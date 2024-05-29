Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Recently, HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) announced a $1 billion share repurchase program and a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 a share, signaling the company's intention to return capital to shareholders. Despite this attractive return of capital to shareholders, I still think the stock price is fully reflective of these benefits and rate the shares as fairly valued. The business continues to perform nicely, but nothing special enough to get excited about. With attractive dividends and cash flow, a profitable business model, and a fair valuation, I recommend investors continue to hold shares at today's prices.

Company Overview

HF Sinclair, according to its annual report, is an "independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products". As an oil refiner, they "operate across the U.S. with seven complex refineries, and also have production facilities in Canada and the Netherlands" according to their website.

The company reports their operations into five segments: "Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants & Specialties and Midstream". Like any refinery, HF Sinclair makes money by converting crude oil into usable products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The company says it has "678,000 barrels per day of crude oil processing capacity" and owns a family of brands that include various lubricants, specialty products, and various special oils on its website.

Renewables refers to their "operations of our Cheyenne renewable diesel unit", which is essentially making renewable diesel which is more environmentally friendly than traditional petroleum diesel. According to their website, their renewable diesel "produces 50% to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions than petroleum diesel does", and the company produces "380 million gallons of renewable diesel capacity annually across three facilities" according to the website.

Marketing refers to "branded fuel sales to Sinclair branded sites in the United States and licensing fees for the use of the Sinclair brand at additional locations throughout the country". These branded fuel sales are marketed under the Sinclair Oil brand, which is sold through "1,500 independent, Sinclair-branded fuel stations across 30 states in the U.S." according to their website.

Lubricants & Specialties refer to "products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants" that the company sells. Midstream refers to "logistics and refinery assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units".

In sum, I see the business as very cohesive in being vertically integrated, with control over many parts of the refining process. They refine, brand, and help deal with the logistics and transporting their final products to the end consumer. Their fundamental performance is significantly affected by the price of oil, as they earn the difference between buying crude oil, refining it, and selling the end finished product to consumers. The business is currently quite profitable and paying fat dividends to investors, despite pretty high oil prices. Their vertically integrated operations should allow them to operate more efficiently compared to their competitors, and has helped HF Sinclair increase the assets and shareholders' equity over the past few years.

2023 Annual Report

Q1 Earnings Review

HF Sinclair reported Q1 2024 earnings on May 8, 2024, with this press release:

Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $314.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $142.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter

Reported EBITDA of $617.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $399.1 million for the first quarter

Returned $269.0 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first quarter

I believe that the adjusted net income is the better number to rely on, as it more accurately portrays the true profitability of the company. It "excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and acquisition integration and regulatory costs" according to the press release.

When using the adjusted numbers, investors can see that the profits aren't as good as they seem to be. Both net income and EBITDA after adjusting are significantly lower, which gives me pause about the accounting that HF Sinclair reports. By excluding the benefit of using lower inventory valuation, the adjusted earnings are significantly lower, which leads me to believe that the company is benefiting from cheap crude oil that was bought before the significant oil rally.

Earnings can contain a lot of accounting noise like this, so investors can look to cash flow for a better picture of reality. Cash flow from operations was $316 million, which is around the adjusted EBITDA of $400 million. So, investors can see that cash flows continue to be resilient and have increased quarter over quarter from $230 million, or up 37%.

Going forward, I expect earnings to hold up and buybacks to continue, demonstrating management's strong intention on returning capital to shareholders. However, at this price I think the buybacks are a little suboptimal as the shares seem fully priced. Nonetheless, the company continues to turn in strong performance and reports significant net income this quarter due to a "lower of cost or market inventory valuation benefit of $220.6 million".

Crack Spreads Should Remain Stable

I think oil prices should remain steady, so crack spreads should remain relatively stable as well, assuming demand for refined oil products stays the same. Oil prices should remain somewhere between $70-$90 for the next year or two, based on the EIA's forecast of "voluntary OPEC+ crude oil production cuts and ongoing geopolitical risks will keep the Brent Crude Oil spot price near $90 per barrel for the remainder of 2024 before falling to an average of $85/b in 2025 as global oil production growth picks up".

Despite oil prices being pretty high, the refineries are seeing strong rallies in share price and overall optimism as they manage their crack spreads intelligently. Many of HF Sinclair's peers are rallying to new relative highs, as Bank of America's Doug Leggate says in the same SA news article:

For the next seasonal phase of elevated refining volatility, we believe upside risk to mid cycle and tailwinds from another round of earnings revisions sees the U.S. refiners favorably positioned for at least the next period of seasonal gasoline strength," BofA's Doug Leggate writes.

My opinion is that refiners should have a strong 2024 due to stable demand for gasoline, stable crude oil prices, which should lead to stable crack spreads. The EIA predicts that gasoline and diesel prices should remain steady until 2025, leading me to believe HF Sinclair's profits should remain flat for the next year.

EIA

Investors should be able to count on dividends and buybacks to continue as HF Sinclair benefits from a period of stability and profits accordingly. Despite high crude oil prices, I think ultimately HF Sinclair will see a good year or two as they reap the gains of a favorable environment for oil refiners. Thus, it's a good time to hold shares of HF Sinclair as the cash flows continue to flow in.

Valuation - $60 Fair Value

For this valuation, I will assume most fundamental metrics to be flat, as I think the company has reached its peak in terms of profits and cash flow. Stable crack spreads and an increased capital return to shareholders signal to me that management knows they can't intelligently reinvest earnings at high rates anymore to grow, so they give it back now while they still can.

Using earnings estimates from Seeking Alpha, I believe the company can earn $6 EPS for the next few years, because of good market conditions for oil refineries and continuous efficiency gains from the acquisition of Holly Energy Partners.

Apply a 10x sector median multiple to $6 EPS to get a $60 per share fair value, which is around the current stock price. I don't see that much upside from here and expect the stock to perform in-line with the broader market. Buybacks don't seem super attractive as the fairly valued shares seem high, so I think management should push dividends aggressively instead.

While cash flows are enormous now, I question whether it's sustainable. Oil refineries are known to be very cyclical, as HF Sinclair has seen cash flows as low as $400 million during the pandemic. Many investors might project cash flows growing indefinitely, but my understanding of the cyclical nature of oil and refineries leads me to believe a potential downturn for refiners could put cash flows at risk. Overall, I simply question the sustainability of the cash flows in the long term, which leads me to rate shares neutrally.

Risks

Oil refineries are known to be cyclical and are affected by the overall economy, oil prices, oil refinery capacity, and demand for gasoline. Predicting these variables is extremely difficult in the long term, and a downturn in any one of these variables could negatively affect cash flows for HF Sinclair. Investors should be careful about projecting the past into the future, as the future may look very different. The so called 'golden age' for refiners may not last that long, and most surely not forever in my view.

Environmental regulations could restrict the profits of HF Sinclair as they have to abide by new rules about refining crude oil. Government agencies have a lot of power in determining new regulations that could stop HF Sinclair from expanding.

The growing popularity of EVs is potentially making gasoline and diesel obsolete in the long term. HF Sinclair may fail to adapt to changing trends as gasoline may be in a long-term secular decline, as electric vehicles become more affordable to the general population.

Hold HF Sinclair

I'm intrigued by oil refiners for their strong cash flow and good dividends, but at the same time cautious because of their cyclical nature. At least for the near to medium term, I see the shares holding up alright at around $60 per share, but am unwilling to project anything higher. At the very least, shareholders should continue to hold after Q1 earnings as they will be rewarded well, but I wouldn't recommend buying more shares at today's price.