zorazhuang

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced a couple of transactions the week following its Q1 2024 earnings report. It made a $70 million bolt-on Marcellus acquisition that resulted in it increasing its 2024 free cash flow guidance by $10 million. Antero Midstream also redeemed its May 2026 notes, pushing its next note maturity to March 2027. The financial impact of the note redemption is pretty minimal.

I've increased my estimate of Antero Midstream's value slightly (by two percent) to $14.60 per share. This reflects the impact of the bolt-on acquisition on Antero Midstream's free cash flow, as well as Q1 2024 results that were on the positive side.

Bolt-On Acquisition

Antero Midstream announced a $70 million cash bolt-on acquisition of the Mountaineer Midstream System from Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP). The acquired assets include 48 miles of high pressure gas gathering pipelines and two compressor stations in the Marcellus. Antero Midstream mentioned that these assets are already connected to its low pressure gas gathering system and will not require meaningful capex.

The Mountaineer Midstream System has a long-term, fee-based contract with Antero Resources that includes minimum revenue commitments. Summit Midstream Partners mentioned that it received $6.6 million in shortfall payments in 2023 and another $1.7 million in shortfall payments in Q1 2024 related to the Mountaineer Midstream System.

Summit Midstream Partners also noted that there are contractual expirations in 2025 and 2026. It is uncertain what impact those contractual expirations will have, although Antero Midstream mentioned the deal should increase its free cash flow after dividends by 5+% through 2027. In terms of the impact on free cash flow before dividends, that is likely around 2% or so.

Antero Midstream increased its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $15 million as a result of this acquisition, while Summit Midstream Partners reduced its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $15 million to $20 million due to the divestiture. Summit's adjustment was proforma for the transaction closing at the end of 2023.

Thus, the acquisition could add around $18 million (over a full-year) to Antero Midstream's adjusted EBITDA for now (based on the midpoint of Summit's numbers), but when the contractual shortfall payments end, this would be reduced to around $11 million per year if volumes are roughly stable.

Antero Midstream's credit facility has an approximately 7% interest rate, so it is paying another $5 million per year in interest costs initially, but this will be reduced by debt paydown.

The $70 million cash price seems pretty reasonable for Antero Midstream, and it probably benefits from the Mountaineer Midstream System being the last remaining asset that Summit Midstream owned in the Northeast after its Utica divestiture.

Note Redemption

At the beginning of May 2024, Antero Midstream announced the redemption of its $531 million in outstanding 7.875% unsecured notes due May 2026. The redemption price was 101.969% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Antero Midstream had $26 million in cash on hand at the end of Q1 2023 and also spent $70 million on its Marcellus bolt-on acquisition at the beginning of May, so the redemption is mostly funded by credit facility borrowings.

Antero Midstream may save a few million per year on interest costs although the redemption premium basically offsets this.

Antero Midstream's next debt maturity is its 5.75% unsecured notes due March 2027. The lower interest rate on these notes will likely make Antero wait longer to redeem them though.

Antero Midstream's credit facility currently matures in October 2026, so it will look to extend that. The credit facility had a springing maturity to November 2025 if any of Antero Midstream's 2026 notes were outstanding then, so that was a factor in Antero Midstream redeeming those notes.

Q1 Results And Guidance

Antero Midstream's Q1 2024 results were pretty solid. It reported a 4% increase in gathering volumes and a 6% increase in processing volumes compared to Q1 2023.

This resulted in $265 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. Since Antero Midstream only had $30 million in capex in Q1 2024, it saw its free cash flow after dividends increase to $74 million. Antero Midstream also mentioned that it placed into service the Grays Peak compressor station, which used compressor units relocated from areas with overcapacity. This re-use of compressor units saved it around $15 million in capex.

Antero Midstream's full-year guidance remained unchanged after its Q1 2024 results, although I believe it was trending towards the upper end of its guidance range for free cash flow.

Antero Midstream then increased its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $15 million due to its bolt-on acquisition, while its 2024 interest expense guidance increased by $5 million due to the $70 million cash purchase price for that acquisition. This resulted in a $10 million projected improvement to Antero Midstream's free cash flow for 2024. Antero Midstream has not reported any share repurchases in 2024 yet.

Notes On Valuation

I previously estimated Antero Midstream's value at $14.35 per share. After its Q1 2024 earnings report and its latest transactions, I'd increase its estimated value to $14.60 per share.

Antero Midstream's Q1 2024 earnings report was largely in-line with expectations (slightly positive overall), while its bolt-on Marcellus acquisition also adds a bit of value.

That acquisition is expected to add a couple of cents per share to Antero Midstream's 2024 free cash flow with a partial year's contributions. It may add around three cents per share to Antero Midstream's free cash flow in 2025. This may diminish as the minimum revenue commitments expire, but based on Antero Midstream's comments, the additional free cash flow (after interest costs) may add up to around 10 cents per share between 2024 and 2027.

Conclusion

Antero Midstream reported Q1 2024 results that were on the positive side. While there were no major surprises there, Antero Midstream appeared to be trending towards the upper half of its full-year guidance range for free cash flow.

Antero Midstream then made a $70 million Marcellus bolt-on acquisition that should boost its free cash flow by a couple percent for at least the next few years. I think Antero Midstream received a fairly good deal with this acquisition as Summit Midstream Partners was divesting its Northeast assets and this was a relatively minor remaining assets.

I now estimate Antero Midstream's value at $14.60 per share, which is close to its current share price.