I last covered Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a note for Seeking Alpha back in November 2020, when the automated insulin pump solutions provider's stock price traded at ~$115. I gave the stock a "Buy" recommendation, which initially proved to be the right call, as 12 months on, it had reached a high of $150 per share.

In 2020, Tandem delivered revenues of $499m, and an operating loss of $(8m). In 2021, revenues grew to $703m, and a small operating profit of $23m was achieved. Revenues jumped again in 2022, however a larger operating loss of $(62m) was reported, and last year, revenues shrank year-on-year, to $748m, while operating loss widened to $(155m).

Tandem's stock price rapidly lost momentum in 2022, ending the year at a price of ~$45 - down ~70%, and by November last year it had sunk to a new low of just ~$15 per share.

One explanation for Tandem's declines could be the emergence of the "miracle" weight loss drug class of GLP-1 agonists, led by Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic, and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro, which have both won approval to treat Type 2 diabetes, and have also secured approval to treat obesity under the respective brand names Wegovy and Zepbound.

Analysts have speculated that Ozempic and Mounjaro could reduce reliance on integrated continuous glucose monitoring devices, or iCGMs, which monitor blood glucose levels and inject insulin when necessary - Tandem's tubeless insulin pumps are designed to work with such devices.

There are a few flaws with this argument, however. While the GLP-1 agonist industry is expected to become a $100bn market by 2030, Type 1 diabetic patients ("T1D") will still require iCGMs and the industry is still forecast to grow itself. It's possible that GLP-1 medications will one day reduce the pool of T2D patients who may otherwise have used iCGMs, but that day remains a long way off.

Additionally, the share price of other major stakeholders in the iCGM industry - DexCom (DXCM), Abbott (ABT) and Medtronic (MDT), makers of the devices, have not experienced heavy share price losses (iCGMs are only a small part of Abbott and Medtronic's businesses, it should be noted), nor has Tandem's direct rival Insulet (PODD), at least until mid-2023, when Insulet's share price nose-dived, and conversely, Tandem's share price began to pick up.

While GLP-1 medications do cast a long shadow over the long-term growth potential of the CGM industry, and therefore insulin pump providers, there are clearly other reasons why Tandem's share price has been suffering, and also reasons why, across the past 12 months, it has risen in value by 98%.

Shares continue to trade at a ~65% discount to former highs, but now they have upside momentum - in this post, I'll try to analyse why Tandem suffered such heavy losses in 2022 and 2023, and whether the current upside can continue, or be checked, or begin to reverse again.

In Reality, Industry Headwinds Buffeted Tandem Stock

What seemed to affect Tandem's share price were competitive threats to its business model from within the iCGM industry. When handing Tandem stock a double downgrade in August 2022, analysts at Wells Fargo (WFC) commented that "we see downside risk to Street estimates from new competition in all four sources of TNDM’s growth".

Seemingly, Insulet had released a new pump, the Omnipod 5, while Medtronic had developed its own in-house pump, the 780G, restricting Tandem's ability to ship product and maintain a revenue growth trajectory. Economic headwinds, with interest rates and inflation rates high and rising higher, were also expected to create problems for the company.

Tandem was forced to downgrade full year 2022 revenue expectations, and missed multiple quarterly revenue and earnings targets, and meanwhile, Medtronic spent $738m acquiring wearable insulin patch maker EOFlow Co, based in South Korea, further impacting Tandem's market opportunity.

In the midst of the sell-off, Tandem did gain some respite by winning FDA approval for its Tandem Mobi device, which became the smallest automated insulin delivery systems on the market, but then a combination of fears around the impact of GLP-1 weight loss medicines and Apple (AAPL) appointing a new team lead for a rumoured push into the glucose monitor market, and downgraded 2023 revenues guidance for $765m revenues, pushed the stock to its lowest level since its 2013 IPO.

Ultimately, on a GAAP basis, Tandem even missed that revenue target, but arguably, the market strongly overreacted to the setbacks experienced by the company. Tandem ended the year with revenues of $748m, $468m cash, and having "introduced four new products in the United States", according to company CEO John Sheridan. A far from terrible performance. These figures were reported in February this year, alongside the following guidance:

Non-GAAP sales are estimated to be approximately $850 million for the full year and $175 million in the first quarter. Sales inside the United States of approximately $625 million for the full year and $122 million in the first quarter. Sales outside the United States of approximately $225 million for the full year and $53 million in the first quarter.



Analysts began to pay attention to "better than expected" demand for the new Mobi device, and favourable views on iCGMs and pumps from within the endocrinologist community, and Tandem's share price finally began to pick up, reaching a high of $35 per share on the day the company reported its Q1 2024 earnings and business updates.

What News Did Tandem Share When Announcing Q1 2024 Earnings?

First of all, worldwide GAAP sales increased by 13% year-on-year, to $191.7m, significantly outperforming expectations, and global pump shipments also increased by 9%, to 25k pumps.

Tandem Mobi was launched with DexCom's G6 device, while its older t:slim X2 device integrated with Abbott's Freestyle Libre 2 Plus CGM device and DexCom's G7 device was also launched. The company also raised $316m of convertible notes, to be "primarily used for repurchase of existing senior convertible notes".

The company reported a net loss of $(43m), a significant improvement on the $(124m) loss reported in Q1 2023, and guidance was raised as follows:

Non-GAAP sales are estimated to be approximately $868 million for the full year and $205 million in the second quarter. Sales in the United States of approximately $634 million for the full year and $150 million in the second quarter. Sales outside the United States of approximately $234 million for the full year and $55 million in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to be breakeven as a percent of sales for the full year and approximately negative 5 percent in the second quarter.



The positive earnings, reflecting revenue growth and a path back to profitability, triggered another rise in the share price, and many investors may conclude that a company guiding for $868m of revenues warrants a valuation higher than the $3.4bn market cap, which is <4x forward sales, albeit, there is no positive price to earnings ratio as the company is not - yet - profitable.

What Is The Story For Tandem Going Forward?

In a recent corporate presentation, Tandem states it now has ~450k customers in 25 countries, which is refers to as a "scaling renewal opportunity", based on demonstrable customer satisfaction, and it's hard to disagree. More customers equals more renewal opportunities, to add to the new customers being attracted each quarter - it is a "virtuous circle" situation.

The t:slim system now integrates with three different brands of sensor - an industry first, Tandem says, and the Mobi system can work independently of a smartphone controller, with improved wearability. Tandem provides platform integration and a range of add-on products and services, such as reporting, re-ordering, decision support etc.

Tandem says it is targeting 1m customers worldwide, noting that <40% of the 1.9m T1D patients in the US use an insulin pump, and <20% of the 3m patients globally, and the long-term goal is to achieve an operating margin of 25%.

Tandem pricing overview (investor presentation)

As we can see above, Tandem calculates it realises ~$8k per customer per four-year reimbursement cycle, which tallies with $868m projected revenues divided by 450k current customers, which works out as revenue per customer per annum of ~$2k.

If we believe 1m patients is achievable, the peak revenue figure rises to $2bn, and if we assume a 25% operating margin, operating profits of nearly $500m, or a long-term price to earnings target of ~7x - low enough to support a thesis that Tandem's bull run is set to continue, possibly until the share price reaches former highs of >$100 per share.

Concluding Thoughts - Did The Market Miscalculate And Drive Tandem's Share Price Too Low?

In reality, there are many reasons why I suspect Tandem may struggle to reach 1m customers or drive a 25% operating margin - more or less all the same reasons that caused the market to sell Tandem stock in the first place. New devices released by competitors, economic headwinds, the threat of weight loss medications, missed revenue targets, analyst downgrades, poor product performance - it should be noted Tandem's t:slim was subject to a product recall from the FDA earlier this month - and new market entrants, i.e., Apple.

With that said, do I believe the market oversold Tandem stock and dragged the share price too low - yes, I believe that is demonstrably the case. Tandem proved to have a better grasp of industry dynamics and how to keep up with new trends and design products that could stay relevant and deliver strong sales than the market believed, and is back on track after a couple of years of falling behind expectations that were likely set to high by analysts. Armed with that knowledge, I don't think Wall Street will punish Tandem stock so heavily in the face of another temporary setback.

Tandem is working on a new wearable patch / insulin pump, the Sigi device, demonstrating foresight and responsiveness to new trends, and meanwhile, its market keeps growing - for example, DexCom grew sales from $2.9bn in 2022, to $3.6bn last year, and is guiding for $4.2 - $4.35bn of revenues this year.

In short, my conclusion would be that rumours of the death of Tandem's business were "greatly exaggerated" by Mr Market. I do expect there to be long-term and consistent volatility in Tandem's share price, as this is an evolving industry, albeit the competitors have tended to stay the same over the past several years, and may well do for the next several.

My conclusion would be that Tandem stock was once over-valued - I am not sure the business was ever worth $150 per share, but is still undervalued today, and while it may not challenge a triple-digit share price in the short-to-medium term, a value of $75 per share, and a market cap valuation in the region of $5bn for this ~2.4k employee company, based in San Diego, California, would not necessarily flatter the company.