Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) is a global asset manager with a strong focus on alternative investments in Latin America. In 2021, the company went public, and ever since the IPO date, the stock has dropped -35%. As of this writing, the company has a market cap of around $2 billion, and in the last twelve months has generated $318.8 million in revenue and $116.6 million in net income, resulting in a reasonable TTM PE multiple based on the ones exhibited in the Asset Management and Custody Banks industry.

As an asset manager, Patria offers solutions in private and public equity, infrastructure, real estate, and alternative credit in LATAM, in addition to having global private solutions and a wealth management segment. In total, the company has a combined AUM of $32.0 billion and has a global presence of 13 offices, cultivated over 35 years of foundation.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the stock seems to be at a previous support level, and in this analysis, I will check the fundamentals of this company to see if it's a buy. For that, I will briefly go through the asset composition, financial results, AUM evolution, M&A activity, valuation, and inherited risks in investing in this company.

Patria Investments Business Overview

Patria 6-K Q1

One attractive element of the Fee earning AUM composition of Patria is that the company is not tilted towards a specific asset class, with the highest one being Private Equity, representing 27% of the fee-earning AUM (this number is significantly higher when including non-fee earning AUM). At the same time, this is the asset class that over the last twelve months brought the highest number of fees to Patria. However, this AUM is represented in long-dated funds that have a targeted ending day and therefore, are not included in "permanent capital". Yet, the holding period of these funds is typically very lengthy, and an early exit will constitute a heavy discount to NAV. In addition, another appealing component is that the majority of the investment vehicles are represented in hard currency, denoting sound accessibility to foreign investors.

Patria 6-K Q1

At the moment, the returns to investors from Patria's private equity funds have been mixed and have encountered significant deviations between vintage years. For example, PE II, experienced a stunning Net IRR of 92%, following a decade of bonanza in Brazil due to the super cycle in commodities. After that, the returns drastically reduced, even to the point that the PE IV from 2011 obtained a Net IRR of 0% when accounting for the currency exchange impact.

Patria 6-K Q1

Simultaneously, other products in asset classes such as public equities and credit composites have a track record of outperforming the benchmarks, inducing persistent capital in liquid vehicles. With this, I want to go a bit theoretical with the efficient market theory and illustrate that in less efficient markets, such as the LATAM ones, asymmetry in information and lower liquidity are components that allow investors to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns to outperform via active management, and this is the case for Patria's composites, that will naturally result in higher inflows.

PAX Q1 Financials

At the start of the month, Patria reported its Q1 2024 earnings that fell massively out of expectations. Revenue was expected at $70.58 million, and it came at $63.90 million. At the same time, EPS was forecasted to be $0.32, but it was $0.21. With that, the stock dipped -5.08% on the day of the earnings announcement.

Patria 6-K Q1

As you can see in the last quarterly financial results, the income statement represents high degrees of volatility due to movements in performance fees. Therefore, the core analysis for a classical alternative company is the Fee Related Earnings that exclude revenues from volatile performance fees. Here, in the past year, nothing spectacular has occurred, but the company was able to increase the FRE by 12.5% and expand the margin by 2%. At the same time, it exhibited a significant drop from Q4, but I noticed the existence of cyclicality in that quarter with historically lower incentive fees. Concurrently, fee-related expenses did increase and further added pressure to the dropping margin, and total revenue far below expectations.

Patria AUM Growth

In terms of AUM growth, again, nothing spectacular is happening here for me to be surprised. Even though AUM has grown from $14 billion to $23 billion in three years, net flows, which I considered the most important component (in the short to mid-term), only represented a small fraction of the AUM growth, and most of the growth has been represented through acquisitions. Despite this, the forex neutral valuation has been higher than net flows (except for TTM Q1 23) which is a healthy long-term sign of growth.

$M Total AUM Valuation Acquisitions TTM Netflows Q121 14,116 1,534 - 506 Q122 27,639 1,528 8,967 849 Q123 27,299 (663) 1,305 (400) Q124 31,966 3,013 1,547 496 Click to enlarge

Patria 6k, Q1 24' 23' 22' 21.

In terms of fee-earning AUM growth, the growth has been faster. In Q1 2021 their FE AUM was $8.033 billion and three years later now stands at $23.895 billion.

PAX M&A Activity

As displayed above, over the years, Patria has conducted a series of transactions to expand their client base and product offering. Their major acquisition so far was with Moneda Asset Management, a Chilean asset manager that offered mutual funds in fixed income and public equities and held $8.9 billion in assets under management. The transaction had a deal value of $315 million between cash and stock, and after the transaction, the company was renamed Moneda Patria Investments.

Other acquisitions include the Global Private Markets Solutions of Abrdn that combined aggregated $10 billion in FEAUM, with the deal rationale of creating a new global vertical and expanding the asset management solutions on a global scale besides Latin America. The primary exposure of these acquisitions is in the US and European middle market.

Last, in December Patria, announced the agreement to acquire one of the largest Brazilian Real Estate businesses from Credit Suisse, including the workforce and the assets, which has approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management. The deal is still pending, but it's expected to be closed after regulatory approvals.

Patria's Joint Venture with Bancolombia

Seeking growth, Patria partnered with the largest bank in Colombia, Bancolombia (CIB), to create a new entity dedicated to alternative investments in Colombia. From this joint venture, Patria will have 51% of the ownership, and Bancolombia 49%. Bancolombia will offer its existing Real Estate Fund with approximately $1 billion in AUM, and Patria will focus on being the external manager of the fund, which in the future plans to offer investment solutions in private equity, infrastructure, alternative credit, and public equity. This joint venture opens Patria to the numerous client base of Bancolombia, and also, expands an alternatives base within the third-largest economy of South America.

PAX Historical PE ratio

Currently, their price to distributable earnings stands at 11.0x based on TTM DE of $177.53 million, a share count of 150.7 million, and a stock price of $13. Simultaneously, their TTM PE ratio sits at 16.3x, which is -25% inferior to the three-year average of 21.8x, as displayed below. This means that both the stock price and the historical PE are at support levels, which triggers a buying opportunity based on a mean-reverting thought.

Data by YCharts

PAX Dividend Yield

Patria's elevated dividend yield of 7.87% remains attractive and serves as insurance if the stock price falls in the percentage points. Yet, when having a look at dividend safety, some ratios are not appealing to the sustainability of the dividend. For example, the Dividend Payout Ratio (TTM) (GAAP) stands at 225.33% higher than the sector median at an unsustainable level of 130.99%.

Seeking Alpha

At the same time, the dividend growth and the stock decline close to all-time lows, have made the dividend to situate close to its highs, representing a mean reverting opportunity and to lock an elevated dividend yield that is significantly higher than the sector median.

Besides the IPO proceeds in 2021 of $302.7 million and the SPAC proceeds for the Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (PLAO) of $230.0 million, the company started to repurchase some of its shares in Q2 of 2023, when the company spent $65.2 million to reduce the share count of shares outstanding. If this level of share repurchase is continued forward, in 2024, the current shareholder yield will stand at a handsome 11.2%.

Brazilian Equities Performance

Data by YCharts

Using public markets as a proxy for private equity performance can help to see how Brazilian equities are far below their high experienced at the ending time of the super cycle. Meanwhile, over the last five years, Brazilian equities have been experiencing a consolidation similar to other countries in LATAM.

The price level of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) still hasn't hit pre-pandemic levels with an index that has important weights in materials, energy, financials, and utilities that together sum 74% of the composition. Unfortunately, I couldn't find either on Patria's filings, website, or IR email, the industry composition of some of its funds to see how correlated the portfolio holdings are to the public index of Brazil. Yet, they have a well-known holding that is Smart Fit, which went public in 2021 and is the third-largest gym chain in the world, and the now public stock is up 22.4% YTD.

Patria's Risks

Seeking Alpha

A primary risk when investing in Patria is the FX risks between the LATAM currencies and the USD, especially with the Brazilian, where most investments are denominated. As you can see in the multi-decade graph above, there are periods of out and underperformance between these two currencies. Although the movements in investments are more likely to move faster, this is an important consideration to take into account.

Nonetheless, it could be that a Brazilian Real depreciation could benefit some of the portfolio holdings, especially the ones where their offered products are commodities sold in hard currencies and have a high exposure to exports. Yet, this wouldn't be the case for the infrastructure, real estate, and credit businesses, but not for the GPMS segment as it mitigates soft-currency FX risk by investing in developed markets as well.

Another risk is the political. Brazil, Chile, and Colombia are the countries with the most exposure to Patria. All of them, share the particularity of having governments that are less inclined to be pro-private sector. In addition, displaying unpopular governments that are likely to be defeated in upcoming elections, bringing further uncertainty when moving constantly from political directions.

The Bottom Line

Patria Investments is an asset manager that in my opinion has a moat of being basically the (almost) dominant pure player in LATAM investments with Vinci Partners Investments (VINP). For the most part, LATAM economies are dependent on commodities, which translate into price volatility, but at the same time, Patria offers a wide range of asset classes to mitigate this regional element.

The company is doing an excellent job in stabilizing acquisitions to grow its AUM base and set partnerships with big players such as Bancolombia. Nonetheless, the organic growth picture hasn't been clear from the financial numbers I discussed in this analysis, and therefore I don't see a clear fundamental catalyst, before seeing how does acquisitions and partnerships play out in numbers.

But, with the stock price and PE multiple trading close to lows, I believe that mean reversion could be the catalyst. Even more, when the elevated dividend provides attractive insurance in case the position doesn't play out. Therefore, combining everything together, I am going with a buy rating with a price target at $15.