"Stagflation" is defined as "an economic cycle characterized by slow growth and a high unemployment rate accompanied by inflation." An economic period of stagflation is potentially the worst economic outcome, as unemployment rates and inflation remain elevated while GDP growth stagnates. Curiously, though consumer buying and spending power erodes, the prices for goods and services keep rising. This seems counterintuitive on its face from an economics perspective; you would think lower consumer spending power would bring prices down. However, we saw this seemingly impossible scenario play out during the 1970s oil crisis and against all economic theories in the context of Keynesian economics. During this time, the oil-rich nations in the Middle East induced an oil embargo against the United States that shot up the prices of oil. This occurred while the effects of the Vietnam War were waning on the country, as a result of tax increases necessary for economic recovery, In turn, all inflationary metrics were driven higher.

In this segment, I'll discuss some key metrics that affect the Federal Reserve's decision-making and monetary policies.

Crude Oil Movement

Crude oil prices have a significant impact on the markets as they are one of the leading indicators of demand contraction. This is due to their influence on major industries as the primary source of energy production - from powering agricultural equipment and machinery, impacting food prices to impacting the costs and margin of import and export of goods. Oil upticks are directly correlated to upticks in the prices of goods and services.

Since the start of 2024, crude oil prices (CL1:COM) have been elevating, which has put pressure on inflationary concerns. This could mean that interest rates remain elevated for the foreseeable future, which would cause demand contraction; however, we have yet to see this materialize in the recent CPI and PPI inflation reports. As of the start of May, crude oil has hit a local top, with prices stabilizing downwards in the $70 to $80 per barrel. It will be important to monitor the price movements during June to September, as oil prices typically see higher demand during the summer months due to increased travel and manufacturing.

What is quite intriguing to me is that crude oil prices are unsurprisingly correlated with the movement in the 10-year US Treasury (US10Y). As yields drop, so does crude oil. During the October 2023 rally in the markets, oil started to trend downwards and has been leading the way for the drop in yields. In addition, oil production in the U.S. is steadily increasing. This could help stabilize oil prices and alleviate inflationary pressures, given that the increased supply helps bring down the costs of transportation and manufacturing of goods and services. Also, given that it's an election year, no presidential candidate would want to dissuade the voter base by tapering with supply production and ramping up oil prices. With this in mind, we will likely continue to see oil prices stabilize and lead the way, and with increased production, have yields follow the way.

GDP Growth

The first quarter of 2024 also highlighted an economy with a GDP growth that was far below expectations. GDP, "produced in the January-through-March period, increased at a 1.6% annualized pace, below the 2.4% estimate." This, coupled with the biggest gain in a year in the consumption price index in Q1 (3.4% annualized) and a dwindling consumer spending sequentially (2.5% vs 3.3% gain in Q4 2023), has perplexed many investors and emphasizes the need for caution in an erratic market. This is another primary indicator that the FED monitors, as a slowing GDP growth may be directly attributed to the materializing effects of tightening interest rates. To me, this suggests that the monetary policy is functioning as intended, albeit, in a sluggish and cautious fashion.

Jobs And Unemployment Data

The April 2024 jobs report also revealed data that flags that we are potentially in a worrisome market to navigate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in their April 2024 employment release reported an increase of 175,000 jobs in the US during the month, far below market expectations and also the slowest jobs gain in six months. The unemployment rate also ticked higher, up from 3.8% to 3.9%. In the chart below, the nonfarm payroll data (measure of jobs added excluding farming, non-profit, private households, etc. captures 80% of workers in the US) from April 2024 highlights ~175,000 jobs being added during the month, the slowest gain since October 2023, and below 3-month moving average and below the 2018-2019 moving average (period prior to the pandemic).

The markets fancied this report because it signals that the pace of interest rate cuts by the FED could be earlier than expected. This is due to highlighting slower job/economic growth, a trend that the FED is eyeing to evaluate whether inflationary pressures are alleviating due to hiked interest rates. However, this report also shows a weakening labour market to me, and consumers being squeezed out, hence, putting further stress on wage growth. Although, this further declines collective bargaining from an employees' perspective, it puts the consumer demand curve into contraction and as long as the FED balances out their dual mandate, could act disinflationary.

Inflationary Pressures And Sentiment

The April CPI data showed a sign of relief, with headline coming in at 3.4% annually (vs 3.5% prior) and the largest component of shelter (housing and rent) seeing decreases (4.5% vs 4.7% prior). Furthermore, the inflation data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as of March 2024 highlights the sectors battling abnormal inflation, auto insurance premiums, and shelter. For example, auto insurance had a 22.2% rise YoY and rent and housing had 5.7% and 4.7% rises YoY, respectively. An important factor to consider is that both of these sectors are lagging indicators, and the effects of monetary policies typically linger in comparison to other sectors in the CPI. For instance, auto insurance premiums are renewed on an annual basis and thus, the increases we are seeing are likely as a result of the surge in used and new vehicle prices during the pandemic and would like to see these stabilize once we see these large components of CPI catchup to reality.

What will be key is the Federal Reserve's dual mandate and ability to maintain low unemployment and price stability. The sweet spot is being able to combat inflationary pressures and avoid significant job losses.

Navigating The Current Macro In The Markets

The consumer sentiment is downwards trending, signs of weakening consumer health, and the labour market is deteriorating, while bond yields were sent higher on the 10-year US Treasury. To me, these cues signal that our economy may be weaker than it appears. Though we remain in a period of heightened uncertainty with sticky inflation and political instability, not all is gloomy in my view. We're in an election cycle and the markets have historically performed fairly well during these times, with the S&P 500 during presidential election years returning an average of 11.28%. Forecasters are also anticipating a rate cut that could come in sooner than the market is expecting (September), given the factors above. Remember, the FED typically only cuts when they foresee something in the economy being broken.

How would an investor navigate the market and capture alpha? Well, the Mag 7 has been carrying the weight of the markets, with the NASDAQ:NDAQ being up 15% YTD because they have showcased the strongest earnings power and most resilient to rates because of their superior cash flow generation. The S&P 500 and other major indices continue to see winning streaks and hitting all-time highs. Although the Mag 7 continues to show strength (namely MSFT, GOOGL, NVDA, META, AMZN), we are starting to see desire for market breadth and equal weighted broad indexes like S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) are showing signs of optimism. The FOMC's recent comments on tapering quantitative tightening gives further cues that rate hikes are behind us and cuts are on the radar nearby.

To capture tremendous amounts of alpha in this macro environment while interest rates remain elevated is by being opportunistic with investments (in essence, I would need deeper conviction in a company and its management's resiliency to survive in this macro with uncertainty). In my view, a certain subset of companies carrying high-interest rate debt are being overlooked and written-off because this macro has diverted their future cash flows into debt obligations and as a result, hampered their ability to generate strong returns for shareholders and earnings growth. For example, highly leveraged and heavy asset reliant industries have been taking the brunt of rising rates (REITS and other office and commercial real estate, leisure industry that rely severely on CAPEX usage such as cruise lines and hotels, fintech, interest rate sensitive business models such that of solar companies, and some consumer discretionary).

As with any investment, there lies the risk that a thesis may not play out at a given time. In a challenging macro such as this, one cannot predict how the market reacts to a given change in monetary policy or economic health reports with absolute certainty. What will move the needle here is being tactful, having a long-term time horizon, and identifying companies with high-quality management and a resilient business model that generates meaningful operating cash flows. Once rates start to fall, these companies will find lucrative opportunities to refinance high-interest rate debt with lower rates and re-direct cash flows into earnings power. This will allow them to reduce future debt obligations and expand EBITDA and margins, ultimately recovering to bottom-line improvements and being in Wall Street's line of sight again.