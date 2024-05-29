OSOL: Your Gateway To Solana

Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Osprey Solana Trust (OTC:OSOL) was created to give investors direct access to Solana (SOL-USD), the native token of the Solana Network. Through a pure allocation of all its assets to Solana, the Trust seeks to track Solana's performance, net of any management or maintenance costs. To assist investors in understanding why OSOL can be a beneficial addition to their portfolios, this article will examine the structure, advantages, and possible hazards associated with the product.

I have given OSOL a HOLD rating given the state of the market and the design of the Trust. For investors, OSOL provides an easy method to participate in Solana's expansion and innovation without having to deal with the hassles of direct ownership. However, OSOL is an extremely expensive vehicle to gain Solana exposure due to its 2.5% management fee and the massive premium it currently trades at; additionally, risk is further increased by regulatory uncertainties and Solana's natural market volatility.

Fund Concept

The main goal of the OSOL Trust is to replicate Solana's performance after deducting any related costs. This allows investors to benefit from Solana's potential growth and technological innovations without having to deal with the hassles of storing wallets or private keys. Through the simplification of the investment procedure, OSOL provides a simple and approachable means of engaging with this rapidly expanding digital asset market.

One of if not, the key advantage of OSOL is its accessibility. It is relatively simple for investors to purchase shares in OSOL. The secondary market for OSOL is available to all investors, however, direct shares of the fund are only accessible to accredited investors in private placements. This means that they can hold OSOL through their current brokerage accounts or individual retirement plans (IRAs). A portfolio of digital assets held through traditional financial means (i.e. Trusts and ETFs) can be easily diversified with OSOL as a counterpart to the more popular investments in Ethereum or Bitcoin exposure.

The Osprey Solana Trust places a high priority on security and transparency. The trust guarantees that investors receive accurate and transparent information about its performance and operations by submitting quarterly financial statements and undergoing annual audits, which we will dive into later in the article (Q1 2024 Report). To further protect its assets, OSOL uses strict custody and cold storage protocols. Investors can feel secure knowing that their money is well-protected thanks to these precautions, which include cutting-edge security systems meant to fend off theft and hacking. This becomes especially important for OSOL as they are actively staking the Solana that they hold, which means they are exposed to additional risk vectors that would not exist if they were only holding Solana.

Why Solana?

Now that we have a better fundamental understanding of what OSOL is, we will look at why Solana is an interesting asset to have exposure to. The thesis builds off of my previous article about the future of Solana.

The Block

To summarize, Solana has created a positive feedback loop of lower costs, enabling users to flock in with micropayments, which cause an uptick in DAPP's which causes more users to come as seen from the number of active addresses. This in turn puts a load on the network, which forces Solana to get stronger or die. This battle test is coming at a pivotal moment for Solana, as they will integrate with Stripe's payment system, seamlessly onboarding web3 payments to web2 e-commerce stores. This is possible due to Solana's unique transaction ordering method, which significantly enhances transaction speed and reduces costs. This efficiency positions Solana as a strong contender in the blockchain space, driving interest and investment in its token.

Fund Structure and Holdings

Diving into Osprey Fund's Q1 2024 Report the OSOL trust held 195,375.97 Solana valued at $36,394,636 as of March 31, 2024, as opposed to 194,403.40 Solana valued at $20,377,364 at the end of December 2023. Despite a modest 0.5% increase in Solana held the notable +80% rise in value is the result of both increased staking rewards and a substantial increase in SOL's market price.

solanacompass

As of the most recent report, the Trust's assets were almost totally staked, with $36,297,409 worth of Solana involved in staking account for 99.7% of the Solana held. By taking advantage of SOL's staking features, OSOL is able to produce extra revenue through staking rewards, maximizing earnings with an extra yield of around 6% per year.

Investment Objective

Osprey Solana Trust's main goal is to track Solana's price in order to give investors a chance to profit from the expansion and growth of Solana's blockchain ecosystem. It also hopes to provide a simple investment vehicle that fits in with the ever-changing world of digital assets.

OSOL, as of May 20, 2024, holds a market price of $269.39 and NAV of $89.47. With each share representing 0.477 SOL, the Trust's assets under management sit at $36,765,606. Coinbase, as a leading and trusted counterparty, acts as the custodian. The Trust levies a 2.5% management fee and does not currently implement any kind of share redemption program, rather guiding investors to the second-hand market

Since OSOL is relatively new to the market, not a lot of historical data is readily accessible to the general public. I've put together a walkthrough of the outrageous premium that OSOL is currently trading at (something I could not find easily accessible historical data for).

OSOL 5/21/2024

The table shows the relative value of both OSOL and Solana. Given the current Solana per share of OSOL of 0.477, as documented on the Osprey Funds website, and a trading price of $178 and $252 for Solana and OSOL respectively, we can deduce an outrageous premium of 297% on the secondary market. If we then include the 2.5% management fee on top of that premium, OSOL becomes a pretty steep vehicle to gain Solana exposure.

Risks and Considerations

Investors that purchase OSOL are taking a risk, as the cryptocurrency market is inherently volatile. Technological advancements, shifts in regulations, and market attitudes can all have a significant impact on the price of Solana. The Trust's NAV and market price may fluctuate significantly as a result of this volatility, which could have an effect on total investment results. Further, a 2.5% management fee is charged by The Trust, which will have an effect on total returns. The Trust's management expenses, such as custody, administration, and auditing services, are covered by this fee. Investors should consider the costs and benefits of the fee, even though it offers ease and security. The Trust trading at an immense premium also needs to be diligently considered, and rationalized to determine if it is worth paying for, given the easy to assess and regulatory compliant Trust. Another consideration is the Coinbase custody risks that OSOL has due-to-the nature of the crypto Trust. Though unlikely, a private key breach or similar hack could leave investors with deep losses.

Lastly, the regulatory environment is ever-changing. Regulation modifications may have an effect on the Trust's operations and performance. Changes in regulations may have an impact on the taxation, trading, or storage of cryptocurrencies, which could have an impact on investor mood and market dynamics. It is imperative that investors remain up to date on any regulatory changes that may occur and take into account the potential impact on their investments in OSOL.

Conclusion

OSOL serves both individual and institutional investors by streamlining access to Solana and offering a relatively safe investment instrument. Even if the volatility and regulatory landscape of cryptocurrencies carry some dangers, OSOL is an interesting choice for investors wishing to diversify into digital assets, given its high potential. However, due to the extreme premium and costly management fees, I would strongly recommend an investment in Solana rather than one in OSOL. That said, with the great potential that Solana holds, I cannot comfortably recommend a sell, concluding a hold rating for the time being.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.