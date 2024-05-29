Susumu Yoshioka/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Holmen (OTCPK:HLMMF) (OTCPK:HLMNY) is a Swedish company that I have been writing about a few times in the past, and holding a very neutral stance at all times that I have offered coverage. The reasoning on my side has been fairly clear - a quality company, but with a volatile commodity as a base, and with a non-commoditized and premium valuation multiple and low yield, which makes volatile future trends in the market hard to forecast as a part of an attractive long-term upside. It's the same issue as we see with very high-valued oil or gas companies, that while they may themselves be incredibly qualitative, they're also in the end a volatile energy company, and need to at least in some extent be treated as such.

My thesis for the company almost a year back has been vindicated here, as I see it, with a less than double-digit return for the company. You can find that article here.

Holmen isn't the largest or even the oldest Swedish forestry business - but it's still almost as old as the American Civil War, and it has solid business trends and good management. Yield is so-so - don't expect much - but do expect solid development and stability here, provided you buy it at the right price - otherwise, you could see underperformance for this investment, as you have seen here.

In this article, I mean to update my case on Holmen AB and show you why I have seen such success with my options, but why I don't expect for this company to outperform the market going forward.

Holmen AB - Plenty of upside to be had, but the right price is a "must" here.

The 1Q24 period is the last period we have to look at, presented in late April about a month back at this particular point.

Positives first - because they exist.

An overall shortage of wood and timber owing to several factors is pushing prices for Holmen and other companies up. This is especially beneficial for companies that couple a vast holding of forests with their own manufacturing - such as Holmen, and unlike Billerud (OTC:BLRDF) which has in turn sold almost all of their forest holdings.

Holmen IR (Holmen IR)

This means despite an overall slow end market for the products, the market for the raw material continues to be very good - and those price increases obviously translate to a higher level of company profit, coming to a 12-month operating profit of 1.6B SEK based on 1Q, which came in at a significant increase both from YoY and from other sequential perspective.

Holmen IR (Holmen IR)

Holmen is also in the beneficial situation that the company has a fair amount of renewable power, in the form of 1.8 TWh of wind power on an annual basis. Because energy prices remain relatively high in the Nordics, things are positive here as well. Also, hydro earnings are at a good level and continue to provide operational profit and stability to Holmen. The global shortage of wood continues to keep prices high and constrain the supply situation, not made easier by the Russian invasion of Ukraine - Russia has a lot of wood.

However, this also translates into some negative effects. Holmen is having a fair amount of downtime due to log supply constraints, which is affecting company profitability. ROCE is down at a poor level, and profit for the wood segment is actually negative for the quarter.

Positives are visible, however, in board/paper which came in at significantly better levels than I expected, with prices recovering from the 2022-2023 low, and this recovery going quite strongly in the rebate-adjusted Pulp prices.

Meanwhile, paper continues its ever-slow decline that it has been going through since at least 2015, with prices somewhat stable, but printing paper demand being on almost the lowest level in over 10 years. There's no improvement expected here, as I see it.

On a group level, the contribution from energy and forest as well as paper is making sure that group results are actually looking good. Nothing to the record level of 2022, and below 2021 and 2023 so far, but it's looking good. As we know, this Is a volatile sector and segment, so we'll see how this evolves on a forward basis.

Holmen AB IR (Holmen AB IR)

Holmen remains one of the largest forest owners in Europe. The company has substantial assets in Sweden, and Finland, but also the rest of Europe. In fact, not a signal large country is without having assets here for Holmen, as you can see below.

Holmen AB IR (Holmen AB IR)

If one is interested in the net zero/ESG agenda, it's at the very least worth mentioning here that the company is leading the charge here. What do I mean by leading the charge?

I mean that the company has a net increase of 1.6 MT Co2 in growing forests, a net 0.5 MT Co2 in storage in buildings, and a negative Mt Co2E scope 1+2 and Scope 3, as low as -0.6 MtCo2E for Scope three.

I find it interesting, but it's not something that is my primary focus.

It's impressive knowing, however, that Holmen AB owns over 1.3M ha of total land, including the harvest of its own forests, hydro and wind on that land, and its facilities and buildings.

Holmen has one of the best profitability in the entire industry, despite declines. With a 50%+ gross margin, 20%+ operating margin, and almost a double-digit net income margin, it's absolutely superb and in the 90th+ percentile across its sector. The same is true in debt, where the company remains very low, and Holmen remains cash-heavy.

The problem Holmen encounters when looked at by any investor is the chronically high valuation and premiumization of the company's stock. it makes sense given what you're getting, to some extent - but just how badly shareholders have been doing for the past few years looking at a total return perspective highlights the importance of the company's, and valuation overall.

Holmen Valuation - Still too expensive, I say "no" here

The fact is, nothing would make me happier than being able to declare Holmen AB a "BUY" here. But that's not something that's possible here. The company is simply too expensive for that to be in any way valid to me.

The main reason that I'm positive about Holmen fundamentally is the company's quality. However, I feel obliged to point out at this time, once again, that most analysts that are forecasting this company seem to have very little idea of how to effectively account for both volatilities in timber/paper, and properly provision for the upside from its forestry segment coupled with the stability of packaging. I say this because of how they're currently assuming that the company's earnings evolve until 2026E, which is a fairly simple decline curve starting with 2024E in my last article, to now having changed it to essentially having an upside once again of double digits in 2025E. (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link).

This uncertainty and quick changes, and lack of understanding that I see here is why I see the 50% positive failure forecast ratio on the part of the analysts as fairly telling.

However, valuation is key here - and Holmen has been underperforming since it dropped from its 2021-2022 heights, which is also when I sold the company because I saw it as being too expensive - as I do today. If you had sold at the heights then, even with the "gain" we've seen this year so far, you'd still be 17.7% negative at this time to the tune of almost negative 9% per year.

F.A.S.T graphs Upside (F.A.S.T graphs Upside)

Valuation matters, and I do not buy timber and forest/cardboard companies at a premium above 15-16x, not even at BBB+.

So, let me explain with clarity why I do not consider this company a "BUY" here. I expect the company on the back of the current supply issues in timber to continue to see a less-than-ideal asset utilization rate, which will drive company earnings down or at least keep them muted. For that reason, I see 2024 as mostly "lost" here. Going into 2025-2026 I see some reversal potential, but the situation is likely to stay fundamentally the same, so the company's price increases and an improving board situation might give some rise here, but not enough to offset the downside. Low growth and single-digit result improvements are the best we can hope for here. Because the company already trades at over 20x P/E normalized, there is no way that I see a conservative upside here.

My last PT for the company is 380 SEK, no more, and I am not changing this as of this particular article. Even 380 is comparatively expensive given that it represents the 2026E 17x P/E, but I can get on board with that given the quality and a potential 9-13% annualized upside at that time, given how much assets the company owns.

Anything above that though is an absolute no-go for me. The company, even if you allow for the high 20-year averages of 17.7x, represents a negative potential annualized RoR, even with the yield included, of -2%, or -5% in 3 years.

In order for Holmen to give you good or positive returns here, you have to expect the company to outperform at a rate of 20-25x P/E, which in this sector Is not something that I consider likely.

For that reason, I am at a "HOLD", I'm not changing my stance, and I am updating my overall Holmen thesis in the following manner.

Thesis

Holmen is perhaps one of the best paper/forest/wood companies out there. Stellar credit, superb fundamentals, a good basis for value creation with everything pretty much covered. However, it commands the excepted premium.

The company has recently risen to over 440 SEK - This is very far from a "BUY" for me.

The company is a "HOLD" here with a PT of around 380 SEK per share, where I would start "BUY" on the common share.

The way I invest in Holmen is by writing puts. I go for the 380s or below where possible and secure yields of 7-11% annualized, waiting for the company to drop and collect premiums in the meantime. I still have some contracts currently OTM (out of the money), but I wouldn't be at all sad to see those "filled" if the company were to drop to those levels.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized):

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company does not have an attractive upside due to valuation issues - I give it a "HOLD" Here, but I'm busy writing attractive put options when the company sees a decline in share price.

