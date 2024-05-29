zeljkosantrac

Elevator Pitch

Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF) [3888:HK] is rated as a Hold. In its press releases, Kingsoft Corporation describes itself as a "Chinese software and Internet service company" that generates revenue from "online games" and "office software."

My prior July 19, 2021 article touched on the outlook for KSFTF's software and gaming businesses. In the current write-up, I review Kingsoft Corporation's most recent quarterly financial performance and its financial prospects.

KSFTF delivered a revenue miss and an earnings beat in Q1 2024. Looking ahead, new games are expected to boost the performance of the Kingsoft Corporation's online games business. But the company's office software business could face stiff competition as new office software products compete on AI-related features. Therefore, I have chosen to retain a Hold rating for Kingsoft Corporation.

Readers should be aware that the company's shares are listed on both the OTC or Over-The-Counter market and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The trading liquidity for Kingsoft Corporation's OTC shares is low, but its Hong Kong-listed shares boasted a reasonably high three-month average daily trading value of $20 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Investors can trade in the company's Hong Kong shares with US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers.

Top Line Performance Was Below Expectations Due To Older Games

Kingsoft Corporation issued the company's latest Q1 2024 results announcement last week. KSFTF's top line performance wasn't as good as what the market had anticipated.

The company registered a revenue of RMB2,136.9 million in the first quarter of the current year. This was -2.4% below the analysts' consensus sales forecast of RMB2,190.0 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. Moreover, Kingsoft Corporation's top line expansion in local currency or RMB terms had slowed from +12.1% YoY for Q3 2023 and +9.4% YoY for Q4 2023 to +8.5% YoY in Q1 2024.

In the most recent quarter, the office software business segment's strong revenue growth was partially offset by the weakness associated with the online games segment. In specific terms, the top line generated by online games declined by -0.8% YoY to RMB911.5 million in Q1 2024, while office software revenue rose by +16.5% YoY to RMB1,225.4 million during the same time period.

KSFTF attributed the below-expectations and slower top line growth for the recent quarter to "a natural decline in revenue from certain existing games" in its Q1 2024 results announcement. In other words, Kingsoft Corporation's relatively older games have witnessed a drop in sales contribution as they reach the later stages of their life-cycles.

But Earnings Beat Consensus Because Of Cost Control

KSFTF managed to achieve higher-than-expected earnings for Q1 2024, even though the company's recent quarterly top line fell short of expectations.

Net income attributable to shareholders for Kingsoft Corporation grew by +48.0% YoY to RMB284.6 million in the first quarter of the year. KSFTF's actual Q1 2024 bottom line was +4.6% above the sell side's consensus earnings estimate of RMB272.0 million (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Good expense management allowed Kingsoft Corporation to record a better-than-expected net profit for the recent quarter. The company's selling and distribution costs decreased by -25.6% YoY from RMB351.2 million in Q1 2023 to RMB261.3 million for Q1 2024.

In its first quarter results announcement, KSFTF indicated that it had reduced "promotional spending on online games." It is reasonable to assume that Kingsoft Corporation had done well in terms of optimizing marketing expenses relating to older games which were generating lower revenue.

Kingsoft Corporation's post-results share price performance suggests that the market had a mixed view of the company's latest quarterly financial performance. The company reported its Q1 2024 results on May 22 after trading hours (Hong Kong time). Subsequently, Kingsoft Corporation's Hong Kong-listed shares rose by +1.3% on May 23, before declining by -1.3% on May 24.

Mixed Prospects

Looking beyond the company's Q1 2024 results, Kingsoft Corporation's prospects are mixed taking into account both the online games and office software businesses.

At the company's Q1 2024 earnings briefing, Kingsoft Corporation guided for a +10% growth in its revenue derived from the online games business segment for full-year FY 2024. This will represent a significant improvement as compared to the online games business' -0.8% YoY sales contraction in the first quarter.

KSFTF revealed in the company's Q1 results announcement that its "anime shooter game, Snowbreak: Containment Zone" registered "significant increases in both daily active users and gross receipts" for the first quarter. The company also shared in its latest quarterly earnings announcement that its "sci-fi game Mecha BREAK received the license approval in March 2024." Considering these latest developments, Kingsoft Corporation's revenue contribution from new games is likely to more than offset the fall in revenue from older games for the coming quarters.

On the flip side, there is uncertainty regarding the future performance of Kingsoft Corporation's office software business segment. The company's office software revenue grew by an impressive +16.5% YoY in Q1 2024, but competitive forces might affect the outlook for its office software business.

KSFTF's CEO mentioned at the company's first quarter earnings call that "from the AI perspective, my understanding is that for Office products, the AI competition is quite hard." An April 10, 2024 news article published in Chinese media publication Yicai Global noted that "Chinese internet companies, including Kingsoft Office Software, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), Alibaba Group (BABA), have been integrating artificial intelligence into their office software products."

As such, the increase in competitive intensity for China's office software market with the rise of AI could potentially result in slower top line growth (market share loss) or higher costs (increased investments to remain competitive) for Kingsoft Corporation's office software business. Notably, Kingsoft Corporation's research & development expenses grew by +8% YoY in Q1 2024. KSFTF attributed the higher R&D expenses to "investments in artificial intelligence and collaborative products and services of Kingsoft Office Group" in its first quarter results announcement.

In summary, the company's overall outlook is murky considering how its office software and online games segments are likely to perform in the remaining quarters of the year.

Closing Thoughts

I have a mixed view of Kingsoft Corporation's latest quarterly results and its business outlook. Also, Kingsoft Corporation is fairly valued based on its Price-to-Earnings or PEG multiple of close to 1. As per S&P Capital IQ data, the stock's PEG is 0.93 times as per its consensus FY 2024 normalized P/E ratio of 24.9 times and its consensus FY 2024-2026 normalized EPS CAGR projection of +26.7%.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.