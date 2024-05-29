Klaus Vedfelt

Summary

Following my coverage on Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) in Feb’24, which I reiterated a buy rating due to my positive outlook for the business as management has executed very well on multiple fronts, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. BOWL continues to receive a buy rating from me as I continue to have a very positive growth outlook for the business, supported by multiple visible growth drivers. BOWL’s capital return policy is also something to look forward to, as it could further boost total returns.

Investment thesis

On 6/05/2024, BOWL released its 3Q24 earnings, which saw revenue of $337.7 million, gross profit of $111.8 million, adj EBITDA of $122.8 million, adj EBIT of $71 million, and adj EPS of $0.07. At the topline, growth came in at 7%, which was in line with the guided range of 6.1% to 10.9%. That said, EBITDA underperformed consensus expectations of $133.4 million, which led to adj EPS underperforming consensus as well. Apart from a disappointing profit performance, I think the weak same-store-sales [SSS] growth performance (down 2.1%) also impacted the share price performance. That said, I believe the outlook remains very positive, with multiple indicators and catalysts supporting my view.

On SSS growth, I remain positive because the slowdown doesn’t seem to be structural. Instead, it was impacted by the bad weather in 1CQ24, as can be seen from the monthly SSS growth performance: Jan was down 7%, with the first 3 weeks down more than 10%; Feb was up 1%; and March was up 3%. Importantly, on a quarter-to-date basis (April to the 1st week of May), SSS growth has further accelerated to 6%. The launch of a new summer season pass that was not available last year ($10–15 million opportunity) further supports my view of improved SSS performance for 4Q24. For reference, this is a potential 6% tailwind to 4Q24 total revenue growth. Readers should also note that 4Q24 is going to enjoy easier growth comps, as 4Q23 SSS was down 2.6%.

Looking into FY25, with 4Q24 SSS potentially coming in at mid-single-digit growth, it also sets up a very positive baseline for FY25 SSS growth expectations. There are also multiple visible catalysts that instill confidence, in my view. Firstly, the rebranding of Bowlero to Lucky Strike has significantly improved customer awareness (a survey done by Nielsen according to the 3Q24 earnings call) by as much as 100%, and this should lead to more traffic. Secondly, the launch of a new website that streamlines the online booking process (better user experience), which I expect to lead to an improvement in traffic, Thirdly, BOWL is going to upgrade its food menu in July in all centers, and this should drive up average transaction value.

As for profits, the improvement in SSS should naturally benefit both EBITDA and EPS due to the inherent operating leverage. Additionally, BOWL should see lower customer acquisition costs [CAC]—CAC went from $200 6 to 9 months ago to half of that in 3Q24—from the new website as the increase in online traffic volume allows for more fixed cost leverage. The combination of improving SSS and reducing CAC should lead to EBITDA and EPS growth in the coming quarters.

Finally, the BOWL balance sheet has gotten a lot better vs. the last quarter, with net debt to EBITDA falling from 2.7x in 2Q24 to 1.4x in 3Q24. Note that the management leverage target is 3x, which means there is a lot of room for BOWL to load up debt to continue its M&A strategy (more growth opportunities). The solid balance sheet also means that BOWL can continue to support its capital return policy, which management has been on point with so far: repurchasing an additional 1.1 million shares, bringing total YTD repurchases to 20.8 million (bought back 11% of 4Q23 outstanding shares).

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for BOWL, based on my model, is $31.24. I have gained a lot more confidence regarding BOWL’s outlook given the visible growth drivers I have mentioned above, and hence I continue to believe BOWL can grow at the pace I had originally expected: 12% in FY24 and 16% for FY25/26. There are two areas I should point out in my model that implicitly understate the potential upside:

I continue to assume BOWL to trade at its historical average multiple of 3.5x forward revenue and did not assume further upwards revenue rating despite the fact that BOWL now has a lower CAC (better profit outlook) and a lower leverage ratio. I did not include share buybacks for FY25, which management has been vocal about. If they were to buy back another 11% share like they did in 3Q24, that would be a bonus to shareholders.

All in all, I still think BOWL offers attractive upside gains for shareholders. As SSS and profit growth inflect upwards in the coming quarters, this should ignite a positive sentiment around the stock, thereby pushing the share price upwards.

Risk

BOWL's bottom line is dependent on discretionary spending, and a slowdown in the economy as a whole may cause people to cut back on their discretionary spending, which in turn could impact BOWL's revenue. Customer changes in entertainment preferences from bowling to other entertainment options may also impact BOWL's growth outlook.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for BOWL is a buy rating. Multiple growth drivers support my view, including the recovery of SSS growth, the positive impacts of the rebranding to Lucky Strike, a new website, and an improved food menu. These factors should lead to higher revenue and improved margins. BOWL also has a very healthy balance sheet that should easily support further capital return corporate actions, which benefits shareholders.