ConocoPhillips (COP) is looking to scoop up Marathon Oil (MRO) - FT. (00:22) Merck (MRK) to buy eye-care startup EyeBio for up to $3B - report. (00:59) Trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) launches $1B share buyback plan. (01:55)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

The consolidation wave in the oil and gas sector is not letting up.

The FT reports that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is in advanced talks to buy Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a potential all-stock deal.

The tie-up would value Marathon (MRO) at a "little over its current $15B market value" and would derail a bid by Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

The report says there is still a risk that the latest negotiations could fall apart or a rival offer could sink the takeover plan.

Marathon Oil (MRO) is up 6.6% in premarket action after closing nearly 3.5% higher on Tuesday.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) will buy EyeBio for up to $3B.

EyeBio CEO David Guyer told the FT that Merck will pay $1.3B in cash upfront, with an additional $1.7B in payments depending on the achievement of certain milestones.

EyeBio is a clinical stage ophthalmology company that develops therapies for eye diseases and is backed by U.K. venture capitalist Kate Bingham.

Restoret is EyeBio's main clinical-stage drug and it aims to treat retinal illnesses characterized by leakage that results in visual impairment, and even blindness. Bingham said the drug has the potential to earn several billion dollars in peak sales.

In February, Merck (MRK) said it would pursue deals to expand its portfolio as its top-selling cancer treatment Keytruda will lose its patent protection by the end of the decade.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) disclosed on Tuesday it will repurchase up to $1 billion of its class A common shares over a period of two to three years, beginning in the third-quarter.

Hood is up 3.5% premarket, and has surged 61% so far this year.

Catalyst watch:

There will be some drama when Capri Holdings (CPRI) reports earnings. Although the company is not holding a conference call due to the pending Tapestry (TPR) deal, traders may be busy digesting how the earnings release changes the probability that the merger makes it to the finish line.

Catalent (CTLT) shareholders will vote on the acquisition offer from Novo Nordisk (NVO).

The two-day TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference will include participation from AMD (AMD), Seagate Technology (STX), and Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO).

Circana will release U.S. video games sales results.

Etsy (ETSY) will participate in the Evercore ISI Nothing But Net Internet Investors Summit.

Pershing Square Capital Management (OTCPK:PSHZF) will host an investor call at 11am. The hedge fund's top holdings include Chipotle (CMG), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), and Restaurant Brands International (QSR). There is speculation that the firm may have taken a new stake in Starbucks (SBUX).

U.S. stocks on Tuesday ended mixed.

The S&P 500 (SP500) bounced off its session low, eventually eking out gains of 0.02%. The Dow (DJI) lost 0.55%.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) earlier in the morning scaled the 17,000 points mark for the first time ever. The index was able to close above that level, concluding 0.59% higher at 17,019.88 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in the red.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.2% at more than $80 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.6% at more than $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3% and the DAX is down 0.6%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Following Q4 results, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) is down 34% as the electric vehicle maker withdrew its production target guidance for 2024, citing current market conditions and current levels of funding.

On today’s economic calendar: