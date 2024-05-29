Arcadium Lithium Stock: Patient Investors Will Be Rewarded

May 29, 2024 6:38 AM ETArcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) Stock
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.52K Followers

Summary

  • There is little doubt about the key role lithium manufacturers will play in global decarbonization efforts, but due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, lithium has been in oversupply recently.
  • Long story short, almost all the factors that boosted lithium prices to record highs in 2022 have turned the other way around.
  • At the current rate of supply additions, the market will enter a supply deficit by 2030, but the level of supply shortage is something experts do not agree on.
  • Arcadium Lithium, as a low-cost producer, will see a major acceleration in earnings growth even if lithium prices move a few basis points higher.
  • Arcadium's cheap valuation, cost synergies resulting from the merger, and diversified production facilities make it an attractive bet on the expected recovery of lithium prices.

Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia

Being an Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) investor is not easy. There is little doubt about the key role lithium manufacturers will play in global decarbonization efforts, but due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, lithium has been in oversupply for over a

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.52K Followers
Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst. He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALTM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALTM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALTM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News