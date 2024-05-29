Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

My last rating downgrade before Zscaler's (NASDAQ:ZS) previous earnings release aged well as the stock plunged by around 32% since late February. The company reports its fiscal Q3 2024 earnings on May 30 post-market, and today, I want to update my thesis in light of this crucial event.

The company is poised to deliver another stellar quarter, and its flawless earnings surprise track record substantially adds to my optimism. Wall Street's sentiment around the upcoming earnings release is quite optimistic as well. After the recent share price plunge, the valuation became compelling. There are also a few other robust potential catalysts. All in all, I upgraded ZS's rating back to "Buy" before the fiscal Q3 earnings release.

Recent developments and earnings preview

Zscaler released its latest quarterly earnings on February 29 when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue grew by a massive 35.5% YoY and the adjusted EPS more than doubled, from $0.37 to $0.76. The EPS strength was ensured by the economies of scale effect, as the operating margin improved from -16.83% to -8.66%.

Seeking Alpha

Strong operating performance allowed ZS to significantly improve its free cash flow [FCF]. In fiscal Q2, ZS generated $108 million FCF, around 30% higher YoY. This contributed to the company's balance sheet, improving its net cash position to $1.22 billion. Zscaler boasts ample liquidity to continue investing heavily in innovation and differentiation of its offerings.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for May 30 post-market. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus to be $536 million, 28% higher on a YoY basis. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line by expanding from $0.48 to $0.65. The crucial bullish sign is that there were 34 upward EPS revisions from Wall Street analysts over the last 90 days, indicating improving expectations around Zscaler's upcoming earnings release.

Seeking Alpha

Past achievements do not guarantee future success, but Zscaler's flawless earnings surprise history over the last 16 quarters boosts my confidence in the company's ability to deliver another positive surprise on May 30.

However, the market's reaction to earnings release does not only depend on the quarterly performance. Investors will also highly likely pay a lot of attention to the management's forward-looking comments to assess the company's long-term potential.

I am quite optimistic from this perspective as well. The company continues innovating as it recently unveiled AI capabilities which were added to its Data Protection Platform. New features are designed to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data in public clouds such as AWS and Microsoft Azure. Seamless integration of Zscaler's AI-powered features with the world's two largest cloud infrastructure players is crucial to demonstrate the company's cutting-edge technologies.

From the bigger picture perspective, there are few more positive catalysts. According to IDC, cybersecurity industry momentum is strong across Europe and is not expected to slow down soon. For Asia/Pacific, IDC forecasts a 12.8% industry CAGR by 2027.

The demand for cutting-edge cybersecurity services will certainly remain robust in the U.S. as well. The country is the epicenter of the current AI-driven digital revolution, as all IT giants are boosting their data center investments. The more sophisticated cloud and AI offerings will be rolled out by Tech giants, the more demand for cybersecurity services will be. Therefore, industry trends are quite favorable for Zscaler. This makes me optimistic about the management's likely forward-looking comments during the upcoming earnings call.

Data by YCharts

From the technical analysis perspective, the stock looks quite oversold, as its 14-day RSI is currently below 40. The level is notably below the last three years' average of 52. As shown on the chart above, when Zscaler's RSI dipped below 40, it has consistently been followed a rapid upswing in the RSI, indicating positive stock price movements.

Seeking Alpha

Last but not least, my optimism is also backed by the upgrade for Zscaler from Seeking Alpha Quant ratings over the last month. The stock got an upgrade from "Hold" to "Strong Buy" since late April, which is another solid bullish sign to me.

Valuation update

ZS rallied by 22% over the last twelve months, lagging behind the broader U.S. stock market. This year has been tough so far for ZS's investors, as the stock price declined by around 26% YTD. Valuation ratios are sky-high compared to the sector median. However, Zscaler's stellar growth and rapid profitability metrics improvement likely deserve a premium.

Seeking Alpha

Looking only at multiples is certainly not sufficient to value a growth company. Therefore, I am switching to the discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation. I use a 9% WACC, recommended by valueinvesting.io. I rely on revenue consensus estimates for the next decade, projecting a 22% CAGR. My FCF ex-SBC margin for the base year is 5.76%, a TTM level. Since ZS is projected to compound revenue with a 22% CAGR and the company demonstrates rapid profitability improvement, I incorporate a 150 basis points yearly expansion of the FCF margin.

Author's calculations

The business's fair value is $34 billion. This is around 33% higher than the current market cap, making the valuation quite attractive.

Risks to consider

Buying before earnings is extremely risky, especially when we speak about aggressive growth stocks like ZS. For example, the previous quarter was strong, and the management raised its guidance for the full-fiscal year. Nevertheless, the stock saw a massive selloff because investors' expectations for the guidance boost were even higher. Therefore, investors who will decide to opt in before earnings should be ready to tolerate potential downside swing after-earnings.

Zscaler navigates an extremely competitive cybersecurity market full of large and innovative players. Failing to differentiate will likely mean losing the market share to competition, leading to substantial deterioration of shareholders' value.

According to the latest 10-K report, the company generates around half of its revenue outside the U.S. This means that the company is exposed to significant forex risks, as well as geopolitical risks and risks of failing to comply with a complex web of international regulations.

Bottom line

To conclude, I upgraded ZS back to "Buy" before Q3 earnings. The company is poised to deliver another stellar quarter, and Wall Street's sentiment around the upcoming earnings release has improved significantly over the last few months. The stock looks very attractive from the valuation perspective, and the RSI indicator suggests the stock is significantly oversold.