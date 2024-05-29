Olemedia

Being an Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) investor is not easy. There is little doubt about the key role lithium manufacturers will play in global decarbonization efforts, but due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, lithium has been in oversupply for over a year, putting downward pressure on lithium prices. There is a lot to like about Arcadium, from its access to low-cost lithium in Argentina to its growing scale, but ALTM stock is likely to go nowhere until lithium prices move higher, or at least stabilize. Even before the merger between Livent and Allkem, I found Livent a very attractive bet based on its access to economical lithium production facilities and cheap valuation.

The planned cost savings of $60-$80 million this year, encouraging prospects for economies of scale resulting from shared infrastructure across Livent and Allkem's assets, and the new expansion strategy that focuses on profitable growth are all positive developments. However, I believe none of this will move the needle for ALTM stock until Mr. Market observes positive lithium price action. With this in mind, I dived deep into the global lithium market to identify a potential inflection point for the industry and Arcadium.

Lithium's Big Challenges

Long story short, almost all the factors that boosted lithium prices to record highs in 2022 have turned the other way around.

First, lithium prices skyrocketed between 2021 and 2022 aided by robust EV growth. In 2022, total EV unit sales grew 55% YoY to 10.25 million. As illustrated below, EV unit sales only grew by a meager 4% last year. The massive boost the lithium market received from strong EV sales in 2022 reversed in 2023.

Exhibit 1: EV unit sales by year

Statista

Second, lithium supply has grown faster than demand in recent quarters, pushing the market into oversupply, in complete contrast to 2022 when supply could not keep up with surging demand. Earlier this year, Fastmarkets projected a 30% increase in lithium supply in 2024, pushing the market deeper into oversupplied territory.

Exhibit 2: Lithium supply and demand

Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets, however, expects the lithium market to inch toward equilibrium later this year as some lithium producers are likely to delay expansion projects due to the declining prices of lithium in the market. In addition, cost-inefficient projects might be taken offline with the emergence of new low-cost production sites, potentially removing some supply-side pressures.

The Long-Term Picture

Lithium prices, in my opinion, may not reach the highs seen in 2022 for a long period of time, if at all. This, however, should not spook long-term investors given that the focus should be on identifying the potential for a recovery in prices.

Before diving deeper, let me highlight that lithium prices have been fairly stable this year. In fact, prices have notched a bit higher since the Chinese New Year in February.

Exhibit 3: Lithium carbonate prices (CNY/T)

Trading Economics

There are three main sources of lithium carbonate demand.

Automotive lithium-ion battery production. Energy storage lithium-ion battery production. Lithium battery production for consumer electronics and ceramics.

According to InfoLink Consulting, lithium carbonate demand will reach 1,189,000 MT LCE in 2024 with automotive demand dominating the market. The projected demand for lithium demand in 2024 comprises:

759,000 MT LCE from the automotive sector,

119,000 MT LCE from energy storage,

and 311,000 MT LCE from lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics and ceramics.

Given the key role played by the automotive sector, it is important to assess the demand outlook for lithium in this sector.

McKinsey projects lithium-ion battery demand to grow at a CAGR of 27% through 2030 to reach 4,700 GWh compared to just 700 GWh in 2022. The EV sector, as depicted below, will account for the majority of this growth.

Exhibit 4: Lithium-ion battery demand projection

McKinsey

According to the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, lithium demand will grow at a midpoint of 275,000 tons of LCE per year through 2050. The total demand is expected to grow more than tenfold between 2017 and 2050 in the Net Zero Emissions scenario. At the current rate of supply additions, the market is expected to enter a supply deficit by 2030. The level of supply shortage is something experts do not agree on, but they all predict a shortage somewhere around 2030.

If we look at a few examples, Deutsche Bank expects a shortage of 768,000 tons of LCE by 2030 while Benchmark Mineral Intelligence projects a 300,000 tons of LCE shortage. Rystad Energy, on the other hand, estimates a shortage as soon as 2028. Wood Mackenzie's raw materials research director Allan Pedersen also shares a similar opinion, expecting lithium to be in excess supply in the next couple of years but eventually go back to a deficit by 2030.

Arcadium: Attractive But Patience - A Lot of It - Is Needed

Based on the findings in the previous segment, we know that lithium demand will remain robust in the next decade. That said, a lot of new supply is coming online today, and the next couple of years (2024 and 2025) will mark a major supply boost globally as aggressive investments made in lithium assets back in 2022 will finally start delivering. I predict lithium prices to move higher starting in mid-2025 albeit at a moderate pace compared to the surge we saw in 2022. To make the most of the projected increase in lithium prices, I believe investors should focus on lithium miners that are at the low end of the cost curve as these companies will see a major acceleration in earnings growth even if lithium prices move a few basis points higher.

Arcadium is a low-cost lithium producer with production facilities in geographically advantageous regions such as Argentina. The company, since its merger, has also focused on concentrated expansion in South America, which I believe will contribute positively to its cost structure in the long term.

At a forward P/E of around 20, I find Arcadium attractive as I believe the company will be one of the biggest winners of the expected recovery of lithium prices in the next year. However, a lot of patience and conviction will be needed to weather the incoming storm in the second half of this year when lithium prices are likely to lose ground as new supply comes online.

Takeaway

If I were desperate to make money in stocks in the next 12 months, I would probably distance myself from ALTM. Because I am a long-term-oriented investor, however, I find Arcadium's risk-reward profile very attractive as I believe the market is underestimating the company's potential to benefit from slow and steady growth in lithium prices. Based on the new findings discussed in this analysis, I reiterate my buy rating for ALTM.