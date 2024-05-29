Wall Street Breakfast: Energy Boom

Energy boom

The consolidation wave in the oil and gas sector is not letting up, with ConocoPhillips (COP) agreeing to acquire Marathon Oil (MRO) in a $22.5B all-stock deal. The latter was already climbing on reports overnight, but the deal's confirmation sent shares of MRO up 6% in premarket trade. The footprint of ConocoPhillips will expand tremendously following the acquisition, with assets in Eagle Ford, the Bakken Formation, and as far away as Equatorial Guinea.



Drill, baby, drill! The U.S. is currently producing over 13M barrels of crude per day, which is way more than any country on the globe, including Saudi Arabia. The output growth has helped tame gas prices and, perhaps more importantly, undermined the influence of OPEC and Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This has clashed with the Biden administration's clean energy agenda, though for the time being, inflation concerns and energy independence seem to be the top priorities, especially if they can be paired with climate spending towards the green transition.



Producers also know that while times are good, demand can come down or eventually plateau, especially with the U.S. currently exporting more oil than nearly every member of OPEC. One doesn't have to look too far to the 2014-16 downturn, which hammered the industry and was largely driven by a supply glut. Boom-bust cycles are normal for the oil sector, but many are preparing in advance this time around, turning to mergers and consolidation to squeeze more profits from their production and raise their competitiveness as the cheapest barrels on the market.



Economies of scale: Dealmaking in recent months has seen Hess (HES) shareholders approve a $53B sale to Chevron (CVX), as well as Exxon's (XOM) all-stock transaction for Pioneer Natural Resources, which was valued at $60B. It didn't stop there, as energy-hungry companies looked to snap up important resources despite increased threats of antitrust scrutiny. Endeavor Energy Partners confirmed a $26B offer from Diamondback Energy (FANG), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) announced a $12B agreement to buy West Texas producer CrownRock, while APA (APA) inked a deal to purchase smaller rival Callon Petroleum for $4.5B. (6 comments)

End of pursuit?

Speaking of merger activity, Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) has rebuffed BHP's (BHP) request for even more time to discuss its takeover proposal. The news came just hours ahead of the deadline to finalize an agreement, signaling the potential end to BHP's pursuit of the British miner. "BHP has not addressed the board's fundamental concerns relating to the disproportionate execution risk associated with the proposed structure and the value that would ultimately be delivered," according to Anglo American. Shares of BHP rose 2.7% in premarket trade after the response.

To the polls

South Africans are voting in what is seen as the most pivotal general election since the end of apartheid, with polls indicating that the ruling African National Congress party could lose its majority in parliament for the first time in 30 years. If that were to happen, the ANC would have to form a coalition with other parties to stay in the government. There is growing discontent among South Africans over the country's economic prospects. The unemployment rate remains above 30%, while there has been a rise in violent crime, power cuts, and the collapse of government services amid rampant corruption.

Market cap leader

Nvidia (NVDA) shares jumped 7% on Tuesday, taking the AI darling's market value to $2.81T, only $100B away from surpassing Apple (AAPL) - the second-most valuable listed company. The stock also topped Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) weekly list of most-active symbols and helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) past 17,000 points for the first time. Nvidia's shares have more than doubled in value this year, notching four monthly gains, as investors continue to bet on the company's prospects after its stellar earnings. In contrast, Apple has been underperforming other Big Tech players, with its shares slipping 1.3% YTD. (4 comments)