PDI: Stable Interest Rates Make This CEF A Buy

J Studios

Whether we like it or not, “Higher For Longer” is shifting from a hypothetical downside scenario to the likely outcome. Over the past several years, the rapid increase in interest rates had a ripple effect across the economy. As the Federal Reserve moved to increase the federal funds rate to the highest target range in over a decade, yields across durations followed upward. Most notable, the ten-year treasury yield increased from nearly 0% to 5% within a period of one year.

Data by YCharts

Shifting interest rates impacted asset classes broadly. However, fixed income assets were the most heavily impacted. Opportunity cost dictated declining prices for bonds with nowhere to hide. The four years following the pandemic marked an extraordinary rollercoaster ride for bonds.

Data by YCharts

Today, we remain in a quandary. The federal funds rate remains at the highest level in recent history. May marks the six months since the last interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. When interest rates flattened, investors became optimistic that interest rates would decrease. The shifting sentiment marked an enthusiastic return to fixed income for investors, causing the ten-year treasury yield to fall and bonds to appreciate.

According to the Federal Reserve, inflation remains the key driver of monetary policy. Near the beginning of the year, the Federal Reserve was hesitant to reduce interest rates until inflation was clearly under control. For the Fed, this meant reaching their 2% target and stabilizing. At the January meeting, Federal Reserve officials expressed their relevant concerns.

Fed officials also said they were worried about moving too fast to cut their benchmark interest rate before it was clear that inflation was sustainably returning to their 2% target. Only “a couple” were worried about the opposite risk — that the Fed might keep rates too high for too long and cause the economy to significantly weaken or even slip into a recession.

As enthusiasm mounted, the fundamentals supporting declining interest rates began to deteriorate. Specifically, CPI data has since stagnated above the Federal Reserve’s target rate.

Data by YCharts

As we approach June, economic data has continued to move away from the Federal Reserve’s target rates. Accordingly, the odds of near term rates cuts are waning.

Today, we revisit the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), one of the largest closed end funds from PIMCO. We will revisit the data supporting a prolonged high interest rate scenario. More importantly, we will reassess our thesis from our prior coverage, which highlighted key risks in the first quarter.

Fund Overview

Data by YCharts

PDI is one of the largest members of the PIMCO closed end fund lineup. Currently, the fund has over $5.2 billion in assets under management or AUM. Liquidity remains strong with around $15 million trading daily. Over the past several years, PDI’s AUM has grown significantly due to the merger of several similar PIMCO funds. PIMCO consolidates their funds on an ongoing basis as their asset allocations and overall objectives change and potentially align.

Like all funds from PIMCO, PDI holds a diverse portfolio of bonds, securitized credit investments, derivatives, and other sophisticated securities. Closed end funds lend themselves to complex investing with their internal leverage and limited liquidity requirements. PDI, like most PIMCO funds, uses derivatives and takes part in “special situations” such as bankruptcies.

PIMCO

The portfolio is diversified across sectors, geographies, and duration. Nearly one third of assets mature within one year and nearly 50% of the portfolio matures within three years. PDI’s effective maturity is 5.88 years and leverage adjusted duration is 3.15 years.

A common point of criticism for PIMCO funds is fund valuation. Specifically, the reality is that most PIMCO funds trade at long-term premiums to net asset value. PIMCO as a management team operates sophisticated investments. PDI is one such fund with a leveraged portfolio of investments, some of which are relatively illiquid securities. This means valuing the fund is more difficult than an unlevered equity closed end fund like the popular Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA). PDI’s management team is active within the portfolio, rapidly turning over positions and investing in short-lived derivatives. In totality, this means that PDI’s net asset value could be perceived as a less relevant measure of value.

Data by YCharts

The foundation of this thought process is that the whole of PDI as a leveraged investment is greater than the sum of its parts. PDI’s portfolio and corresponding yield offer a risk-adjusted value that may not be related directly to the underlying assets. This means when investors see value in the PIMCO lineup, they typically buy the fund higher than net asset value, perceiving the outsized yield as safe, at least temporarily.

Data by YCharts

Buying PDI and similar funds at a premium to net asset value should not be perceived as an issue in isolation. Rather, looking at the premium or discount to NAV relative to historical pricing could be a better option to measure relative value. Additionally, comparing PDI’s dividend yield as a spread over the ten-year treasury could also gauge investor enthusiasm. A smaller spread would imply positive sentiment while a wider spread could present an opportunity for mean reversion.

Performance Recap

Since our previous coverage, PDI has performed well. Stabilizing interest rates mean PDI’s price movements have tempered as compared to the extraordinary volatility post pandemic. Since March 1st, PDI has returned 4.62%, outperforming fixed income benchmarks and even the S&P 500 (SPX).

Data by YCharts

PDI’s monthly dividend payment corresponds to the highest yield amongst the fund family. The fund’s yield can be well-supported during temporary stagnant periods where defaults rates remain low, but rates remain elevated. As borrowers continue to pay interest and the fund capitalizes on the ability to benefit from “special situations”, PDI continues to outperform peers despite risk factors.

Data by YCharts

The monthly dividend corresponds to a dividend yield of nearly 14% based on current share prices. As with all closed end funds, PDI distributed special dividends as necessary to conform to CEF distribution requirements. Historically, there have been large year-end distributions; however, these are unlikely during periods of rising interest rates.

The fund’s regular dividend has been sufficient to carry performance against a recovering bond market. Since the beginning of the year, PDI has outperformed treasury and investment grade bonds by a material margin.

Data by YCharts

Thesis Change

In our prior coverage of PDI, we assessed two key risk factors. First, we evaluated the rally occurring during the first quarter, questioning whether an overexuberance around the likelihood of rate cuts had emerged. Second, we questioned whether PDI’s yield was sustainable given the share issuances and Section 19 notices.

Over the past three months, emerging data supports a change to our first discussion point. During the first three months of the year, PDI’s price appreciated considerably. Shares followed the exuberance surrounding the possibility of interest rate declines, which would correspond to price appreciation for fixed income assets. As most investors believed rate cuts would arrive, investors piled into shares of PDI.

Data by YCharts

The May Federal Reserve meeting was a critical turning point for interest rate sentiment. More specifically, the core PCE price index increased to 3.7% at an annualized rate, running away from the Federal Reserve’s target rate. This is critical for the idea of near term interest rate declines. As representation of shifting sentiment, CME’s FedWatch Tool provides survey style data.

Recent data additionally described the shifting sentiment within the FedWatch tool.

June 12: Investors give only an 11.1% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the June 11-12 Fed meeting, and 0.2% of 50 basis points by then. On April 19, there was an 18.2% chance of a quarter-point move. It was 70.1% back on March 27. July 31: There's a 31.3% chance of a quarter-point cut by the July 30-31 meeting, and 5.7% of 50 basis points. On April 19, markets forecast a 43.6% chance of 25 basis points by then, and 6.1% odds for 50 basis points. On March 27, there was an 83.7% chance of 25 basis points and 35.4% for 50 basis points. Sept. 18: Markets do forecast a rate cut by the Sept. 17-18 Fed meeting, but it's no lock at 57.4%. There's a 13.5% chance of 50 basis points by then. On April 19, the odds were 68.4% and 22.6%, respectively. On March 27, investors pegged 25 basis points at 95.8%, with a 71% chance of 50 basis points and 27% for 75 basis points. Nov. 7: The odds of a quarter-point Fed rate cut are 67% by the Nov. 6-7 meeting, which ends two days after U.S. elections. There's a 23.4% chance of 50 basis points by this Fed meeting. On April 19, the chances were 75.6% and 33%, respectively. On March 27, the odds were a 97.9% chance for 25 basis points, 83.4% for 50 basis points, 48.9% for 75 basis points and 14.5% for 100 basis points. Dec. 18: By the final Fed meeting of the year on Dec. 17-18, investors still only see a 79.8% chance of a rate cut, with 20.2% odds of no move at all. There's a 40.3% chance of 50 basis points and 11.4% of 75 basis points.

Investors are forecasting a roughly 10% chance of a rate cut appearing at the June meeting, a negative shift in sentiment as compared to the beginning of the year. As the year progresses, the odds increase significantly, reaching 31.3% in July, 57.4% in September, and roughly 80% by year-end. With 20% of participants forecasting no shift in rate cut by year-end, more and more investors are looking to a prolonged elevated interest rate scenario. Near the start of the year, the consensus landed around a 100 basis point decrease in interest rates by year-end. Today, roughly 10% of participants see that as the most likely course of action through December.

Most recently, banks including Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have also changed their tune around the likelihood of near term rate cuts. The banks now foresee the first rate cuts to occur near the end of summer as opposed to the beginning of the season.

Economists at banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc all now expect the BOE to lower borrowing costs in August, rather than at its upcoming policy meeting in June. The key rate has been at 5.25% since August, its highest since 2008. The reconsideration followed data on Wednesday showing that inflation slowed less than expected in April, particularly in the services sector. Money markets, which already viewed a June cut as a coin-toss, swiftly priced out the chance of a move next month.

Stabilizing interest rates have been a welcome scenario for shareholders of PDI. Following a remarkable period of price declines, shareholders found much needed relief during the enthusiasm at the beginning of the year. PDI’s prices have since made gains but remain far below their post pandemic peaks. However, share price declines have largely been offset by PDI’s sustained dividend which continues to exceed 10% per year.

With economic data supporting higher interest rates, PDI’s portfolio continues to turn over into a higher yield world. For the long-term health of the fund, stability and predictability are key. As various sources support a stabilizing outlook, PDI may have found the goldilocks scenario for performance.

Risks

Key risks to this “goldilocks” thesis still exist. Most critically, the possibility of rate hikes has begun to reemerge. If we look back to just several years ago, we will recall why the Federal Reserve changed the course of their monetary policy. Spiking inflation inspired the Federal Reserve to increase the federal funds rate to control the economy. As inflation now begins to increase once again, it is possible the target rate could be increased further.

Paired with mounting geopolitical risks, there are a variety of factors that could precipitate an unwelcome increase in inflation, similar to the pandemic. Investors are taking note of this uncomfortable reality. This morning, a Federal Reserve official commented on the possibility that borrowing costs could increase once again.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the US central bank’s policy stance is restrictive, but policymakers haven’t entirely ruled out additional interest-rate increases. “I don’t think anybody has totally taken rate increases off the table,” Kashkari said Tuesday at an event in London. “I think the odds of us raising rates are quite low, but I don’t want to take anything off the table.”

If rates begin to increase once again, it is likely that PDI’s share price will once again decline to match the movements in yield. However, the consensus remains that rates have likely stabilized. Without a crystal ball, geopolitical risk factors are difficult to predict. With current visibility, the economy remains stabilized and rate hikes are likely unnecessary to temper inflation. Additionally, there are external factors including political interest which could impact monetary policy by year-end. While risk factors emerge, the data supporting PDI’s optimistic scenario is strong.

Conclusion

PDI remains one of the strongest members of the PIMCO closed end fund lineup. The fund is larger than most peers and offers the highest dividend yield of the family. PDI shareholders have been rewarded by strong performance against peers despite price declines, largely on account of the outsized distribution. With data supporting a “Higher for Longer” scenario for interest rates, high yield funds like PDI will continue to internally benefit from higher yields. For shareholders, volatility is lower.

Going forward, economic data supporting changes to monetary policy is a critical factor impacting PDI’s performance. Over time, we will continue to assess the fund against emerging data including changes in distribution sources, interest rates, and share issuances. The change in thesis results in an upgrade from a “Hold” to a “Buy” rating for PDI.