposits are comfortably covered by the available liquidity, which is 2.5 times the level of the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

SFNC is Offering a Dividend Yield of 4.9%

Simmons First National currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, which implies a healthy dividend yield of 4.9% using the May 28 closing price. The dividend payout seems secure to me because my earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 63.9%, which is affordable. However, this payout is much higher than the last five-year average of 36%.

The level of SFNC’s capital is greater than adequate, which is another reason why I think the dividend is secure. The company reported a total capital ratio of 14.43% for the end of March 2024 (as mentioned in the 10-Q Filing), which is much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

I find it interesting that Simmons First National authorized $175 million worth of share repurchases in January 2024, but it did not make any repurchases during the first quarter, according to disclosures made in the earnings presentation. The average market price of SFNC was $18.9 during the first quarter. It seems to me that the management did not think this was an attractive enough price to buy shares.

However, my valuation analysis leads to a different conclusion, as discussed below.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Simmons First National Corporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.41 in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 18.3 16.2 17.4 14.6 15.7 Average Market Price ($) 24.9 18.9 29.2 24.7 18.2 Historical P/TB 1.36x 1.16x 1.67x 1.69x 1.16x 1.41x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $16.4 gives a target price of $23.1 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 34.0% upside from the May 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.21x 1.31x 1.41x 1.51x 1.61x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 16.4 16.4 16.4 16.4 16.4 Target Price ($) 19.8 21.4 23.1 24.7 26.3 Market Price ($) 17.2 17.2 17.2 17.2 17.2 Upside/(Downside) 15.0% 24.5% 34.0% 43.5% 53.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.1x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.41 2.31 2.46 2.06 1.38 Average Market Price ($) 24.9 18.9 29.2 24.7 18.2 Historical P/E 10.3x 8.2x 11.9x 12.0x 13.2x 11.1x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.31 gives a target price of $14.6 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 15.2% downside from the May 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.1x 10.1x 11.1x 12.1x 13.1x EPS 2024 ($) 1.31 1.31 1.31 1.31 1.31 Target Price ($) 12.0 13.3 14.6 15.9 17.2 Market Price ($) 17.2 17.2 17.2 17.2 17.2 Upside/(Downside) (30.5)% (22.8)% (15.2)% (7.6)% 0.1% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $18.8, which implies a 9.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 14.3%.

In my last report, I adopted a buy rating with a target price of $18.60. Although I’ve reduced my earnings estimate, my target price is higher now because the historical multiples are higher. Based on the updated total expected return, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Simmons First National Corporation.