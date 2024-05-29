deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is the most important participant in the Major Appliances segment in North America and Latin America. Besides, the company is seeing a sharp decline in its share price, first because of the heavy cyclical nature of the business and secondly because of an overleveraged balance sheet resulting from poor capital allocation done by the management since the second half of 2021. At this point, WHR is valued at the same prices as in the most recent severe crisis, in March 2020, but that does not mean it is an easy buy since now, it is a worse company. For the time being, I consider Whirlpool to be a hold. Because of its cyclical nature and poor balance sheet, the company has become way more vulnerable to interest rates. While macroeconomic conditions continue to be rough, the stock can continue to fall without an absolute bottom.

Data by YCharts

Whirlpool, the leading participant

As presented in its 2024 Investor Day presentation, Whirlpool is the number one company by market share in the Major Appliances business in both North America and Latin America, with sales of around $11 billion in the first and $3.5 billion in the last one, out of a total revenue of around 20B.

This is particularly important because it demonstrates a solid business that, although cyclical, will be almost irreplaceable by new actors in the market or current competitors. WHR brands like Kitchen Aid, Maytag, or the proper Whirlpool will not lose market share easily since the industry's cyclical nature gives them a heavy edge when the macroeconomic environment is adequate, in my view. For instance, WHR will sell its products nicely when money is easy. In contrast, when money is hard to get, when interest rates are high, WHR will be able to benefit from its massive production and sell its products first than its competitors since it can drop its prices easier because of the scale economics of being the biggest market participant, in my opinion.

That alone would make WHR a straightforward buy at low prices, since we might reasonably assume that the company would get through the other side of the cycle because of its irreplaceability. Unfortunately for the people who would like to buy the stock and the current shareholders, Whirlpool management has made a poor capital allocation since 2021, generating a very hard-to-swallow balance sheet and, therefore, adding uncertainty and volatility to the stock.

Some context

Following its latest earnings release, Whirlpool has reported a decrease in sales YoY of 4.4% adjusted to currency fluctuations, which translates into a 33% decline in "ongoing" earnings per share. This ongoing term refers to some adjustments the company makes to show precise results without the M&A impact that the company is currently carrying on in Europe. I'll cover this in some detail later. The sharp decline in earnings compared to net sales is caused by the razor-thin margins in the nature of this industry, where each dollar lost in revenues is heavily felt at the bottom line.

WHR Q1 2024 Results (Whirlpool Earnings Release Q1 2024)

The Management is taking some action

Following its Investor Day Presentation, WHR has embarked on a portfolio transformation. This strategy focuses on reducing global exposure to improve better, more reliable margins and, in general, growth. One measure taken is exiting the EMEA markets and betting on India.

This EMEA exit is carried through creating a new company called Beko Europe, which is supposed to bring $200-300M in incremental cash flows for 2025. Honestly, that sounds great, but ultimately, it is not going to be enough to mitigate the damage done to the balance sheet. In any case, getting rid of the MDA Europe business is a good decision since it has a terrible EBIT margin.

WHR Segment Review Geographical Breakdown (Whirlpool Earnings Release Q1 2024)

Bad decisions taken by management in the past are biting today's balance sheet

Indeed, one of the most dangerous events that can happen to a stock is to have a nice dividend in danger. Unfortunately, this is WHR's case. With a dividend projected to be 400M for the current year, following the most recent earnings call, the payout ratio for the company will reach around 70% of its projected free cash flow of 600M for the year. While this is not extremely risky for the dividend right now, if the market deteriorates quickly enough by next year, the stock might continue to suffer as the dividend becomes less secure.

Additionally, management did not take advantage of the good times in 2021. Instead of downsizing WHR's debt, it decided to do share buybacks while the stock was valued at between $150 - $220 a share, at the highest valuations possible.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

To add insult to injury, after that heavy misallocation, management decided to acquire InSinkErator in an all-cash transaction of 3B for an expensive company valued at 14 times EBITDA for what is going to be a cyclical business. Do not get me wrong; InSinkErator is a great company, but the management took too much additional debt, now representing 350M in interest expense, which is close to 60% of the expected FCF for this year.

Whirlpool Projections on Value Creation (Whirlpool 2024 Investor Day Presentation)

Additionally, the balance sheet is not in great shape, with more than 8B in Long-term liabilities, just 2B in tangible long-term assets, and cashflows of 600M, with a huge 350M interest expense; the company is simply too risky and relatively poorly managed. This is no doubt why S&P Global has rated WHR's debt as BBB with a negative outlook, the worst possible classification before getting a speculative grade.

Possible Upside Risks

There is no doubt that Whirlpool is an extremely iconic company with many iconic brands. I believe the stock will eventually rise again from the lows we have seen recently, but the question is, from what bottom?

Some upside risks that I see from the stock come from possible major investors coming to buy at this price, providing support to the valuation, which is fine since they can secure a high dividend that is not in heavy threat at the moment. Another upside risk could come in the form of the Fed surprising the markets and making statements about cutting interest rates way sooner than anticipated. This information can fuel the hope between investors and lower the balance sheet risk for the company, making the stock rebound sharply. In any case, I think this last scenario would happen, nonetheless, but we do not know from what price point.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Whirlpool's management has done a poor job serving shareholders. Increasing debt levels significantly by buying expensive assets while buying back stock at the worst possible time only reveals a poor capital allocation strategy. Fortunately, the margin optimization, added to the company's size and importance in the market, together with the Beko European project and really low valuations, make this company a difficult sell at this point. Nonetheless, the company is far from being a buy since it still depends on the Fed to make interest rate cuts to improve demand and release the pressure generated by the balance sheet.

Having said this, the stock is a clear hold if you manage to hold the bag of this pummeled share, but if you are trying to begin a new position, this stock is a bet on the Fed cutting interest rates sooner rather than later. In any case, I would prefer to buy other less risky assets like long-term bonds if I would bet on lower interest rates.