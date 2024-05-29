Stock87/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In November last year, we maintained a Hold stance on Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP).

We are generally bullish on the drybulk and tanker sector within the maritime shipping industry. This can be seen from our buy calls on companies such as Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), Frontline (FRO) and DHT Holdings (DHT).

So, why not a buy call on HSHP?

Our main reason for this stance was that the company at that time was not profitable. The company is only 2 years old. If you are unfamiliar with the company, you can read an article from another author written when it went for an IPO in March 2023.

In its infancy stage, it needed to build up more equity in the company. We wanted to see how this would be done.

As it is nearly six months since we last covered HSHP, it is time to check how they are progressing.

Company background

HSHP is a relatively small company with a market capitalization of just $385 million.

It has a fleet of 9 large Capesize vessels on the water, as of 31st March 2024. These are all newbuildings that have been delivered over this and last year. In addition to these, 3 more similar vessels will join the fleet.

The ships are referred to as Newcastlemax vessels, as they are the largest vessels that can enter the Australian port of Newcastle, where mainly coal is exported. Each vessel has a deadweight capacity of 210,000 tons.

What differentiates HSHP from their peers is the propulsion systems on all their vessels. Much debate is ongoing about how the future is going to look like, in terms of what kind of fuel will be used to propel the vast merchant fleet.

HSHP has gone down the route of dual fuel with LNG and traditional ICE fitted with scrubbers. When burning LNG, it does create less CO2 than those that burn heavy fuel oil. However, there is always a matter of cost involved.

HSHP claimed dual fuel advantage (HSHP Presentation)

From HSHP’s Q1 results, it seems that only one out of the nine vessels on the water are burning LNG. We are not sure why the rest of the fleet is not utilizing this advantageous fuel. Perhaps it is because the infrastructure to be able to fuel up the vessels is not yet built out.

Himalaya Shipping's Latest Financial Results

During the three months that ended March 31, 2024, the vessels earned an average daily Time Charter Equivalent gross earnings of $30,600/day

How does this compare to the TCE for Newcastlemaxes that GOGL and SBLK operate?

This was slightly higher than what SBLK managed to earn. In Q1 of 2024, they reported an average TCE of $27.357 for Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels. We would estimate a premium of approximately $2,000/day for the larger Newcastlemax vessels compared to a regular Capesize. Therefore, SBLK’s Newcastlemax vessels most likely earned around $28,500 to $29,000/day.

GOGL reported a very similar level with an average TCE of $27,222 for their Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels.

As such, we conclude that so far, they can earn a premium.

Let us look at their costs. The operating cost per vessel is $6,200/day per vessel, and their cash break-even TCE rate is $24,600 per day per vessel.

Out of a total operating revenue of $23.6 million, the interest expenses were high at $9 million. However, net cash provided by operating activities did increase by $8.6 million to $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024

Many shipping companies listed on the stock exchanges are now becoming generous dividend payers. That is a good thing. HSHP wants to be no different. However, at such an early stage where they should focus on building equity, it is somewhat puzzling to us.

On top of that, for some reason, they seem to have decided to pay monthly dividends of a few cents each month. Unless you are a large shareholder, these micro-payments are most likely an inefficient way to reward shareholders. Stockbrokers usually charge a fee for handling the payment. Investors may receive very little of it in their bank account.

It is important to point out that HSHP does not legally own the ships.

After delivery from the shipyards, they are sold to Chinese leasing companies, and taken back on bareboat charters of 7 years at a rate of $16,666 per day per vessel. From the third year onwards, HPHT has the option to buy back the vessels at a fixed price. There is a cash penalty of $25.0 million per vessel for not exercising any of the purchase options under the sale and leaseback transaction.

We are not thrilled about such a financial arrangement.

It probably stems from the fact that we, as investors, are landlords and not tenants.

HSHP's long-term debt, at the end of Q1, was $560.9 million. Cash on hand was $25.7 million.

The vessels, that they have sold, are accounted for as assets of $647.7 million. Even if the things you no longer own can be considered your assets, the gearing would still be high at 86.6%. Too high for our liking.

Risks and Conclusion

We believe the biggest risk lies in a fall in demand for iron ore, and to a lesser extent coal.

Steam coal will still see a good demand from power plants, particularly in Asia. It will take several decades for countries, such as China and India, to be able to reduce their reliance on coal for power generation.

Iron ore demand can be reduced quickly. Much of the steel goes into construction, infrastructure, and machinery.

The latest figures from the World Steel Association point to lower production, with global output being reduced by 5% in April.

World steel production - April 2024 (World Steel Association)

Out of the top ten producing countries, we want to focus on China because they produce 64% of all the top ten countries combined. Instead of only looking at April, we have looked at the first four months this year. Steel production in China was 343.7 million tons, which was a reduction of 3% Y-o-Y.

World Steel Association's short-range outlook is for global steel production to improve in the second half of the year, ending total production for the year at 1,793 million tons.

Our concern is that there is a high probability of the EU imposing tariffs on the importation of Chinese EVs and renewable equipment, such as windmills. This could slow down the phenomenal growth Chinese EV manufacturers have experienced.

This concern is also shared by a recent article in South China Morning Post.

Since 10 out of the 12 vessels HSHP controls are on index-linked charters, the earnings will depend on what the spot market has to offer. This is a risk.

However, HSHP’s share price has been rewarded in line with companies with better balance sheets, much larger sizes, and more diversification within the drybulk sector.

HSHP share price development compared to peers (SA)

We cannot justify buying HSHP when there are alternatives, which, in our opinion, gives you the same exposure with a higher degree of safety.

As such, we are not convinced that HSHP presently is worthy of an allocation of our capital.

Our Hold stance remains intact.