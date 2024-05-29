filo/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has mostly solid business and credit metrics, there are also some risks accompanied by a relatively high P/FFO multiple when compared to the leading sector REITs.

However, the Company has a coherent investment strategy with a clear growth path, which may make it worth holding and collecting well-covered dividends to support patience.

According to the above, I have a neutral view of NTST and believe there are more attractive investment opportunities out there with a better risk-to-reward ratio.

Introduction

NTST is a triple net lease REIT concentrating on retail / service-oriented properties. Investors highly favor this property sector due to its reliability, many success stories, and immunity to some secular trends threatening other property sectors (e.g. the "Amazon effect").

Its stock price hasn't performed well during the last three years, yet the Company's P/FFO multiple remains at a relatively high level of ~14.4x.

Should this multiple be considered a bargain given NTST's business and financial metrics, considering the valuation of its more popular peers? Let's find out!

Within this article, I've discussed the Company's business, compared it to its competitors, and provided a valuation outlook.

NTST - Overview

As of March 2024, the Company owned or had investments across 45 states, totaling 628 properties leased to 88 tenants (excl. 16 properties under development with no rents commenced).

NTST targets retail/service-oriented properties, including:

dollar stores (17.1% of annualized base rent ("ABR")),

grocery stores (15.1% of ABR),

drug stores & pharmacies (13.6% of ABR),

home improvement stores (10.9% of ABR),

convenience stores (6.7% of ABR).

NTST's Investor Presentation

In my recent analysis on Global Net Lease (GNL), I've stated that I generally prefer specialized REITs:

Specialized REITs often have unique sector expertise, which allows them not only to evaluate acquisition opportunities better, but also to keep a clear and coherent investment strategy.

That is especially important for relatively small companies, such as NTST, however, we will review their investment strategy in more detail in the later section.

The Company's agreements are typically triple net leases, which are highly favorable for landlords as they generally require tenants to cover substantial costs related to maintaining and operating the property.

Key business metrics

As usual, there is no point interpreting the company's business metrics without establishing a reference group.

There may not always be a possibility for a perfectly, academically identified peer group; however, the stock market offers sufficient possibilities - especially within the popular retail/service properties sector.

I've included some of the most popular sector representatives, owning up to 4 thousand properties. Therefore, I've excluded the most popular triple net lease retail/service REIT - Realty Income (O).

Among the selected entities are:

Also, please note that I've concentrated on identifying healthy, well-managed companies with outstanding business metrics. The fact that an analyzed entity would exceed an average or a below-average company regarding certain metrics is not sufficient evidence of its performance.

Therefore, I always like to compare the analyzed companies to key industry players.

Further references to the above entities are supported by their Investor Presentations (linked above) and their Q1 2024 SEC filings (linked in the table).

Please review the table below with the reference rationale provided for each entity.

Table 1: Reference group

Entity Reference rationale NTST Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. ADC Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. EPRT Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. NNN Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. Click to enlarge

Occupancy rate

The occupancy rate indicates the overall quality of the portfolio, what reflects the management's investment decisions. The ability to uphold high levels of this measure ensures the predictability of cash flows.

According to Realty Income, the median occupancy rate for S&P 500 REIT amounted to 94.8% in the 12/31/2000 03/31/2024 period. However, investors should keep in mind that there are numerous REITs operating within versatile segments.

They have not all been created equal, thus the above level doesn't reflect the capabilities of a key market player.

Regarding the reference group, recently indicated occupancy rates amounted to:

99.6% for ADC,

99.9% for EPRT,

99.4% for NNN.

NTST is certainly capable of upholding an above-average occupancy rate that is comparable to the reference group. As indicated in its latest Investor Presentation, NTST's occupancy rate amounted to 100.0%.

NTST's Q1 2024 10-Q

Lease terms

Please review the WALT of NTST and the reference group in the table below.

Table 2: Weighted average lease term of the reference group

NTST ADC EPRT NNN Weighted average lease term (WALT) 9.2 8.2 14.1 10.0 Click to enlarge

As I've recently indicated within my latest analysis of one of NTST's competitors - ADC:

I always pay attention to the weighted average lease term (WALT) of an analyzed REIT, as I consider this metric to reflect not only the negotiating position of a company but also the strength of its agreements, and thus predictability of its cash flows.

Considering NTST's target properties, it scores solidly in terms of WALT, even when compared to industry-leading REITs.

SG&A to revenue

Please review the SG&A to total revenue ratio of NTST and the reference group in the table below.

Table 2: SG&A to total revenue ratio of the reference group

NTST ADC EPRT NNN SG&A to total revenue (Q1 2024) 15.1% 6.4% 9.1% 5.8% Click to enlarge

We can observe some economies of scale effects that ADC, EPRT, and NNN already benefit from when comparing them to NTST.

There's clearly some room left for improvement, especially considering that there are other relatively small REITs that are capable of keeping this ratio at a lower level.

For reference, let me link my latest analysis on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), a relatively small REIT with an SG&A to total revenue ratio of 8.9% (for Q1 2024).

Tenant concentration

NTST has a relatively high tenant concentration, with the most important one (Dollar General (DG)) responsible for 11.7% of its ABR and the Top 5 tenants responsible for 35.2% of its ABR.

NTST's Investor Presentation

Looking at the reference group, the top 1 tenant's share in ABR was:

6.0% for ADC,

4.3% for EPRT,

4.4% for NNN,

while the Top 5 tenant's share amounted to:

22.4% for ADC,

11.5% for EPRT.

18.8% for NNN.

There are obviously some risks involved with keeping a relatively more concentrated tenant-wise ABR structure, as any potential issues with the tenant's business may be more hurtful to the landlord's financial situation.

This risk is limited to some degree, as 71.1% of the Company's ABR is derived from investment-grade rated tenants. However, while DG intends to open ~800 new stores in 2024, Dollar Tree (DLTR), one of the Top 5 NTST's tenants, indicated its intention to close 600 Family Dollar stores within the first half of FY 2024.

NTST's CEO, Mark Manheimer, provided some color on that during Q1 2024 earnings call:

With that in mind, we currently own 19 Family Dollar branded stores, which comprised 1.4% of our ABR. Two of those stores or 13 basis points of our ABR, have a lease that expires within five years. We would also note that in the last 12 months, we extended the initial lease terms of 10 stores, with the seven remaining stores having leases that were already long term in nature. As such, we are confident in the productivity of our stores and we were pleased to see none of our locations among the 103 Family Dollar stores on the initial closure list. Our relationship with Dollar Tree is strong, and we plan to continue working with them to minimize risk and maximize cash flows for our investors.

Considering the above comment, as well as the Company's sector-focused and consistent investment strategy including, inter alia, diligent location analysis, I don't believe we will see much negative impact of DLTR's portfolio review strategy on NTST's financial performance.

Nevertheless, that is the risk that investors certainly have to keep in mind.

Financial stance

Please review the AFFO per share of the reference group in the 2020 - 2023 period and the midpoint guidance for 2024 in the table below.

Table 3: AFFO per share in the 2020 - 2023 period and 2024 midpoint guidance

Entity 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E (on midpoint) NTST $0.69 $0.94 $1.16 $1.22 $1.265 ADC $3.20 $3.51 $3.83 $3.95 $4.12 NNN $2.51 $3.06 $3.21 $3.26 $3.32 EPRT $1.11 $1.34 $1.53 $1.65 $1.74 Click to enlarge

NTST marked an impressive AFFO per share growth in the 2021 - 2023 period (with 2020 as a base year) with a CAGR equal to 20.9%.

Regarding the reference group, AFFO per share CAGR amounted to:

7.3% for ADC,

14.1% for EPRT,

9.1% for NNN.

Such a dynamic growth rate is naturally related to the Company's small size allowing each acquisition to impact its bottom line heavily.

As for the 2024 AFFO per share year-over-year growth guidance on the midpoint:

NTST - 3.7%,

ADC - 4.2%,

EPRT - 5.2%,

NNN - 1.8%.

Credit metrics

Please review the selected credit metrics of the reference group in the table below.

Table 4: Selected credit metrics of the reference group

NTST ADC EPRT NNN Fixed-rated debt share in total debt 89% 88.9% 100% 97% Fixed charge coverage ratio 4.7x 4.9x 5.9x 4.3x Weighted avg. debt maturities 3.9 7 4.7 11.8 Click to enlarge

NTST has a safe financing structure with a solid fixed charge coverage ratio, no debt maturities until 2027, and a high revolving credit facility capacity of ~$325m (out of $400m in total). Its weighted average debt maturities amounted to 3.9 years, which seems relatively low compared to the reference group.

However, its immunity to the high-interest rate environment is supported by no debt maturities until 2027 and a fixed-rated-oriented debt structure.

NTST's Investor Presentation

Moreover, it has strong liquidity and plenty of room regarding its key debt covenant obligations.

NTST's Investor Presentation

To conclude this section, I'd like to quote the comment of the Company's CFO, Dan Donlan from the Q1 2024 Earnings Call:

Given this forward equity cushion, we can modestly exceed our 2023 net investment activity level and still end the year below the low end of our targeted leverage range, with no additional equity required this year.

Investment activity

During the Q2 2022 - Q1 2024 period, NTST invested $977.9m, securing attractive cap rates ranging from 6.6%-7.7%.

What's worth noticing is that the Company also improved its WALT by investing at an above-average level of its metric.

NTST's Investor Presentation

NTST remains focused on its core property sector - defensive, retail/service-oriented properties. If you were to wonder what will the Company's investment activity look like in the upcoming quarters, there was a question asked during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call regarding this matter. To quote the Company's CEO's answer:

I mean I think with our current cost of capital and the opportunities that we're seeing I think you can expect us to continue to deploy at a pretty similar pace. As far as you know what to interpolate out of what we've acquired so far this year, I think it looks a lot like what we've acquired over the past several quarters. Investment-grade spreads and non-investment grade spreads have certainly gotten a lot more attractive than it than what they were historically with.

Therefore, investors can expect continued sector focus, similar capital deployment values, as well as positive spreads on investments.

Valuation outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

It's important to note that this method doesn't just come down to identifying a reference group. The most crucial element of the process is understanding the business-wise rationale behind each entity's valuation multiple. Only then investors may interpret the market data and asses the target's valuation.

That said, please review the reference group in the table below - with P/FFO multiples provided.

Entity Reference rationale P/FFO (TTM) NTST Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 14.4x ADC Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 14.9x EPRT Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 14.9x NNN Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 12.6x Click to enlarge

Numerous metrics may apply to company valuation, with EV/EBITDA being a rule of thumb for most sectors. However, in REIT analysis, P/FFO is the leading indicator.

For transparency regarding NNN - I don't believe its multiple properly reflects the business value proposition and its long-term ability to generate reliable cash flows. I've recently covered NNN and explained why I consider it undervalued.

NTST has some strengths and some weaknesses. It has a great occupancy rate, solid WALT, healthy financial situation, transparent and effective strategy, as well as attractive and well-covered dividends.

Regarding weaknesses:

high tenant concentration is something investors need to keep an eye on,

high SG&A to total revenue ratio when compared to the reference group, and...

relatively high P/FFO multiple.

Don't get me wrong, I believe NTST will do well in the future; however, I also believe that there are more attractive opportunities in - even within the same property sector, such as:

ADC,

NNN.

Both of the companies also offer higher dividend yields (~5.5% for NNN and ~5.0% for ADC). Therefore, I have a neutral view of NTST's total return potential.

Assuming no material adverse changes or major shifts in the economic environment, I believe NTST's multiple will remain within the ~14-14.5x range.

Risk factors

Some of the most important risks regarding NTST have already been mentioned, including:

high tenant concentration, increasing the impact of potential tenant issues,

high-interest rate environment with a risk of prolonging (limited by no upcoming debt maturities and fixed-rate oriented debt structure).

Also, the management presents a transparent investment strategy focused on retail/service-oriented properties. Should the Company stray away from its core sector, especially before reaching an appropriate size, my views would shift to bearish.

Any other material adverse changes could lead to higher price volatility.

Key takeaways

Despite mostly solid business and credit metrics, there are also some risks accompanied by a relatively high P/FFO multiple when compared to the leading sector REITs.

Therefore, I believe there are currently better investment opportunities in the market, even within the same property sector, such as NNN or ADC.

However, the Company has a coherent investment strategy with a clear growth path, which may make it worth holding and collecting well-covered dividends to support patience.